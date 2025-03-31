22nd March 2025
E-tropolis Festival with Mesh, Rotersand, Solar Fake, Spetsnaz, Hocico, The Invincible Spirit, Aesthetic Perfection, Chrom, Empathy Test, Orange Sector, Rue Oberkampf, Tension Control, Alienare, Elm
Snowdrops, winter aconites, crocuses, and hazel are in full bloom. Temperatures are rising. Bright sunshine, 18°C. It’s spring - time for E-tropolis. Many kick off the electronic music weekend on Friday night at the E-tropolis Pre-Party. Sven Friedrich (SOLAR FAKE, ZERAPHINE), Krischan Jan-Eric Wesenberg (ROTERSAND, FUTURE LIED TO US), JEANNY (Amphi Festival), and MSTH (ElectronicDanceArt) were spinning tunes from 10 PM. We, on the other hand, start our magical but also tiring festival visit on Saturday noon.
This time around, I didn’t manage to check out the acts I’m less familiar with before the festival. Still, we’ve put together a plan for the day: Last year, I frequently switched between halls, trying to catch at least a glimpse of every act. Naturally, that was pretty stressful, and we’re not getting any younger. So, this year, I’ve decided to focus on specific bands and watch their entire sets. We’re kicking things off with ELM on the Mainstage, where we’ll spend the afternoon before moving to Turbinenhalle 2 for CHROM and THE INVINCIBLE SPIRIT. After a quick break to refuel, we’ll head back to Turbinenhalle 1 for SOLAR FAKE and maybe catch a bit of HOCICO. So far, so good. But then it gets tricky. ROTERSAND is a must-see, but Rascal and Krischan start midway through SOLAR FAKE’s set, which I’d like to watch until the end. Plus, getting back to the main hall for MESH after ROTERSAND could be tough. So, the festival will likely go on without ROTERSAND for me. I’ll keep the option open for a quick visit and decide on the fly. As we all know, plans are made to be broken. But more on that later. First things first, but not necessarily in that order.
After a hearty breakfast, we decide to head out a good half-hour earlier than planned. Great call! Today’s a football day. SC Rot-Weiß Oberhausen is playing at home against Rot-Weiß Essen, with kick-off at 2 PM. We didn’t factor in the matchday traffic, and what usually takes 25-30 minutes ends up taking over an hour. Our trio arrives at the Turbinenhalle about 15 minutes before doors open. Plenty of parking spots are still available, and the queue at the entrance is manageable. Everything done right. We climb the stairs and immediately bump into some friends, joining them in line. The doors open right on the dot at 1 PM, and everything moves swiftly. I quickly grab my press wristband, and we split up briefly. While my companions sort out their drink tokens and a locker for our jackets, I grab a program on the way in and scout out a spot in front of the main stage in Turbinenhalle 1. Thanks to their bright green ties, I easily spot the rest of our “family” and rejoin our friends. Before the show starts, I make a quick trip to the token stand myself. There’s even time for a quick merch run and a stop at the drinks stand. It’s half past one, and we’re all set. The hall is filling up steadily, and by the time the show is about to start at two, it’s nicely packed.
Elm
Just before 2 PM, host Jens “Puppekopp” Domgörgen takes the stage, welcoming the audience to a day packed with “electro-madness” and announcing the opener for this year’s E-tropolis. “Here comes EBM with ELM!” Jens leaves the stage to enthusiastic applause as ELM is welcomed. Behind the project is Swedish musician and producer Peter Elm (RESTRICTED AREA). His debut album ‘Hardline’ celebrates its 10th anniversary next year. For me, though, ELM is a first-time experience. Peter has been joined live for several years by Duc Nhan Nguyen, whom older fans might remember as the drummer for NITZER EBB on their support tour with DEPECHE MODE in 1988. ELM released their third studio album, ‘Penetrator’, in 2022. The following year, the album was re-released with a fresh twist. For ‘Penetrator - Fulmen Adveho!’, some songs were lightly tweaked for the dance floor, while others underwent dramatic changes, all handled with integrity and respect for the originals. But let’s get back to E-tropolis, where at 2 PM sharp, the lights go out, and Duc Nhan quietly takes his place behind the centrally positioned kettledrum, shrouded in fog.
On the large LED screen at the back, which previously displayed the hall layout, schedule, festival merch, and event tips, the band’s logo now shines brightly, accompanied by various symbols. These symbols change throughout the set, featuring images like a penis or dildo, which amuse some festival-goers and perhaps confuse others. I wonder if there is a deeper meaning behind the symbols and thank Peter for the open dialogue afterwards. Fans of the band might have their own interpretations, but for those curious, here’s the scoop: the symbols represent objects of “penetration” - knife, bullet, fighter plane, syringe, dildo... In the context of ELM’s latest album, ‘Penetrator’, it makes sense. Peter sees these symbols as a “reflection of an aggressive, chaotic and violent world.” He also enjoys the aspect of people making jokes about the penis. “There is far too much seriousness and a lack of humour in the EBM scene today... Aways the same clichés: hammers, cogwheels, the word ‘machine’, etc... It gets a bit much, the genre becomes like a ‘parody’ of itself sometimes, so I think the penis makes people laugh, which is a good thing.” There is nothing more to say.
During the relatively long and quiet intro, the crowd chats loudly. But as Peter storms the stage, the volume on stage ramps up. The lights illuminate the scene, and the hall comes alive with movement. Right in front of the stage, around rows five or six, a little circle pit forms, with people playfully pushing each other around. Although the hall is already well-filled for this early hour, there’s still plenty of room to dance and jump, and the circle pit not only lasts until the end of the concert but grows even larger. Peter dashes back and forth across the stage, while Duc Nhan pounds the kettledrum with sweeping movements. Flashing beams of light slice through the air. The audience dances, jumps, and claps enthusiastically. It’s a fantastic opener that gets the crowd warmed up perfectly in just 40 minutes. // Setlist: 01. Steel Hope / 02. Death of the North / 03. Wapenrustning / 04. Cut You Down / 05. Vessel of Violence / 06. Paradise / 07. Inquisition / 08. Switching Addictions / 09. Rejuvenation / 10. Kampftrinker
Alienare
Founded as a solo project by singer and mastermind T. Green, ALIENARE has long outgrown its status as a hidden gem. The project was completed in 2016 with the addition of keyboardist T. Imo. Last year, ALIENARE released their sixth studio album, ‘Lumen’, and embarked on an extensive tour. At the Amphi Festival 2024, the band performed as a trio for the first time. Live drummer T.Drmx, who always wore a mask, joined them on their ‘Lumen’ tour. Just in time for E-tropolis, ALIENARE has released their latest single, ‘Lighthouse’, along with a music video. In the video, T.Drmx appears without his mask, which he no longer needs on stage starting today. This seems to establish the drummer as a permanent third member of the band. I think it’s a great move. The live drums add a lot to the sound, making the songs even more dynamic. With their healthy mix of distinctive synth-pop, modern dark wave, and emotive vocals, ALIENARE will be back on the road with their ‘Lumen’ tour in April and May. Additionally, the trio will join SOLAR FAKE as their special guest in April and September.
During the break, the crowd in front of the stage gets tighter. There’s pushing and shoving as everyone tries to get to the front. Behind the first few rows, though, things seem much more relaxed with plenty of space. On stage, the shimmering green drum kit is set up on the right, keyboards on the left, and the mic in the centre. Just before three, it’s time for host Jens to announce the second band of the day. The hall is now packed and it’s time to go green! In front of the stage, countless neon green ties adorn the necks of festival-goers. The stage is bathed in green light, and the LED screen displays the ALIENARE logo in bright green letters. As the intro plays, T.Drms takes his place behind the drums. T. Imo steps to the front of the stage first, checking if everyone is cheering loudly enough. Once he’s satisfied, he takes his spot behind his instruments, and finally, singer T. Green joins them on stage.
As ALIENARE kicks off with their latest single ‘Lighthouse’, the audience is already glowing with tiny green lights, dancing in the air like fireflies. “Let me be your guiding light” - the ALIENARE movement is well-prepared. ALIENARE focuses on their current album ‘Lumen’, featuring five tracks from it. But there’s also a world premiere (‘The Sea’), and they don’t forget to include one fan favourite or two towards the end. I’m always amazed at how effortlessly these Northern Germans get their audience involved. They call themselves a “participation” band, and this is definitely a “participation” concert. The crowd eagerly follows every instruction: two steps to the left, two to the right; clapping in time; waving arms - no problem at all. It occasionally makes taking notes a challenge for me, but I manage. The only thing missing today is the beloved rowing routine.
The atmosphere that ALIENARE and their loyal fanbase create is simply incredible. The show feels like a headliner performance, not just an “afternoon concert”. And this is the band’s very first time at E-tropolis. The crowd claps along, sings at the top of their lungs, waves their arms, and dances intensely from the front row all the way to the back and up on the balconies of the Turbinenhalle. T. Green leaps and twirls across the stage with outstretched hands. T. Imo pulls off acrobatic moves at the keyboard. T.Drms punctuates the frontman’s humorous comments with a drum roll. “That’s why we have a drummer now.” Before wrapping up, T. Green reminds everyone about the ‘Lumen’ tour 2025. Alongside the album, they’ll be performing ‘The Sea’, which we got to hear exclusively for the very first time. By the way, the song is set to release on 4th April. For the final song, ‘Emerald’, everyone’s hands are in the air once more. Then it’s time to say goodbye. T. Green and T. Imo pay tribute to their new bandmate. As the fans cheer him on, the two kneel in respect. After a final group photo, ALIENARE leaves the stage to thunderous applause from their fans. // Setlist: 01. Lighthouse / 02. Fire / 03. To Whom It May Concern / 04. Against the Waves / 05. Green Light / 06. The Sea / 07. Diamonds / 08. Wrong / 09. #Neon / 10. Emerald
Tension Control
As ALIENARE wraps up on the Mainstage, the festival day kicks off in the smaller Turbinenhalle 2 at 3:40 PM with TENSION CONTROL - old-school EBM from Germany. Michael Schrader, the mastermind behind TENSION CONTROL, composes all the songs, creates the sounds, writes the lyrics, and handles vocals. He launched the project in 2016. With fat analogue synths and old-school EBM reminiscent of DAF, DIE KRUPPS, and NITZER EBB, the direction for the 2017 debut album ‘Im Rhythmus der Maschinen’ was clear. In 2023, the fourth studio album was released, featuring more complex yet catchy songs that reflect the evolution of the bands own style. For today’s live performance, Michael Schrader is joined on keyboards for the first time by Vadim Lugosi (MASCHINENHER, BATHEAD, DEMON MACHINE). Lugosi is stepping in for long-time stage collaborator Eli Van Vegas (ZWEITE JUGEND, FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY, ORANGE SECTOR), who made his final appearance as TENSION CONTROL’s live keyboardist at NCN 2024. // Setlist: 01. Pain / 02. Rise Of The Machines / 03. Und keiner geht hin / 04. Ahoi Herr Kommandant / 05. Shut The Fuck Up / 06. Kraftsport / 07. Der Sheriff / 08. Die Jungs vom Jwh / 09. Schöne neue Welt / 10. Rusted Machines / 11. Der Panther / 12. Resistance
Rue Oberkampf
Founded in 2016, RUE OBERKAMPF has secured a solid spot on Europe’s stages. Their music uniquely blends Cold Wave, Synth Punk, EBM, and Techno with lyrics in French, German, and English. Both their music and live performances have a distinctive magic. In March 2022, the project released its second album ‘Liebe’. Collaborating with GEISTHA since 2023 has led to several singles and the latest album, ‘Essenz’ (November 2024). GEISTHA supports RUE OBERKAMPF live on bigger stages and mixes the songs, while Oliver Maier (keyboard) and Julia de Jouy (vocals) handle songwriting and lyrics.
Before the show begins, Oliver’s (left) and GEISHTA’s (right) keyboards are set up on stage. At the back, a platform is positioned centre stage, featuring a large trapezoid made of glowing rods - a key part of RUE OBERKAMPF’s visual stage setup. I use the changeover for a quick run to the restroom. Just after four, the lights go out. The trapezoid lights up brightly while the rest of the stage remains mostly dark. Oliver and GEISHTA take their places behind their instruments. Julia steps onto the stage and softly sings the opening lines of ‘Hope And Fear’. Throughout the show, the stage lighting stays minimal. A few spotlights illuminate the artists from the front, with occasional beams adding subtle accents. The trapezoid in the centre is the focal point of the light effects, its glowing tubes changing colours or pulsing to the beat of the music. The band’s logo shines brightly on the LED screen.
Julia’s angelic voice and GEISHTA’s backing vocals blend in perfect harmony, creating a wonderful unity. Julia impresses with her presence - calm and reserved yet very captivating. The spark is immediate. “We are RUE OBERKAMPF from Munich. And the stage is pretty awesome”, she breathes more than speaks. The singer needs little interaction with the audience to ignite cheers, sustained applause, or get hundreds of voices singing along. In front of the stage, the crowd dances enthusiastically, bodies swaying to the music as Julia seems to float across the stage. Oliver and GEISHTA also appear completely lost in the music. It’s a beautifully understated yet utterly captivating performance that lingers in the memory, even if it feels much too short. “Thank you. It was a lot of fun with you.” The trio certainly deserves the sustained applause as they leave the stage 20 minutes to five. // Setlist: 01. Hope And Fear / 02. Allein / 03. 89 degrees / 04. Congélation / 05. Solitude / 06. Deine Augen / 07. Glycine / 08. I Won’t Surrender
Orange Sector
Since their debut album ‘Faith’ in 1993 and hits like ‘Kalt wie Stahl’ or ‘Für Immer’, ORANGE SECTOR has been a staple in the EBM scene. Their powerful electronic beats are a mainstay on club dance floors, and they’re one of the most sought-after live acts in the genre. Unfortunately, I didn’t make it to their performance today, but our photographer captured their performance, and we have the setlist for you. // Setlist: 01. Intro/Keep evil inside / 02. Keep evil inside / 03. Tanzfabrik / 04. Alles dreht sich im Kreis / 05. Der Maschinist / 06. Wo bist du / 07. Farben / 08. Gold / 09. Feuer / 10. Endzeit / 11. Zerstörer / 12. Der Totmacher / 13. Sturm / 14. The work is done
Empathy Test
Last year, EMPATHY TEST celebrated their 10th anniversary with the “Ten Year Anniversary Tour”, taking them to the Czech Republic, Scandinavia, Germany, and the UK. From complete obscurity, the band has risen to become one of the most well-known and beloved acts in the alternative electronic music scene, with fans worldwide. Even after a decade, mastermind Isaac Howlett still can’t quite believe their success. Despite not being a gothic band (“Real Gothics Are Disgusted”), they’ve become a staple at festivals especially in the black scene. EMPATHY TEST’s style - a blend of cinematic, analogue synth-driven Pop - is unique, and Howlett’s voice is unmistakable. Recently, the singer launched a solo career on the side. Under his own name, he successfully released the singles ‘House of Cards’ and ‘Endless Night’. These 2024 singles were released earlier this year as an EP, featuring remixes by EMMON, THE FOREIGN RESORT, DSTR, and AITEALL. The EP was initially available digitally and later as a limited-edition Digipak CD and 7” picture vinyl.
