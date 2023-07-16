13th July 2023
The Hu - “Rumble of Thunder Tour 2023” - Support: Gunnar
Forget everything you think you know about Metal: THE HU turn the genre on its head with influences from Mongolian culture and traditional instruments. In the summer of 2023, the band was coming to Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Dresden for four club shows on their “Rumble Of Thunder Tour”. Their “Hunnu Rock” is a sensation: THE HU show that traditional instruments like the Mongolian horsehead fiddle, the Tsuur flute or the Tovshuur lute can sound damn heavy.
Gunnar
The evening was opened by the still young indie rock band GUNNAR from California. With their powerful sound, the band quickly captivated the audience. GUNNAR convinced with their good and honest stage performance. This was the successful start of this concert evening. https://gunnargehl.com/
The Hu
On July 13, 2023, the Alter Schlachthof in Dresden was transformed into a place of energetic sounds as the Mongolian band THE HU took the stage. With their mix of traditional Mongolian music and modern Rock elements, the evening promised to be a great experience - and THE HU didn’t disappoint in any way. At 9:00 p.m., the four members of THE HU took the stage accompanied by applause and cheers. They were dressed in traditional Mongolian robes and already had their instruments in their hands. The mood reached its first peak when they started their first song. The band manages the combination of traditional Mongolian instruments such as the morin khuur (horse head fiddle) and the tovshuur (plucked string instrument) with guitar riffs and drum beats brilliantly. Throughout the concert, THE HU performed an impressive selection of songs from their repertoire. Every single title carried the audience away.
The band members mastered their instruments perfectly and sang with a powerful intensity that caused goosebumps. The moment when THE HU performed the song ‘Wolf Totem’ was particularly impressive. The audience erupted in loud cheers. The band managed to capture the energy and ferocity of the Mongolian wolf howl and the steppe in their music and transmit it to the audience. It was a powerful moment that is hard to put into words. After more than an hour and a half, the concert ended with a lot of thunderous applause. The concert of THE HU in the Alter Schlachthof Dresden was undoubtedly an unforgettable experience. The band enchanted the audience with their music and their rousing stage presence. It was a successful combination of tradition and modernity that proved that music can transcend borders and unite people from all over the world. https://www.thehuofficial.com
Setlist
01. Huhchu Zairan
02. The Gereg
03. Shoog shoog
04. Shihi Hutu
05. Bii Biyelgee
06. The Great Chinggis Khaan
07. Mother Nature
08. Eseerin Vasahina (The Agasar cover)
09. Tatar Warrior
10. Upright Destined Mongol
11. Black Thunder
12. Yuve Yuve Yu
13. Wolf Totem
14. This Is Mongol
15. Through the Never (Metallica cover)
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
