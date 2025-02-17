Live Review: Empathy Fest - Leipzig 2025

Der Anker, Leipzig, Germany15th February 2025This was the first edition of Empathy Fest, but I sincerely hope it won’t be the last. With a stellar line-up, the event drew an enthusiastic crowd to Anker, Leipzig, proving that a well-curated mix of poetic, emotional rhythms and fire-hot, danceable beats is exactly what the audience craves.The venue, reminiscent of a theatre, created an intimate yet grand setting, while stunning lighting, a fantastic audience, and an electric atmosphere made for an unforgettable experience. The festival seamlessly bridged melancholic beauty with high-energy club vibes, offering something for everyone - whether they came to dance, dream, or get lost in the music. With such a strong debut, I can only hope Empathy Fest secures its place as a permanent fixture in Leipzig’s event calendar - because nights like this deserve to be relived, again and again.LUCY DREAMS is a Vienna-based trio: David Reiterer and Philipp Prückl blending human creativity with artificial intelligence, featuring Lucy, their AI band member. Their unique SonicWaveArtPop sound fuses analogue warmth with futuristic digital elements. Known for their immersive performances, they challenge the boundaries between human and machine-driven music.Music & PerformanceAt Empathy Fest, LUCY DREAMS took the stage as the opening act, delivering a performance that felt like stepping into a dream where human creativity and artificial intelligence seamlessly intertwine. Their SonicWaveArtPop concept - a fusion of analogue warmth and digital precision - was fully realized in a set that balanced modern poetics, melodious arrangements, and an effortlessly charismatic stage presence.Fronted by their enigmatic AI band member, Lucy, and the human musicians who bring her visions to life, the show unfolded like a cinematic experience, pulsating with lush synth textures, hypnotic rhythms, and ethereal vocals. Their performance was both intimate and futuristic, inviting the audience into a space where music becomes a conversation between emotion and technology. With ‘Be Here Now’ and ‘Lucy Dreams’, the band presented a sonic narrative that blurred the lines between reality and imagination. The audience was drawn into a world where dreams, AI consciousness, and electronic storytelling converged, proving that LUCY DREAMS is not just another synth-driven act - they are pioneers of a new artistic language, one that resonates beyond the stage.Their set at Empathy Fest was more than an opening act - it was an invitation into the future of music, where human ingenuity and artificial intelligence merge to create something profoundly unique and deeply immersive.Setlist01. Endless02. Silver lines03. Love04. Say it ain’t so (Weezer / Felsmann & Tiley / M83 cover)05. Dreamland06. Do I wanna know? (Arctic Monkeys homage)07. RosalieDSTR is the Electro-Industrial project fronted by Daniel Myer, and supported by Niko Kötzsch, known for his work in HAUJOBB and ARCHITECT. The band merges raw emotional intensity with infectious, club-driven beats. With a mix of sharp lyricism and dancefloor energy, DSTR delivers a striking balance of melancholy and power.Music & PerformanceWhen Daniel Myer takes the stage, you know you’re in for something special. With a career spanning countless projects, from HAUJOBB to ARCHITECT, Myer has long been a chameleon of electronic music, effortlessly shifting between genres and emotions. DSTR, however, stands as one of his most dynamic and striking outlets - a project that fuses raw emotional intensity with smashing, hard-hitting beats, proving that electronic music can be both deeply personal and irresistibly danceable.At der Anker, DSTR delivered a show that was as engaging as it was electrifying. Myer, known for his witty humour and charismatic presence, commanded the stage with ease, balancing dark, emotional storytelling with pulsating, club-ready anthems. One moment, the crowd was swept away by hauntingly melodic, deeply introspective tracks, the next, the floor was shaking with infectious, beat-driven energy. There’s something about DSTR’s sound that makes it stand out - it’s neither purely aggressive nor fully melancholic. Instead, it moves between these extremes, creating a perfect push-and-pull between introspection and release. Myer’s expressive vocals, rich in texture and depth, added a layer of rawness that made every moment feel alive. It’s this ability to effortlessly shift between moods, to blend beauty with brutality, that makes DSTR such a unique force in electronic music.Whether delivering soaring melodies or pounding industrial rhythms, Myer once again proved why he remains one of the most versatile and compelling artists in the scene. Not to mention I love when can relate to the lyrics which resonate with my personal experience. For those in the audience, it wasn’t just a concert - it was an experience. A reminder that music is at its best when it makes you feel everything, all at once.Setlist01. Silent world02. Almost there03. Making that Sound04. Into the deepest Dark05. Bird of prey06. Lucretia my Reflection07. Judgment ThroneThe Swedish Electro sensation led by Emma Nylén and Jimmi Monell, delivers a high-energy fusion of Synthpop and EBM. Their performances are a powerhouse of infectious beats and dynamic stage presence. Charismatic and electrifying, Emmon guarantees a show that keeps audiences moving from start to finish.Music & PerformanceAmong all the electrifying performances at Empathy Fest, EMMON stood out as one of the absolute highlights. The duo, Emma Nylén and Jimmi Monell, delivered a show so powerful and engaging that resisting the urge to dance was simply not an option.From the moment they took the stage, Emma Nylén commanded attention with her magnetic presence, proving once again why she’s such an exceptional frontwoman. Her energy was contagious, her connection with the audience immediate and electric. There was no room for hesitation - the crowd was instantly captivated, swept into the explosive world of pure, high-energy electronic fire. Musically, EMMON is a masterclass in infectious, danceable beats - a fusion of relentless rhythm, sharp synth lines, and anthemic hooks that make every track a banger. The synergy between Nylén and Monell was undeniable, their chemistry on stage fuelling a performance that felt both intense and effortlessly fun. The entire set felt like a celebration of electronic music in its most exhilarating form. It wasn’t just about the sound - it was about the atmosphere, the movement, the sheer joy of being completely immersed in the music.By the time the final notes rang out, EMMON had completely won over the crowd, leaving no doubt that this was one of the defining performances of the festival. Unstoppable, unforgettable, and absolutely phenomenal.Setlist01. Skin02. Reconstruction03. Purebloods04. No man’s land05. Dark06. Machines07. Cold within08. Into the light (ABC cover)09. Hard drive10. Like a drumThe Danish Post-Punk trio is known for their intense, atmospheric sound, blending Darkwave nostalgia with driving guitars and raw energy. Whether on big festival stages or intimate club shows, they deliver captivating performances that leave a lasting impression. Members: Mikkel Borbjerg Jakobsen (vocals, guitar), Steffan Petersen (bass), Morten Hansen (drums).Music & PerformanceI’ve seen THE FOREIGN RESORT in every possible setting - from grand festival stages to intimate 30-person shows - and no matter the size of the venue, they always deliver. There’s an undeniable magic to their performances, an energy that feels both deeply personal and electrifyingly raw.Their music thrives on a perfect balance of melancholic intensity and sheer sonic force - a Post-Punk whirlwind driven by piercing guitars, pulsating bass lines, and emotionally charged vocals. It’s music that pulls you in, wraps itself around you, and refuses to let go. Their set in Leipzig was nothing short of irresistible - a display of pure, unfiltered passion that had the entire crowd locked in from the first note. The way they connect with their audience, making every song feel like a shared experience, is what makes them one of the most fascinating and vital projects on the scene today.Whether in a massive hall or a tiny club, THE FOREIGN RESORT ignite the stage - and in Leipzig, they burned brighter than ever.Setlist01. Endurance02. She Is Lost03. Resound04. Southern Skies05. Flushed06. Hearts Fade Out07. Take a Walk08. Surprise (unspecified song)09. Dark White10. KaroEMPATHY TEST, formed by Isaac Howlett and Adam Relf, has carved a unique space in the synthpop world with their cinematic, emotionally charged sound. Known for Howlett’s distinctive vocals and immersive melodies, the band delivers deeply personal music with anthemic intensity. In Leipzig they appeared as both the headliner and host of Empathy Fest.Music & PerformanceEMPATHY TEST closing Empathy Fest felt like the perfect full-circle moment. I have a particular sentiment for this band, having followed their journey for quite some time - through storms and triumphs, growth and reinvention.But if there’s one thing that has remained constant, it’s Isaac Howlett’s unwavering passion for music, his infectious enthusiasm, and his absolute dedication to every single performance. Empathy Test’s signature sound - a mix of deeply emotional synth melodies and Isaac’s unmistakable vocals - has always been instantly recognizable. His ability to connect with the audience, to pour his entire heart into every song, makes their live shows a truly immersive experience. This was not just a concert - it was an intensely emotional and cinematic finale, a celebration of everything EMPATHY TEST stands for.The music, the performance, the energy - it all built up to a remarkable closing act, a moment of unity between band and audience, proving once again why they are one of the most captivating and emotionally resonant acts on the scene.Setlist01. Monsters02. Empty-Handed03. L.N.O.E.04. Kirrilee05. Stop06. Bare My Soul07. Vampire Town08. Firelight09. Burroughs & Bukowski10. Holding On11. F.O.D.12. Doubts13. Demons14. Losing Touch15. Here Is the Place16. Love Moves---17. All It Takes18. Throwing Stones19. A River Loves a Stone20. Endless NightAll Pictures by Karo Kratochwil