5th July 2025
Heilung - “Anda fardha - The end of a journey” - Special Guest: The Hu
Mysticism meets Mongolian Rock at Königstein Fortress In front of a sold-out crowd. THE HU opened the open-air concert with thunderous Hunnu Rock, immediately captivating the audience. Following this, HEILUNG transformed the historic fortress into a mystical ritual of sound, smoke, and archaic magic - a work of art that touched all the senses. In our gallery, you’ll find some images that attempt to capture this total work of art that HEILUNG is.
The Hu
Setlist
01. Upright Destined Mongol
02. Tuurugdul (Lost)
03. The Same
04. The Gereg
05. Grey Hun
06. The Trooper (Iron Maiden cover)
07. Black Thunder
08. Chi Bishee
09. Yuve Yuve Yu
10. Wolf Totem
11. This Is Mongol
https://www.thehuofficial.com/
Heilung
Setlist
01. Opening Ceremony
02. In Maidjan
03. Alfadhirhaiti
04. Asja
05. Svanrand
06. Tenet
07. Anoana
08. Nikkal
09. Seidh
10. Galgaldr
11. Elddansurin
12. Hamrer Hippyer
13. Closing Ceremony
https://heilung.travelling-merchant.com/
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer