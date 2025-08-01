30th July 2025
Static-X - “Machines Vs Monsters” Tour - Special Guest: Dope
STATIC-X stopped by at Alter Schlachthof Dresden on July 30th as part of their “Machines Vs Monsters” tour - and delivered an energetic show that lived up to the name “Evil Disco”. Frontman Xer0, flanked by band veterans Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda, and Ken Jay, presented a powerful blend of Industrial Metal, electronic music, and a nostalgic 2000s feel. DOPE kicked off the evening, perfectly heating up the crowd with their aggressive, groove-driven performance. The combination of nostalgia and modern heaviness made for an unforgettable evening for all fans of Industrial and Nu Metal.
Dope
http://www.DopeTheBand.com/
Static-X
http://www.static-x.com/
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer