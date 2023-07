Live Review: Hu, The - Dresden 2023

Alter Schlachthof, Dresden, Germany13th July 2023Forget everything you think you know about Metal: THE HU turn the genre on its head with influences from Mongolian culture and traditional instruments. In the summer of 2023, the band was coming to Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Dresden for four club shows on their “Rumble Of Thunder Tour”. Their “Hunnu Rock” is a sensation: THE HU show that traditional instruments like the Mongolian horsehead fiddle, the Tsuur flute or the Tovshuur lute can sound damn heavy.The evening was opened by the still young indie rock band GUNNAR from California. With their powerful sound, the band quickly captivated the audience. GUNNAR convinced with their good and honest stage performance. This was the successful start of this concert evening. https://gunnargehl.com/ On July 13, 2023, the Alter Schlachthof in Dresden was transformed into a place of energetic sounds as the Mongolian band THE HU took the stage. With their mix of traditional Mongolian music and modern Rock elements, the evening promised to be a great experience - and THE HU didn’t disappoint in any way. At 9:00 p.m., the four members of THE HU took the stage accompanied by applause and cheers. They were dressed in traditional Mongolian robes and already had their instruments in their hands. The mood reached its first peak when they started their first song. The band manages the combination of traditional Mongolian instruments such as the morin khuur (horse head fiddle) and the tovshuur (plucked string instrument) with guitar riffs and drum beats brilliantly. Throughout the concert, THE HU performed an impressive selection of songs from their repertoire. Every single title carried the audience away.The band members mastered their instruments perfectly and sang with a powerful intensity that caused goosebumps. The moment when THE HU performed the song ‘Wolf Totem’ was particularly impressive. The audience erupted in loud cheers. The band managed to capture the energy and ferocity of the Mongolian wolf howl and the steppe in their music and transmit it to the audience. It was a powerful moment that is hard to put into words. After more than an hour and a half, the concert ended with a lot of thunderous applause. The concert of THE HU in the Alter Schlachthof Dresden was undoubtedly an unforgettable experience. The band enchanted the audience with their music and their rousing stage presence. It was a successful combination of tradition and modernity that proved that music can transcend borders and unite people from all over the world. https://www.thehuofficial.com Setlist01. Huhchu Zairan02. The Gereg03. Shoog shoog04. Shihi Hutu05. Bii Biyelgee06. The Great Chinggis Khaan07. Mother Nature08. Eseerin Vasahina (The Agasar cover)09. Tatar Warrior10. Upright Destined Mongol11. Black Thunder12. Yuve Yuve Yu13. Wolf Totem14. This Is Mongol15. Through the Never (Metallica cover)All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer