14th June 2025
The Glass House Museum & Special Guests: Iamimperfect, Deathtrippers
Scarborough may be best known for its sea air, castle and the donkeys on the beach, but on 14th June, it played host to something far darker. The Corporation Club transformed into a haven for black-clad revelers as part of a two-day gothic festival - which featured a Friday club night and a Saturday showcase of live bands: IAMIMPERFECT, DEATHTRIPPERS and THE GLASS HOUSE MUSEUM.
Iamimperfect
Opening the evening were Sheffield’s own IAMIMPERFECT, a two-piece Electro-Synth outfit channeling the spirit of early DEPECHE MODE with a contemporary edge. Sheffield is well-known for its contribution to the New Wave / Electro scene. IAMIMPERFECT are following in the footsteps of their musical ancestors like FAD GADGET, CABARET VOLTAIRE, BRITISH ELECTRIC FOUNDATION and THE HUMAN LEAGUE. They fuse dark Electronica, Industrial, and Gothic elements to create a raw and emotionally charged sound. https://iamimperfect.bandcamp.com/
Music & Performance
Though the room was still filling, the duo quickly drew a curious crowd to the front of the stage. Their opening track ‘Solitary Shell’ made an immediate impact, its dark beats and atmospheric layers receiving an enthusiastic response. The frontman’s vocal delivery impressed, resonating with confidence and charisma. Although they only played six tracks, they remained a promising act who are growing their following well beyond the Stainless-Steel city. Ending with ‘Static and Feeling,’ IAMIMPERFECT delivered a powerful sonic experience that lingered long after the final note.
Setlist
01. Solitary Shell
02. Conversion Therapy
03. Ghosts of the Past
04. Old Wounds
05. Inside of Me
06. Static and Feeling
Deathtrippers
Leeds-based DEATHTRIPPERS are cutting a swath across the alternative scene, melding dark, atmospheric soundscapes with driving rhythms and swirling, shoegazey 12-string guitars. Established in 2016 by the enigmatic Sasha Raoul, DEATHTRIPPERS’ music channels the spirit of 1980s Gothic Rock while carving out a distinctively modern and intense identity. Known for immersive and powerful live performances, DEATHTRIPPERS deliver a raw, hypnotic energy that resonates deeply with fans of underground alternative music. DEATHTRIPPERS are a band who’ve truly carved out their own niche: Psychedelic, Goth, laced with a heavy dose of Shoegaze. https://deathtrippers.bandcamp.com
Music & Performance
DEATHTRIPPERS took to the stage enveloped in fog (which I may not have been responsible for). Frontman Sasha Raoul - clad defiantly in leather trousers and dark sunglasses despite the sweltering heat - was an effortlessly cool figure. The band opened with ‘Energy Flow’ and the energy on the dancefloor certainly did flow. Their loyal contingent from Leeds was out in force, singing along and crowding the space in front of the stage. Their layered guitar textures shimmered and swirled through the venue with superb tracks like ‘Higher’ and the infectious earworm ‘Disintegrate.’
Their penultimate song and the band’s most well-known one: ‘Unity of Light’ was the highlight of the show - dynamic and edgy with a touch of 90s psychodelia. As the finale ‘Reach’ approached its climax, Sasha held his guitar to the amp to produce feedback - a technique mastered by artists like THE VELVET UNDERGROUND and JIMMI HENDRIX. As the final distorted notes faded, cries of “more!” rang out - but true to form, the band left the crowd wanting. DEATHTRIPPERS don’t do encores, and frankly, they don’t need to.
Setlist
01. Energy Flow
0.2. First Vision
0.3. Disintegrate
0.4. Higher
0.5. Salvation
0.6. When Darkness Fades
0.7. Unity of Light
0.8. Reach
The Glass House Museum
Hailing from the West Midlands in the UK, THE GLASS HOUSE MUSEUM are a dark alternative band blending Post-Punk guitars, atmospheric synths, and emotive vocals to craft immersive soundscapes. Drawing on Gothic and New Wave influences, their music is both brooding and melodic, offering a fresh yet nostalgic take on the darker side of Alternative Rock. The band features Jo Cummings (guitar and vocals), Jon Cummings (guitar and vocals), and Lee Meadows (bass and programming). Together, they create a sound that is introspective, powerful, and steeped in gothic elegance. https://the-glass-house-museum.bandcamp.com/
Music & Performance
Headlining the night were THE GLASS HOUSE MUSEUM. Opening with ‘Voyeur’ Jo Cummings’ deep, resonant vocals added a powerful presence to their guitar-driven Gothic Rock. A healthy dose of synth added colour and contrast, weaving texture into the sound. As the set progressed, the dance floor steadily filled, the audience warming to their brooding yet infectious energy with songs like ‘Circus’ and ‘Tides’. The vocals and guitars were shared between Jo and Jon Cummings.
By the mid-point, hardly anyone was left seated, the band having clearly won them over. With a polished performance and commanding stagecraft, THE GLASS HOUSE MUSEUM proved worthy headliners, ending the live portion of the evening on a high with ‘Yul’ to a very appreciative audience. Scarborough may not yet rival Whitby for its goth credentials, but with events like this, it’s certainly staking a claim. Three bands, three distinct flavours of dark alternative music - and a night that left us all hoping for a repeat next year.
Setlist
01. Voyeur
02. The Committee
03. Roulette
04. Circus
05. Tides
06. Some Way from Home
07. Critic
08. Balboa
09. The Gracious
10. Glory Hunters
11. Yul
All Pictures by Michelle Corns