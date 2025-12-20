Live Review: Feine Sahne Fischfilet - Düsseldorf 2025

18th December 2025
Feine Sahne Fischfilet - “Wir kommen in Fr!eden Tour 2025” - Special Guest: Focus.
In times of the so-called poly-crisis, it is refreshing to have a constant in life, which remains the same through whatever may come. The power of four chords, catchy melodies, and lots of beer thrown into the mix is such a thing. And nobody masters this combination better than FEINE SAHNE FISCHFILET.
Authenticity and honesty have always been a top priority for the band, their “making themselves straight” even in the face of headwinds, their constant offensive stepping out of their comfort zone even when it hurts, their unconditional sincerity combined with a stage presence that is second to none, all this has made FEINE SAHNE FISCHFILET one of the biggest and most important rock bands in the German-speaking world. Their followers love them dearly for it. And around 7,500 lucky ticket holders came to the Mitsubishi Electric Hall in Düsseldorf to celebrate their heroes and - most importantly - have a good time.
Focus.
Warming up the evening were FOCUS., a four-piece Punk band founded in Riesa, Sachsen. Their debut album is called ‘Nie nur ‘ne Phase’, and they have released their latest single ‘Sternhagelvoll’ feat. Monchi in July this year. https://focus-band.de
Music & Performance
At 8pm an obviously well-spirited Jan “Monchi” Gorkow (singer of FEINE SAHNE FISCHFILET) entered the stage to greet the audience and announce the support act FOCUS.. After this, the a-Capella song ‘Thor-Steinar-Fresse’ resounded over the speakers, while the band members walked onstage. FOCUS. kicked off their set with the song ‘Viel zu schöner Tag’ from their debut album.
The catchy four-chord riffs, the relatable lyrics, and the melodic choruses did their part to fire up the crowd, which almost immediately started spinning up circle pits. Singer Eric and his band mates conquered the hearts and minds of the spectators in no time, which is not completely surprising in a town home to ‘DIE TOTEN HOSEN’ and ‘BROILERS’, but was nevertheless nice to marvel. The lyrics about working class struggles, emotions, and substance abuse, paired with a solid political message found their way into the hearts of the audience and the 30 minutes playtime went by pretty quickly. It is commendable that FEINE SAHNE FISCHFILET uses its reach to offer a platform to the next generation of their genre.
Feine Sahne Fischfilet
The quintet from a rural area near the Baltic Sea in Eastern Germany is a Punk band formed in 2004 by schoolmates in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. The group is well-known for their Ska-Punk style and their outspoken anti-fascist political stances, which initially led to their inclusion in several constitutional protection reports of the state-level secret service. Their early history saw them rise from the underground scene to national prominence, eventually signing with the Audiolith label and achieving major chart success. Their discography includes several studio albums, such as ‘Backstage mit Freunden (2009)’, ‘Scheitern & Verstehen (2012)’, ‘Sturm & Dreck (2018)’, and their most recent 2025 release, ‘Wir kommen in Frieden’. Over the years, the band has transitioned into one of Germany's most successful rock acts, frequently performing at major festivals. http://www.feinesahnefischfilet.de
Music & Performance
A giant curtain bearing the band’s logo shielded the stage from the eyes of the audience. Shortly before 9pm, the background music was faded out, and a piano intro rendition of ‘Wir kommen in Frieden’ resounded, sending the crowd’s anticipation levels through the roof. This culminated, when the curtain dropped and the band kicked off the song, sending the mosh pit into frenzy. FEINE SAHNE FISCHFILET kept things cooking with their next hit ‘Zurück In Unserer Stadt’, and the Düsseldorf audience was so here for it. The whole Arena started to boil, countless beer cups were flying through the air, and everyone celebrated the simple but catchy melodies.
Singer Monchi did his part to fire up the crowd. Being the professional he is, he engaged the audience in singing contests and alternated expertly between throwing dozens of (plastic) beer bottles into the crowd and opening them and dousing himself and his immediate surroundings with the bottle contents, all while handling the singing job. As if this was not enough, Monchi also kept one lad - who seemingly got carried away and unleashed a fire extinguisher in the crowd - from getting evicted, asking security to just seize the device and not throw out the fan. Later in the set, a sizeable smoke bomb was ignited, adding a New Years’ Eve feel inside the arena.
The song ‘Wenn’s morgen vorbei ist’ ended the main part after 90 minutes of playtime. However, the audience refused to let go and brought back the band by singing the chorus ‘Scheissegal, wir ha’m gelebt’ for minutes. A visibly moved Monchi returned from backstage and mentioned that this felt like homecoming. The encore then continued for five songs and contained a surprise rendition of EMINEM‘s ‘Without Me’ by trumpet player and background singer Max, who delivered the rap lyrics flawlessly. The band then delivered a second encore with two songs, closing out the memorable evening after two hours of playtime with the iconic ‘Komplett im Arsch’, so that everyone got their full share of Punk Rock, coupled with a solid dose of beer and sweat.
Setlist
01. Wir kommen in Frieden
02. Zurück in unserer Stadt
03. Alles auf Rausch
04. Endlich auf Reise
05. Mit Dir
06. Schlaflos in Marseille
07. 15 Jahre
08. Kiddies im Block
09. Awarenesskonzept
10. Angst frisst Seele auf
11. Eine rauchen wir noch
12. Warten auf das Meer
13. Zuhause
14. Lass uns gehen
15. Keine Panik
16. Sternhagelvoll (Focus. cover) (with Focus.)
17. Diese eine Liebe
18. Grüße ins Neandertal
19. Komm mit aufs Boot
20. Wenn's morgen vorbei ist
---
21. Haut an Haut
22. Niemand wie ihr
23. Without Me (Eminem cover)
24. Wo niemals Ebbe ist
25. Geschichten aus Jarmen
26. Manchmal finde ich dich scheiße
---
27. Wir haben immer noch uns
28. Komplett im Arsch
All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg