Live Review: Diary of Dreams - Leipzig 2025

22nd November 2025
Diary of Dreams & Special Guest: Auger
On 31st October, DIARY OF DREAMS released their latest EP ‘Dead End Dreams‘. The band has been on tour since 14th November, and I already had the pleasure of attending the show in Frankfurt last Sunday. So I had a fair idea of what to expect in Leipzig today, and my anticipation for this evening in the lovely Täubchenthal was accordingly high. In the end, though, I look back on the night with somewhat mixed feelings. But first things first, but not necessarily in that order.
I arrive quite early today, and just after five in the afternoon I am by no means the first one out here. Outside the gates of Täubchenthal, which will stay closed for almost another two hours, a small group of fans is already waiting despite the freezing temperatures. Their dedication earns them not only the coveted spot in the front row but also a welcome cup of hot green tea brought out by bassist and guitarist Hilger - what a kind gesture.
Shortly after seven, the moment finally comes. By now, the group of waiting fans has grown into a long queue, and many are in a real hurry to get inside. The cold is certainly not the main reason; it is far more about securing a good view in front of the stage or up on the balcony. It gets crowded quickly at the front, but overall everything remains fairly relaxed, and I slowly start to regain feeling in my feet.
The stage at Täubchenthal is far from small, yet it still looks quite packed. On the rear half stands a platform, with Felix’s keyboards on one side and Dejan’s drum kit on the other. Behind each of them, a man-sized light column has been set up. Two more of these columns stand at the front, to the right and left, where guitar and bass are already in position.
In front of Felix’s keyboard is another keyboard, and more guitars are lined up in the centre - AUGER’s instruments. There are also several microphone stands. The hall, which is not entirely sold out tonight, fills up quickly with more than 1,000 fans. For the moment it still feels rather chilly, but that is bound to change shortly.
Auger
Dark Rock with a soft spot for Pop - that’s AUGER from Blackpool, England. Led by Kyle J. Wilson (Kyle Blaqk), the creative heart of the band beats today in Fürstenwalde, Germany. Since 2017, AUGER have been blending elements of Gothic, Rock and Synthwave into catchy melodies with an atmospheric sound. Combined with Kyle’s deep vocals, this creates a style that feels powerful yet upbeat. Their energetic and emotionally charged music has taken AUGER to stages in eleven countries so far.
Since mid-November they have been joining DIARY OF DREAMS on their tour, which takes them to ten German cities. Next year, AUGER will return to German clubs for their own headlining tour. The tour for their upcoming album ‘The Old Arcade’ will also bring them back to Leipzig. All dates, including ticket links, can be found on their website and Facebook page: https://auger.band / https://www.facebook.com/AugerOfficial
Music & Performance
I’ve seen AUGER live several times now - as a support act, at festivals and as a headliner - and their shows have always impressed me. The band brings their music to the stage with energy, heart and real dedication. For the current support tour, Alex has swapped drums for keyboard and guitar, switching between the instruments several times, while Kyle performs his songs with his usual devotion and drive, sometimes with a guitar, sometimes without.
At exactly 8:00 pm, things kick off: Alex enters the stage and takes his place behind the keyboard. Kyle follows shortly after and is greeted with cheers. The applause could still do with a bit of work, but unfortunately the same goes for the sound. ‘Goodbye’ hasn’t been released yet, but it has already managed to captivate audiences at previous shows. Today, sadly, that magic doesn’t quite happen. It rumbles and drones. Kyle can barely be heard. I can only hope it sounds better further back in the room and that someone tweaks the mix. Unfortunately, that hope remains just that - at least for the support act.
The band themselves seem blissfully unaware and deliver a gripping, high-energy performance. From a technical standpoint, though, tonight’s sound falls far short of expectations. Every now and then the keyboard gets a clear moment, the guitar breaks through the otherwise muddy mix, but most of it is just a blur. It’s especially frustrating to lose Kyle’s beautifully emotive voice, which is far too quiet and drowned out completely. It’s not exactly a treat for the ears tonight, though the applause still comes.
The setlist mixes classics such as ‘Sound of the Machine’, ‘Dark Clouds’ and ‘Oxygen’ with new tracks, some of which won’t be released until the upcoming album ‘The Old Arcade’, but have already proved themselves live, like ‘Goodbye’. The muffled sound makes it hard to win over first-time listeners, but many in the room already know how great this band can sound.
The crowd is genuinely up for the support act. Shouts of “louder” go unheard and Kyle’s “Let’s see your hands” is barely understandable, but the fans still throw their arms up and clap along. And if Kyle can’t be heard, at least the audience can. In ‘You Are By Nature’, the guitar finally cuts through properly at times, and the crowd at the front slowly starts to heat up. Up on the balcony, however, the atmosphere below seems to be getting lost.
‘The Old Arcade’ hurts the most - Kyle just can’t break through the mix. It’s such a beautiful song, and in Frankfurt last week it was absolutely stunning. At least the audience is fully engaged and in good spirits. With ‘Oxygen’, AUGER say goodbye at 8:30 pm. “You know I really hate goodbyes / Well goodbye my friend / I hope to see you again” - either after the show at the merch stand, at the remaining tour dates in December or on next year’s “The Old Arcade Tour”. Hopefully then with proper sound again.
Setlist
01. Goodbye
02. Sound of the Machine
03. Dark Clouds
04. You Are By Nature
05. The Old Arcade
06. My Guardian
07. Oxygen
Diary of Dreams
The focus of tonight lies firmly on DIARY OF DREAMS, and I can say in advance that the sound mix for the evening’s headliner is leagues better. For more than three decades, DIARY OF DREAMS have shaped the scene with their unmistakable blend of melancholic melodies, powerful arrangements and profound lyrics. Their concerts are more than music - they are experiences full of depth, energy and emotion.
With the current tour, Adrian Hates and his band present their latest EP ‘Chapter 1: Dead End Dreams’. In addition, there are several treats for long-time fans, including songs that haven’t been played in years. The mix is impressive and promises a series of intense musical moments. On 12th and 13th December, the tour continues in Magdeburg and Hamburg. There is also an event next year that I would already strongly recommend: in July, the band will perform at the “Festung Königstein Open Air”.
Concerts at the fortress are always something special. The setting could hardly be more striking. High above the river Elbe in Saxon Switzerland, the fortress merges breathtaking architecture and a unique atmosphere with the intensity and emotional depth of the music. Together with IN STRICT CONFIDENCE, this creates a line-up no fan should miss. Public transport and daytime entry to the Königstein Fortress are included in the ticket price. For further information and ticket links check the bands websites here: https://www.diaryofdreams.de / https://www.facebook.com/officialdiaryofdreams
Music & Performance
Back to the cold night of Leipzig. At five to nine, backliner Eike gives the signal to begin. The lights go out and a voice of non-human origin speaks: “Hello! I am not real. I do not exist. I am only a voice. I have no memories, no sensations. You, however, have the ability to live or experience with all your senses…” The voice conveys the band’s wish not to filter emotions through a device, not to capture a digital moment that can only truly be experienced in analogue form. It asks the audience to communicate directly, to be present with every fibre and every sense, to create memories rather than passively record them.
“We forbid you nothing. We only ask for something. Give your attention to the real world tonight and refrain from a digital distortion. We thank you for your eyes, your ears, your heart, your feelings. Thank you for being here today. Enjoy these moments, feel without a filter.” This alone earns thunderous applause, and most in the room follow the request, leaving their phones in their pockets. Then the music begins. The lights of the stage installations flare in time with the accelerating drumbeats. For the next two hours, the stage belongs to DIARY OF DREAMS.
For the current tour, the band has gained a new member: Yannik (Rage) Fleming, who has accompanied them several times as backliner, now joins DIARY OF DREAMS on guitar and backing vocals. Yannik feels as though he has always belonged in the line-up, fitting seamlessly into the band’s structure. Adrian later reveals: “Yannik will appear with us again from time to time. Sadly not always, but often.” So the band will now be a five-piece more frequently.
The sound is incredibly powerful, and with ‘Kein Allein’, the opener of the new EP, a surge of raw energy spreads through the hall - heavy, dark, intense. “Kein Allein / Tier sind wir / zu allem bereit / Es bleibt keine Zeit” - the crowd belt out the chorus. “Good evening Leipzig!” Adrian throws his arms into the air and the thunderous applause swells even further. After ‘The Chemistry of Pain’, another track from ‘Dead End Dreams’, the first treats from the dust-covered archives appear. The transition from new material to songs that are 25 years old works flawlessly and makes many long-term fans very, very happy.
‘Chemicals’ and ‘Mankind’ bring their driving force straight into the room. Adrian repeatedly moves from the front edge of the stage to the platform at the back, giving space to Hilger and Yannik, who in turn switch places again and again. The lighting is perfectly matched to the music and the performance. Whenever Hilger and Yannik are at the front, they are illuminated by yellow spotlights, as though they were glowing from within.
When Adrian steps forward, the light shifts too, directing all attention towards the singer. The performance is incredibly dynamic. By now, no one can possibly be cold anymore, and Adrian also takes off his jacket for the next song. During ‘Reign of Chaos’, I catch myself with my eyes closed for seconds - “This is my gift for you / This is my therapy of hate / This is the poison room / This is your home my friend.”
We already learned on the last tour just how much energy ‘Viva la bestia’ can unleash. My notes are ahead of reality: “Say my name! Say my name! Say my name! will of course be sung loudly,” I wrote down even before Adrian holds the microphone out to the crowd. I trust it will happen and I am not disappointed. Thank you, Leipzig. ‘Schuldig!’ from the 2015 album ‘Grau im Licht’ develops incredible power as well, before we jump back into the present with ‘Dead to Me’, where things quieten down a little. Only the piano at the end, followed by the final refrain, whispered almost softly by Adrian - simply beautiful.
Adrian interrupts the thunderous applause to announce that the next piece hasn’t been played in countless years. ‘StummKult’ releases massive energy too, and DIARY OF DREAMS still have more of that in store for us. ‘Nekrolog 43’ is one of them. The stage glows bright red. When Adrian spreads his arms, I can’t help but think of Jesus on the cross - “Schliess die Augen sanft, mein Kind / Und bleib in meinen Armen.”
“I could linger so much longer / But the wind was stronger” - the next track was requested by many fans and hadn’t been played for 20 years. I see so many happy faces. The crowd claps and sings along loudly: “Scared to death I move no longer / Yes, I guess the wind was stronger.” The cheering is immense, the applause overwhelming, and Adrian immediately fires up the audience even more. The song transitions into ‘King of Nowhere’, with the applause turning into rhythmic clapping. The hall vibrates, fans singing: “Fear not this is not the end of this world / Step close to the edge to believe the absurd / The wind in your hair is the freedom we share / A tear in your eye proves at least that you try.”
The courage to play another new song (‘Tomorrow’s Past’) is rewarded with loud cheers and applause. For the next song, Adrian is handed his guitar again but, first gives backliner Eike a big hug. From the first chord of ‘the Secret’, the crowd erupts in cheers once more. During this very personal track, Adrian looks up long at the balcony where his family is gathered – for me, one of the most emotional moments of the concert.
Then ‘hurt people hurt people’ unleashes incredible power, sending a wave of emotion through the Täubchental. ‘Endless Nights’ - the hall is erupting in energy, everyone singing, dancing, and clapping along. “Unbelievable. It looks magical from up here.” Adrian thanks the audience repeatedly before powering into ‘Lebenslang’. Time and again, he holds the mic out to the crowd, singing in call-and-response: “Keiner will dein Zeuge sein / Keiner will dein Richter sein.”
“So, my dears, now it’s getting really serious. The next track has been streamed a staggering 8 million times. Thank you. Who was it?” What do you think it is? Exactly, ‘She and her darkness’. And once again, I catch myself keeping my eyes tightly shut, even though today I wanted to be your eyes and ears. “I travel for you around the world / Collecting moments, oh how absurd / To bring you beauty, to bring you joy / I wish I’d be a little boy” - I just love this song too much, and by the time of the last song of the main set, you’ll surely forgive me. “Thank you, Leipzig”- with a glass of wine in hand, Adrian bids farewell at 10:30 pm, and the band leaves the stage to roaring applause, though not for long.
Just a minute later, the band is back. “Shall we do a bit more?” What a question. The answer comes emphatically: “Yessss”. “It’s always a dream playing with you, absolutely wonderful.” The first encore, ‘Butterfly:Dance!’, creates a fantastic atmosphere, and once again Adrian shares the vocals with the audience, who, of course, sing along in full voice during ‘Undividable’. The energy is incredible. “Thank you, Leipzig!” Adrian bows, gives the audience a double thumbs up, and even before the band leaves the stage again, the crowd is already demanding another encore.
With so much enthusiasm, the gentlemen do not keep them waiting. Dejan returns first, repeatedly raising his arms to fire up the audience, which responds with even louder cheers and applause. Felix, Hilger, and Yannik follow him, and then Adrian comes back for ‘a day in December’, briefly introducing the “new guy” to the crowd and thanking him.
As you read above, Yannik will be joining more often in future, bringing even more energy and dynamism to the stage. “Thirsty for life / Still hungry for more / Stay with me / Just a little more” - these lines perfectly may capture the fans’ wishes at this moment. Yet, eventually, everything must come to an end, as does this concert evening. But it’s not quite over when DIARY OF DREAMS leaves the stage once again, ten minutes to ten.
“We’ve got something prepared for you,” Adrian reassures, shortly after he and Felix have once again made their way onto the stage. “We haven’t done this in ages. Piano, vocals - you know it. We’re doing it now for you.” Some in the audience requests ‘Traumtänzer,’ but Adrian responds, “We’ll do what we want to do, and you can see if you like it.” Even though it’s not ‘Traumtänzer’ that Felix begins to play on the piano, the crowd immediately erupts in cheers.
If you ask me - that’s completely justified. With ‘Ikarus,’ the concert and the evening reach a worthy and deeply emotional conclusion. Just Felix on the piano and Adrian’s heartfelt vocals: „Wem kann ich glauben / Wer nimmt mir das Licht / Wem kann ich vertrauen / Wer bricht mein Genick“. The backdrop is bathed in glowing red light, and white beams dance around Adrian from behind. “Wenn Du Dich verdrehst / Und Dich selbst nicht verstehst / Lass mich einsam sein / Lass mich hier allein / Hier bin ich, wie ich bin“ - simply perfect.
For the farewell, all the musicians return to the stage once more. Adrian thanks his bandmates, the crew, and AUGER, who also come back on stage. “Absolutely wonderful… Get home safely, thank you so, so much!” Hugs are exchanged before everyone leaves the stage for the last time at 11:00 pm - apparently exhausted, yet satisfied.
Setlist
01. Kein Allein
02. the Chemistry of Pain
03. Chemicals
04. Mankind
05. Reign of Chaos
06. Viva la bestia
07. Schuldig!
08. Dead to me
09. StummKult
10. Nekrolog 43
11. But the wind was stronger
12. King of Nowhere
13. Tomorow’s Past
14. the Secret
15. hurt people hurt people
16. Endless nights
17. Lebenslang
18. She and her darkness
---
19. Butterfly:Dance!
20. Undividable
---
21. a day in December
---
22. Ikarus
All Pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)