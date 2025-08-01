E-TROPOLIS Festival 2026

Gallery: Static-X - Dresden 2025

Details
Written by: Silvio Pfeifer
static-x europe2025Alter Schlachthof, Dresden, Germany
30th July 2025
Static-X - “Machines Vs Monsters” Tour - Special Guest: Dope

STATIC-X stopped by at Alter Schlachthof Dresden on July 30th as part of their “Machines Vs Monsters” tour - and delivered an energetic show that lived up to the name “Evil Disco”. Frontman Xer0, flanked by band veterans Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda, and Ken Jay, presented a powerful blend of Industrial Metal, electronic music, and a nostalgic 2000s feel. DOPE kicked off the evening, perfectly heating up the crowd with their aggressive, groove-driven performance. The combination of nostalgia and modern heaviness made for an unforgettable evening for all fans of Industrial and Nu Metal.


Dope

  • 6R0A2742
  • 6R0A2752
  • 6R0A2755
  • 6R0A2760
  • 6R0A2773
  • 6R0A2774
  • 6R0A2778
  • 6R0A2784
  • 6R0A2785
  • 6R0A2795
  • 6R0A2797
  • 6R0A2806
  • 6R0A2809
  • 6R0A2811
  • 6R0A2815
  • 6R0A2829
  • 6R0A2843
  • 6R0A2849
  • 6R0A2852
  • 6R0A2856

http://www.DopeTheBand.com/


Static-X

  • 6R0A2866
  • 6R0A2874
  • 6R0A2878
  • 6R0A2879
  • 6R0A2887
  • 6R0A2896
  • 6R0A2898
  • 6R0A2901
  • 6R0A2904
  • 6R0A2910
  • 6R0A2915
  • 6R0A2918
  • 6R0A2925
  • 6R0A2934
  • 6R0A2937
  • 6R0A2939
  • 6R0A2941
  • 6R0A2944
  • 6R0A2950
  • 6R0A2954
  • 6R0A2957
  • 6R0A2977
  • 6R0A2989
  • 6R0A2998
  • 6R0A3002
  • 6R0A3004
  • 6R0A3006
  • 6R0A3008
  • 6R0A3013
  • 6R0A3036
  • 6R0A3043
  • 6R0A3049
  • 6R0A3057
  • 6R0A3060
  • 6R0A3063
  • 6R0A3069
  • 6R0A3072
  • 6R0A3082
  • 6R0A3086
  • 6R0A3093

http://www.static-x.com/

All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer

