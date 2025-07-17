CD Review: Sea of Sin - Faith!

Artist: Sea of SinTitle: Faith!Genre: New Wave PopRelease Date: 24th July 2025Label: self-releasedRight on time for summer, SEA OF SIN are back and making a powerful statement. Following their last album ‘Tired of Chasing Ghosts’ (March 2023), the German New Wave Pop duo dove into an intense period of live shows - including gigs with scene heavyweights like COVENANT, DIORAMA and PSYCHE, plus an extensive tour with DIARY OF DREAMS. SEA OF SIN really ramped things up on stage, but are now shifting their focus back to the studio. Kicking off their upcoming releases is the single ‘Faith!’, out on 24th July.Frank Zwicker and Klaus Schill actually began the creative process for this new chapter back in autumn 2024. From a pool of countless demos, they picked out the eight strongest tracks, refined them during pre-production and recorded vocals and guitar parts in the spring. After that, Klaus took charge of producing and mixing the first four singles, all set to see the light of day in 2025. The first of these is the up-tempo track ‘Faith!’.Musically, ‘Faith!’ is more varied and edgy than much of SEA OF SIN’s previous work, though their trademark sound is still unmistakable. Frank’s distinctive voice carries the track with ease, guiding us through a rich, layered composition. The guitars remain subtly in the background - perhaps a deliberate counterbalance. Personally, I wouldn’t mind if they were a touch more prominent in places. Still, the production is spot on: clear, mature and full of detail, with more rough edges than before - something that clearly suits SEA OF SIN well.Lyrically, ‘Faith!’ reflects the challenges and anxieties of our times. Despite its underlying melancholy, it’s ultimately a call to never lose faith in yourself or in brighter days ahead. The title says it all: never lose your ‘Faith!’ All in all, SEA OF SIN deliver a catchy taste of what’s to come with ‘Faith!’ - danceable, melancholic, and more grown-up than ever. It’ll be interesting to see how the next singles shape up.Frank Zwicker - Vocals, LyricsKlaus Schill - Synthesiser, Guitars, ProductionMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10