On stage, it’s time for another break for changeover. The drums are positioned on the left, with drummer David Leisser apparently borrowing from Sean Suleman of MESH. Nadine Green’s keyboards are set up on the right, and the mic stand is placed centre stage. Meanwhile, my friend Marc treats me to some chips - thanks, Marc! Little did I know this would be my last meal of the day. At quarter past five, the photographers take their spots in the pit, and soon after, host Jens returns to the stage. He’s been told to keep it brief, so the introduction is short, and the band, whose singer has successfully dodged adoption by Jens for a decade, takes the stage short after. The lights go out, and Nadine and David take their places. Blue beams cut through the darkness, and with the first drumbeat, the band’s logo lights up on the LED screen.
Isaac enters the stage with arms outstretched, greeted by the crowd’s cheers. Unfortunately, the singer is barely audible during the first verse of ‘Monsters’, but the issue is quickly fixed, and Isaac Howlett’s unique voice soon rings out in full glory. “Oberhausen! How are you fucking doing? We are EMPATHY TEST. Hands in the air!” The crowd immediately claps along to the beat, and the entire hall seems to sing along at the top of their lungs. Isaac is in high spirits today, cracking jokes: “If some of you are still confused about when this EMPATHY TEST thing happens, it’s happening now... If you haven’t heard us before, where the fuck have you been?” For tonight, the band has packed their setlist with their biggest hits and plenty of fan favourites. The “lovely people” in the audience show their appreciation with loud sing-alongs, enthusiastic dancing, and plenty of cheering.
Hands are raised and clapping in time with much of the set. Nadine and David are frequently lit up by bright beams dancing behind them. Just before six, it’s ‘Losing Touch’ time with the audience singing the refrain at the top of their lungs. A last call of “Let me hear you!”. The audience joins Isaac in singing “It’s always been you”. This performance could easily go on with a few more songs, but sadly, all good things must come to an end. “Thank you so much. We have been EMPATHY TEST.” On the bright side, the band will be touring in the autumn, so there will be more chances to catch them live. // Setlist: 01. Monsters / 02. Empty Handed / 03. Last Night On Earth / 04. Bare My Soul / 05. Vampire Town / 06. Holding On / 07. Fear Of Disappearing / 08. Doubts / 09. Demons / 10. Losing Touch
Chrom
As mentioned earlier, CHROM is next on our agenda. Founded in 2007 by Christian Marquis (vocals) and Thomas Winters (keyboard, second voice), the duo released three albums by 2016. Since Thomas Winters’ departure in 2022, Christian Marquis has continued the band solo, with live support from keyboardist Alexander Suttmer. In 2024, they released two new singles, ‘Paralysed’ and ‘Agony’. CHROM is known for blending catchy Synth-Pop melodies with club-ready Electro and EBM. A new album is slated for the end of the year, promised to be “more powerful and emotional than ever.” I was really looking forward to this performance. But as mentioned earlier, plans are made to be broken. While I hold down the fort at the Mainstage, my friend Marc heads to the smaller hall on his own. Read on to hear what he has to report:
Just before EMPATHY TEST wraps up their set, I leave my friends around 5:50 PM to catch CHROM on the second stage in Turbinenhalle 2. I’ve only got five minutes to spare before they start. The walk is short, but I make it just in time for Jens “Puppekopp” Domgörgen’s opening remarks on the 2nd Stage. The hall is already packed, and it soon reaches capacity. I try to make my way as far forward as possible without being too pushy. As Christian and Alexander take the stage right on time, I navigate through the crowd to the sounds of ‘Memories’. Passing the bar and the left side of the hall, I find a spot next to a pillar with a decent view of the action.
I immediately notice that Christian is in great shape. Others have picked up on it too. “Wow, he’s lost his chubby cheeks!” Christian seems to have physically and mentally prepared himself well for upcoming live performances. Like a tiger in a cage, he paces quickly from left to right and back again, covering the entire stage with brief stops, often with one foot perched on the monitor boxes. But unlike a caged tiger, Christian is completely unleashed and clearly enjoying every moment. The energy is infectious, and the crowd sings along loudly to the following song, ‘Visions’. Next up, we’re treated to one of the newer tracks: ‘Paralysed’, released last December. Christian uses the bridge to introduce his keyboardist, Alexander, who receives a warm round of applause. Later in the evening, the other new song, ‘Agony’, will also make an appearance. But first, we get ‘Down Below’ and the classic ‘Loneliness’, where Christian engages in a vocal duel with the audience.
“You are searching for a sign,” he sings, and the crowd responds, “Why your heart is out of line,” continuing line by line through the chorus. Christian seems genuinely touched by his fans’ familiarity with the lyrics and blows appreciative kisses to the crowd. In return, someone in the audience fills the hall with hundreds of shimmering bubbles using a soap bubble gun and a hand fan. The crowd dances enthusiastically to the previously mentioned ‘Agony’. Even my personal favourite, ‘Staring at the Sun’ from the now nearly 9-year-old album ‘Peak & Decay’, makes it into the set, which feels far too short for everyone in the room. After almost 40 minutes, CHROM wraps up with ‘The Start of Something New’. The temporary halt on entry to Turbinenhalle 2 has now been lifted. // Setlist: 01. Memories / 02. Visions / 03. Paralysed / 04. Down Below / 05. Loneliness / 06. Agony / 07. Staring At The Sun / 08. The Start of Something New
Aesthetic Perfection
I console myself with the fact that my ticket for the CHROM Weekender on 14th and 15th November at SubKultur Hanover is ready for action. During the setup break, I make another trip to the restroom and already stumble over countless empty disposable cups scattered across the hall. Event organisers and venue operators really need to find an alternative here. Back with my friends, it’s almost showtime. AESTHETIC PERFECTION hits the stage just before half past six. We caught them just last week at the Eonly Festival, so there aren’t many surprises in store for us - the setlist is (almost) the same. Still, the experience is no less intense than last week, and the Oberhausen crowd is just as enthusiastic and goes really wild.
During the changeover, the lighting tech seems to be testing the strobes, which is actually quite annoying, and I have the worst fears for the upcoming concert by the Industrial-Pop pioneers. Fortunately, my fears are unfounded. The spotlights and beams flash brightly in time with the music, but they’re not intrusive. Daniel Graves and his former keyboardist David Dutton are celebrating twenty years since the release of their album ‘Close To Human’ with a special “Old School Electronic Set”, bringing the early sound of AESTHETIC PERFECTION back to the stage. So today, we’re treated to songs no newer than 2011 - with one exception.
After an introduction by host Jens just before half past six, the intro to ‘The Great Depression’ kicks in, and the band’s logo lights up the LED screen. The crowd in front of the stage was already packed during the setup, and now the pressure from the back intensifies. As David and Daniel take the stage, the fans scream their lungs out. Daniel encourages the audience to join in, using small hand gestures and grand movements. They cheer and clap enthusiastically, singing along perfectly to every song - it’s incredible. Daniel paces the stage with boundless energy, striking poses for the cameras and pulling faces. In front of the stage, the crowd dances, jumps, and sings along with the same energy as Daniel shows. The exception to the rule (‘The Dark Half’ from 2013) is celebrated just as much as the rest of the old-school set.
Unfortunately, ‘Blood Runs Cold’ had to be cut from today’s set due to time purposes, leaving the main set with 11 songs instead of 12. Towards the end, David fears there won’t be time for an encore and takes a seat at his keyboard on the podium. Daniel joins him briefly, and the two seem to discuss whether they can squeeze in another song. Luckily, there’s still a bit of time left. “I wanna see everybody move with us!” The crowd jumps along one last time to ‘Inhuman’. For the finale, Daniel calls for everyone’s voices to ‘Spit It Out’. The air is electric, hands are raised and clapping. One last sing-along fills the hall. Just before half past seven, the audience grants Daniel and David one final wish - a farewell photo. Daniel wishes everyone a great time with the following acts, and the duo leaves the stage to thunderous applause. // Setlist: 01. The Great Depression / 02. Schadenfreude / 03. Fix / 04. Architect / 05. Pale / 06. The Siren / 07. Beautiful / 08. I Belong to You / 09. My Master / 10. Coward / 11. The Dark Half // Encore: 12. Inhuman / 13. Spit It Out
The Invincible Spirit
Dortmund musician Thomas Lüdke launched the electronic music project THE INVINCIBLE SPIRIT (TIS for short) in 1986, releasing the debut album ‘Current News’ in 1987. For nearly 40 years, Lüdke has been more or less active with TIS. Blending hard electro sounds with Lüdke’s effects-laden vocals, TIS has been a staple on the scene’s dancefloors since the mid-80s. While I hold down the fort in the main hall next door, my friend Marc can share his experience in the smaller hall: CHROM not only left us craving more great music but also reminded my stomach that it needs some fuel. So, I use the 30-minute break before TIS is set to take the stage in Turbinenhalle 2 to grab a bite. Along the way, I bump into my sister, who’s joining us today. Together, we head back to the smaller stage after our meal. Luckily, there is still plenty of room about 10 minutes before the next act, so we snag spots almost centre-stage in the second row, right behind some familiar faces. Promptly at 7:04 PM, following Jens’ introduction, TIS hit the stage.
I owe my connection to this project to my sister. I used to sneakily borrow her vinyls, and ‘Push!’ was one of my favourites. So, I’m really looking forward to hearing this cult classic live again. There’s even a surprise in store, but more on that later. The set kicks off with ‘Love is a Kind of Mystery’, a track penned by Thomas Lüdtke during his time with his former band INVISIBLE LIMITS in 1985. The hall is about two-thirds full, and the crowd is dancing enthusiastically, especially to songs like ‘Devil Dance’, ‘Contact’, and the cover ‘Irregular Times’ by MAO TSE TUNG EXPERIENCE. During an extended instrumental section of this song, Thomas introduces his bandmates: long-time keyboardist Anja Vorel and Reinhard Hüber (T.A.N.K.). Following the classic ‘Provoke You’, the newer track ‘Under Control’ from 2020 gets the crowd singing along loudly: “Now! - We! - Are! - Under control, under control!”
After ‘Hate You’, the unmistakable, powerful intro of ‘Push!’ fills the air. As a surprise guest, Erk Aicrag (HOCICO) joins TIS on stage, his face half-painted like a skull. He lets Thomas handle the verses but rallies the crowd to raise their hands and clap, finally getting his chance to shout “Push” into the mic. After praising TIS as “one of the best EBM bands in the world”, which visibly embarrasses Thomas, Erk hugs the three musicians goodbye. He’s off to perform with his own band, HOCICO, in Turbinenhalle 1. Then comes the ‘Showdown’, meaning the track of the same name. But TIS still has two more songs up their sleeve. My personal highlight is ‘Anyway’ from the 2016 album of the same name. This emotional track brings some little tears to my eyes. The final song of the set, ‘Coming Home’, lifts the mood again and gets everyone dancing one last time. // Setlist: 01. Love is a Kind of Mystery / 02. Devil Dance / 03. Contact / 04. Irregular Times / 05. Provoke You / 06. Under Control / 07. Hate You / 08. Push! / 09. Showdown / 10. Anyway / 11. Coming Home
Hocico
I had planned to use the changeover for a quick food break. But as soon as the crowd behind me thins out even slightly, other people close in so tightly that there’s barely room for a sheet of paper between me and the couple behind me. So, I skip the food and hold my ground with my friends. I’d say, that I’m a very patient and considerate person, but in this case, I eventually reach my limit. The woman stands so close behind me during the concert that she’s practically on my heels. During HOCICO’s set, her forearms are constantly in my hair, and while filming entire songs, she even rests her hands on my head. This level of intrusion is just too much, and I have to do something. It seems to work because she’s swapping places with her partner and I finally get some peace. Now I can enjoy the concert too. But let’s start from the beginning.
Cousins Erk Aicrag (lyrics and vocals) and Racso Agroyam (programming) founded HOCICO in 1992. “Hocico” is Spanish for “snout” and also means “disgusting, repulsive, vile” in Latin American slang. While this doesn’t describe their music, it does reflect the themes of their lyrics, which often revolve around hatred, violence, and the rejection of religion. The latter particularly infuriates the conservative factions of the South American Catholic Church. Fans of high-speed EBM with Techno and Gothic influences will get the full package with HOCICO. Erk’s distorted, aggressive vocals are delivered in both English and Spanish.
At 8 PM sharp, Rasco takes his place behind the consoles, centrally positioned on a large desk. The intro kicks in, and the band’s logo appears on the LED screen. The red letters dissolve, and Erk storms the stage, immediately firing up the crowd. The mic stand is adorned with two skulls, matching Erk’s make-up, which transforms the right side of his face into a skull too. Lyrics flash across ‘The Screen’, displaying parts of the song. “Now is the time to fucking ‘Bite Me’!” The entire hall seems to shake, the floor vibrates, and the crowd goes wild. Erk dashes from side to side, urging the audience to join in. They eagerly comply, clapping, singing, and shouting at the top of their lungs. HOCICO unleashes an incredible energy that instantly spreads to the crowd. The screen displays violent and hate-filled videos that visualise the lyrics, creating a stark contrast to the otherwise exuberant atmosphere - a contrast that’s far from accidental.
‘Acts Of Aggression’, ‘Fallen Paradise’, ‘Dead Trust’ - the hall is boiling over, like a cauldron. And with the MINISTRY cover ‘N.W.O.’, HOCICO cranks up the pace even further. Erk repeatedly climbs onto the big boxes in the photo pit, leaping from one to the next and getting close to the fans, holding the mic out to them. Back on stage, Erk dances and spins in circles, only to jump onto one of the big boxes again. The security team is definitely on edge tonight and not for the last time. ‘Tempos De Furia’ is the final song of the set, but it could also be the motto for the entire performance by the Mexican duo. Erk slams the mic against his head, challenges the audience one last time, and lifts the mic stand high, extending it towards the crowd. Just after nine, it’s time to say goodbye, and as quickly as the duo stormed the stage, they disappear, not without thanking the fans with a “Dankeschön”. // Setlist: 01. Intro/The Screen / 02. Bite Me / 03. Psychonaut / 04. Acts Of Aggression / 05. Fallen Paradise / 06. Hacked Society / 07. Poltergeist / 08. Dead Trust / 09. N.W.O. (MINISTRY cover) / 10. Damaged / 11. Fed Up / 12. Tempos De Furia
Spetsnaz
Meanwhile, things are likely heating up in Turbinenhalle 2 as well. There, SPETSNAZ delivers EBM with powerful vocals, thumping basslines, and catchy synth melodies. Founded in 2001 by Stefan Nilsson and Pontus Stålberg in Örebro, the band from Sweden is sure to delight fans of the boot-wearing crowd. // Setlist: 01. Between Whatifs and Might have Beens / 02. Silence Implies Consent / 03. Allegiance / 04. Free Fall / 05. Kindred / 06. Hate / 07. Nothing but Black / 08. On the Edge / 09. Darkling / 10. Apathy / 11. Faustpakt / 12. Warfare Inc. / 13. Reign of Wolves / 14. Grand Design
Solar Fake
The Synthpop / Industrial / Indie-Electro project, led by multi-instrumentalist Sven Friedrich (ZERAPHINE, ex-DREADFUL SHADOWS), was founded in 2007 and is fast approaching its 20th anniversary. Last year, the band released their seventh studio album, ‘Don’t Push This Button!’, which, alongside their signature electronic tracks, features amplified versions of some songs for the first time. On stage, SOLAR FAKE performs as a solid trio. André Feller (keyboard, bass) and Jens “Jeans” Halbauer (drums) round out the live line-up. The band had announced an additional live musician for today’s show: Elliot Berlin (COMBICHRIST) was set to join on keyboard, bass, and theremin. The Swedish musician, who lives in Hamburg, has previously filled in for André. Unfortunately, that’s the case again today, as André had to cancel last minute due to illness, leaving the band to perform as a trio.
During the break, the crowd thins out briefly, and I seize the chance for a quick dash to the restroom. Despite the long queue, it moves swiftly, and I’m back in no time. In front of the stage, fans are already packed tightly, and I struggle to make my way through. Back with my friends, I catch a glimpse of Elliot and Jeans doing their final soundcheck. The band has brought additional stage lighting, with some LEDs in the back for extra effects. Just after half past nine, host Jens takes the stage with Celene Nox, the “up-and-coming moderator” who made her debut at last year’s Amphi Festival and is now making her E-tropolis premiere. Before warmly welcoming SOLAR FAKE to the E-tropolis stage, the hosting duo thanks the festival crew, who receive well-deserved applause. Then it’s time for the co-headliner.
Jeans and Elliot take the stage and get behind their instruments. A single spotlight is pointed right at me, blinding me momentarily - ’Hurts So Bad’. Fortunately, the light is quickly adjusted, and I can enjoy the concert visually too. As my vision clears, Sven is already on stage, creating a lively atmosphere with his bandmates. On the LED screen, various graphic patterns in different colours shift and change. There are inkblots spreading across the screen and beautiful graphic drawings that create a unique visual mood. Light beams dance in time with the music, casting soft colours across the stage and throughout the hall. It’s simply magical and incredibly impressive what Sven and his lighting maestro René have come up with for today.
Musically, SOLAR FAKE has brought a vibrant mix of all-time favourites and beloved tracks from their latest album, sending the crowd into a frenzy of excitement. Sven dances and jumps across the stage with boundless energy and enthusiasm. Elliot’s blond hair whips through the air. In front of the stage, the audience dances ecstatically, claps, and sings along loudly to every song. During tracks like ‘Not so Important’ and ‘More Than This’, the crowd showcases their vocal skills, and Sven frequently holds the mic out to them. During ‘Not What I Wanted’, the singer even removes his in-ear monitors to fully take in the enthusiastic chorus. “Wow! Amazing,” Sven beams of joy. Elliot switches between keyboard and bass, darting across the stage just like Sven. On the screen, a caterpillar transforms into a ‘Papillon’ and Elliot is with a leap on the speaker, He suddenly finds himself in the photo pit, bass in hand, climbing over the barrier and wandering through the cheering crowd.
Security looks panicked, and Sven watches his bandmate’s adventure with a mix of tension and amusement. About halfway through the song, Elliot safely returns to the stage. One hit follows another, with only ‘It’s Never Been You’ offering a brief moment of respite before the energy gets high again. Naturally, ‘Observer’ closes the set, and at ten to eleven, SOLAR FAKE wishes everyone “a great time with MESH and ROTERSAND next door” before saying goodbye. // Setlist: 01. Hurts So Bad / 02. This Pretty Life / 03. Under Control / 04. Not so Important / 05. All the Things You Say / 06. More Than This / 07. Disagree / 08. Not What I Wanted / 09. This Generation Ends / 10. Sick of You / 11. It’s Who You Are / 12. It’s Never Been You / 13. I Despise You / 14. Papillon (EDITORS cover) / 15. The Pain That Kills You Too / 16. Observer
Rotersand
Meanwhile, in the smaller hall, ROTERSAND is wrapping up the evening’s performances without us. We just saw Rascal Hüppe (vocals) and Krischan Jan-Eric Wesenberg (music, DJ, producer) together on stage at the Eonly Festival last week. Still, we’re a bit sad to miss their show. After all, ROTERSAND is one of the best (live) acts in the Electro scene, and their performances are always a festival highlight and a great pleasure. It’s only a small consolation that we’ll get to see the duo again soon at the Black Lower Castle Festival in Kranichfeld. Unfortunately, we can only share a few visual impressions and the setlist from their performance today. // Setlist: 01. Electronic World Transmission / 02. Grey / 03. 16 Devils / 04. Lost / 05. War on Error / 06. Silence / 07. I Cry / 08. Merging Oceans / 09. Higher Ground / 10. Torn Realities / 11. First Time / 12. Waiting to Be Born / 13. Exterminate Annihilate Destroy / 14. Undone
Mesh
They say the best is always saved for last! While that might be a matter of taste, it’s tough to rank today’s incredible line-up. One thing’s for sure, though - MESH is definitely one of our festival highlights. MESH is primarily Mark Hockings and Richard Silverthorn. For live performances, they’re joined by drummer Sean Suleman (since 2007) and keyboardist Vaughn George (since 2023). The creative spark of MESH comes from a complementary dynamic that’s been there since the beginning: Richard composes the music, while Mark writes stirring and profound lyrics that add depth and emotion to their soundscapes. MESH’s musical journey began with the release of the ‘Fragile’ EP in 1994 and their debut album ‘In This Place Forever’ two years later. Today, MESH is one of the most popular electro acts in Europe, particularly in Germany, with regular festival appearances.
Just half an hour left to catch my breath - the past 11 hours have taken a toll on my legs. Plus, I’m starving. The small portion of chips I had since breakfast is long gone, danced away. But trying to grab something from the food stands now isn’t an option. I’ve got to tough it out. Sean’s drums replace Jeans’s, and Vaughn’s keyboard takes over from Elliot’s. Richard’s keyboard and guitar are set up on the left, with Mark’s mic centre stage - where else? Finale! Before we welcome the headliner of E-tropolis 2025, the crowd has to pose for the obligatory closing photo. And of course, host Jens needs one too. Then it’s showtime for “four hot guys from Bristol”! The lights go out, the intro starts, and there they are - MESH.
The band from Bristol is making their E-tropolis debut tonight, and they’ve put together a fantastic set filled with classics, new and old tracks, fan favourites, and songs that haven’t been played in ages. From start to finish, it’s pure celebration. Mark captivates the audience with his unique voice, while Richard frequently rallies the crowd to clap along or sing louder. Like Elliot before him, Richard switches between instruments and trades places with singer Mark. Both musicians pace the stage, moving from side to side, sometimes up front, other times back with Sean and Vaughn. The audience has their dancing shoes on, moving ecstatically. From the front row to the very last spectator up on the balcony, everyone seems to be in motion. A sea of arms sways overhead, and hands clap in rhythm. The stage lights mirror the video installation, which in turn reflects the song lyrics. Particularly touching is the montage of the musicians’ childhood memories playing on the LED screen during ‘The Traps We Made’ - “when we were young”. It’s a nostalgic trip down memory lane that brings a tear to the eye.
‘From This Height’ is set to be the final song of the night. Once again, every hand reaches towards the stage as Mark lets the audience sing. The atmosphere is electric, with a wonderful energy flowing between the crowd and the stage. Mark leaves the stage while Richard, Sean, and Vaughn continue playing. At quarter to one, these three also wave goodbye to the cheering crowd. But it can’t be over just yet. The audience keeps applauding until the musicians return for the grand finale - ’Taken For Granted’. Band and audience sing together in ecstasy one last time. Then, the rest of the artists, including the hosts, join MESH on stage, and everyone sings, “I need to start again / Take me far away”. The crowd keeps singing, spurred on most by Isaac Howlett. This could go on for hours, but all good things must come to an end. Just before one, it’s finally time to say goodbye. A truly magical conclusion to a wonderful evening. // Setlist: 01. Intro/I fall Over / 02. My protector / 03. Kill Your Darlings / 04. People Like Me / 05. Step By Step / 06. My Defender / 07. The Traps We Made / 08. The Fixer / 09. Just Leave Us Alone / 10. Last One Standing / 11. It Scares Me / 12. Born To Lie / 13. From this Height (Extended) / 14. Taken For Granted
For those who still haven’t had enough, the After-Show Party goes on until the early hours. We, however, say goodbye to our friends and head home around half past one. It’s been a magical evening with a few lows and plenty of highlights that we’ll fondly remember for a long time. I was particularly impressed by the interest many artists showed in each other’s performances. I spotted Jeans and Sven from SOLAR FAKE, the guys from ALIENARE, and Eli van Vegas watching EMPATHY TEST, MESH, HOCICO or AESTHETIC PERFECTION from the balcony. Even artists who weren’t performing today came to enjoy some of the shows. Among the crowd were Michael from BEYOND BORDER, Julien and Gautier from CHEMICAL SWEETKID, Al from RROYCE, and Helge Wiegand (WIEGAND). Despite what critics might say, we’re all one big family in the end. What did you enjoy most about E-tropolis? What bothered you, and which bands would you like to see next year? Share your thoughts in the audience survey. You might even win one of five pairs of tickets for the next E-tropolis, happening on 28th March 2026. Ticket pre-sales have already started, and the first bands are confirmed, including COMBICHRIST (old-school set), WELLE: ERDBALL, ULTRA SUNN, FIX8:SED8, VANGUARD, ZWEITE JUGEND, and many more.
All pictures by Andreas Klüppelberger except some impressions by Aileen Ritter
Written by Marc Rath (Chrom / The Invincible Spirit) and Aileen Ritter