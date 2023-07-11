Live Review: Hooters, The - Leipzig 2023

7th July 2023
The Hooters - Live 2023
You can’t imagine better weather than this summer’s day for an open-air event. Blue skies and summer temperatures. Almost too warm. So of course, it was good that this concert evening should take place in the Parkbühne in the “Clarapark” in Leipzig. The trees in the park frame the park stage and give the park stage natural air conditioning.
Music & Performance
The Parkbühne is a wonderful open-air location and a destination for many Leipzig residents when the weather is nice. Many Leipzig residents had made themselves comfortable in the park with picnic blankets in front of the Parkbühne. Many visited the beer garden right next to the Parkbühne and enjoyed a cold beer. THE HOOTERS managed to create a unique sound with their music that still inspires many of their fans today. With so many hits they’ve written over the years, that’s no wonder. The Parkbühne was very well attended that evening. This time there wasn’t a support act, but that wasn’t a problem because the band was able to draw on their large repertoire and play for a full two hours.
The fans were enthralled by the legend of the 80s and no one was disappointed. Eric Bazilian, Rob Hyman and their bandmates were greeted with cheers. There were not only their well-known hits that evening, but also some cover versions. With songs like ‘Jonny B’, ‘Day by Day’ and others, the mood among the fans was quickly very exuberant. Of course, hits like ‘All you Zombies’ were also sung along. With ‘One of Us’ the band was able to enchant their fans. Of course, Bach was also mentioned in a few words and also played. Even after so many years you could feel how the band still had a lot of fun playing their songs on stage and the fans noticed that too. THE HOOTERS was well-deservedly rewarded with applause and cheers after each song. It was a brilliant summer open air concert evening for the band and also for the fans. https://www.hootersmusic.com
Setlist
01. I’m Alive
02. Engine 999
03. Silver Lining
04. Day By Day
05. Why Won’t You Call Me Back
06. Pete Rose
07. The Boys Of Summer (Don Henley Cover)
08. Keybord Solo Rob Hyman
09. 500 Miles (Hedy West Cover)
10. Sonata No.1 In G Minor I. Adagio (Johann Sebastian Bach Cover)
11. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (The Beatles Cover)
12. All You Zombies
13. Boys Will Be Boys
14. Karla With A K
15. Twenty-Five Hours A Day
16. Drum Solo David Uosikkinen
17. Satellite
18. Johnny B
19. And We Danced
20. Connection (The Rolling Stones Cover)
21. Guitar Solo Tommy Williams
22. Give The Music Back
23. Pissing In The Rhine
24. Major Tom (Völlig Lösgelöst) (Peter Schilling Cover)
25. One Of Us (Joan Osborne Cover)
26. Time After Time (Cyndi Lauper Cover)
27. Good Night
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
