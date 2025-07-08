Gallery: Heilung - Königstein 2025

Festung Königstein, Königstein, Germany5th July 2025Mysticism meets Mongolian Rock at Königstein Fortress In front of a sold-out crowd. THE HU opened the open-air concert with thunderous Hunnu Rock, immediately captivating the audience. Following this, HEILUNG transformed the historic fortress into a mystical ritual of sound, smoke, and archaic magic - a work of art that touched all the senses. In our gallery, you’ll find some images that attempt to capture this total work of art that HEILUNG is.Setlist01. Upright Destined Mongol02. Tuurugdul (Lost)03. The Same04. The Gereg05. Grey Hun06. The Trooper (Iron Maiden cover)07. Black Thunder08. Chi Bishee09. Yuve Yuve Yu10. Wolf Totem11. This Is MongolSetlist01. Opening Ceremony02. In Maidjan03. Alfadhirhaiti04. Asja05. Svanrand06. Tenet07. Anoana08. Nikkal09. Seidh10. Galgaldr11. Elddansurin12. Hamrer Hippyer13. Closing CeremonyAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer