Gallery: Static-X - Dresden 2025

Alter Schlachthof, Dresden, Germany30th July 2025STATIC-X stopped by at Alter Schlachthof Dresden on July 30th as part of their “Machines Vs Monsters” tour - and delivered an energetic show that lived up to the name “Evil Disco”. Frontman Xer0, flanked by band veterans Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda, and Ken Jay, presented a powerful blend of Industrial Metal, electronic music, and a nostalgic 2000s feel. DOPE kicked off the evening, perfectly heating up the crowd with their aggressive, groove-driven performance. The combination of nostalgia and modern heaviness made for an unforgettable evening for all fans of Industrial and Nu Metal.All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer