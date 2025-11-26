Gallery: Jamiroquai - Cologne 2025

Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany22th November 2025Supported by around 20,000 fans, JAMIROQUAI celebrated a grand comeback in the packed Lanxess Arena with hits such as ‘Cosmic Girl’ and ‘Virtual Insanity’. JAMIROQUAI, fronted by Jason Kay, has been enjoying success for 33 years. The band last thrilled its fans in 2019 at Cologne’s LANXESS Arena.In addition to their commercial success, JAMIROQUAI are best known for their energetic live shows. Despite changing band members, they once again appeared on stage as a unit that has been playing together for decades. In this place, we wanted to show you a gallery with many pics from the concert. Unfortunately, we are only allowed to show you the following six pictures…Setlist00. Intro: Now We Are Alone01. (Don’t) Give Hate a Chance02. Little L03. Seven Days in Sunny June04. Space Cowboy05. Alright06. You Give Me Something (Tour debut)07. Cloud 908. World That He Wants09. Too Young to Die10. Talullah11. Disco Stays the Same12. Travelling Without Moving13. Shadow in the Night14. Canned Heat15. Cosmic Girl16. Love Foolosophy---17. Virtual InsanityAll Pictures by Dietmar Seifer