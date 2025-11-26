Gallery: Jamiroquai - Cologne 2025

22th November 2025
Jamiroquai - “The Heels Of Steel Tour 2025”
Supported by around 20,000 fans, JAMIROQUAI celebrated a grand comeback in the packed Lanxess Arena with hits such as ‘Cosmic Girl’ and ‘Virtual Insanity’. JAMIROQUAI, fronted by Jason Kay, has been enjoying success for 33 years. The band last thrilled its fans in 2019 at Cologne’s LANXESS Arena.
In addition to their commercial success, JAMIROQUAI are best known for their energetic live shows. Despite changing band members, they once again appeared on stage as a unit that has been playing together for decades. In this place, we wanted to show you a gallery with many pics from the concert. Unfortunately, we are only allowed to show you the following six pictures…
Setlist
00. Intro: Now We Are Alone
01. (Don’t) Give Hate a Chance
02. Little L
03. Seven Days in Sunny June
04. Space Cowboy
05. Alright
06. You Give Me Something (Tour debut)
07. Cloud 9
08. World That He Wants
09. Too Young to Die
10. Talullah
11. Disco Stays the Same
12. Travelling Without Moving
13. Shadow in the Night
14. Canned Heat
15. Cosmic Girl
16. Love Foolosophy
---
17. Virtual Insanity
All Pictures by Dietmar Seifer