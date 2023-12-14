12th December 2023
Feine Sahne Fischfilet - “Weil’s Jeden Tag Brennt Tour” - Special Guests: Stage Bottles
In times of the so-called poly-crisis, it is refreshing to have a constant in life, which remains the same through whatever may come. The power of four chords, catchy melodies, and lots of beer thrown into the mix is such a thing. And nobody masters this combination better than FEINE SAHNE FISCHFILET. Authenticity and honesty have always been a top priority for the band, their “making themselves straight” even in the face of headwinds, their constant offensive stepping out of their comfort zone even when it hurts, their unconditional sincerity combined with a stage presence that is second to none, all this has made FEINE SAHNE FISCHFILET one of the biggest and most important rock bands in the German-speaking world. Their followers love them dearly for it. And they came out in numbers on this rainy Tuesday evening in Cologne to celebrate their heroes.
Stage Bottles
Warming up the evening were STAGE BOTTLES, a five-piece punk band founded in 1993 with their roots in the Frankfurt/Main antifascist skinhead-scene. Over their career of three decades, they have released nine albums, with ‘We Need Each Other’ from 2023 being the latest release. https://stagebottles.de
Music & Performance
At 8pm an obviously well-tempered Monchi (singer of FEINE SAHNE FISCHFILET) entered the stage to greet the audience and announce the support act STAGE BOTTLES. He introduced Olaf - the singer of STAGE BOTTLES - as one of his role models, and also shared that it was Olaf’s birthday today, which prompted the audience to sing Happy Birthday to him. After this, STAGE BOTTLES kicked off their set, which contained the above-mentioned ingredients: lots of Punk chords, spiced up with a saxophone, which Olaf played when he was not singing English lyrics about society, emotions, and hooliganism. The 30 minutes playtime went by pretty quickly, and it is commendable that FEINE SAHNE FISCHFILET uses its reach to offer a platform to the pioneers of their genre.
Rating
Music: 6
Performance: 6
Sound: 6
Light: 6
Total: 6 / 10
Feine Sahne Fischfilet
The quartet from London with the numbered musicians around singer Vessel has witnessed a meteoric rise since their humble beginning back in 2016. SLEEP TOKEN has released their third album ‘Take Me Back To Eden’ in May 2023, and this album contains the Uber hit ‘The Summoning’, racking up over 80 million streams on Spotify alone, further fuelling the band’s rise to stardom via various social media platforms. http://www.feinesahnefischfilet.de
Music & Performance
A giant curtain bearing the band’s logo shielded the stage from the eyes of the audience. Shortly before 9pm, the background music was faded out, and the following three anthems were played: 4 PROMILLE ‘Ich werd mich ändern’, JOAN JETT ‘Bad Reputation’, DIE ROTEN ROSEN ‘Halbstark’. This already got the crowd on operating temperature. After this, the curtain dropped, and FEINE SAHNE FISCHFILET came out swinging with their opener ‘Zurück In Unserer Stadt’. The Cologne audience was so here for it. The whole Palladium started to boil, countless beer cups were flying through the air, and everyone celebrated the simple but catchy melodies.
Singer Monchi did his part to fire up the crowd. Being the professional he is, he engaged the audience in singing contests, and alternated expertly between throwing dozens of (plastic) beer bottles into the crowd and opening them and dousing himself and his immediate surroundings in beer. Also, simply encouraging crowd surfers was not enough. The band sent their trumpet player and background singer Max on a banana boat through the whole auditorium. Rarely you see a band connecting with such intensity to their audience. Singer Monchi also did not hold back on his political views and encouraged everyone to stay engaged against all kinds of racism and discrimination. The band delivered two encores, so that everyone got their full dose of Punk Rock, coupled with beer and sweat.
Setlist
01. Zurück in unserer Stadt
02. Kiddies im Block
03. Diese eine Liebe
04. Angst zu erfrieren
05. Solange es brennt
06. Mit Dir
07. Niemand wie ihr
08. Gib mir mehr
09. Komm mit aufs Boot
10. Tut mir leid
11. Schlaflos in Marseille
12. Angst frisst Seele auf
13. Wenn wir uns sehen
14. Wut
15. Wir haben immer noch uns
16. Alles auf Rausch
17. Wenn's morgen vorbei ist
---
18. Warten auf das Meer
19. Zuhause
20. Wo niemals Ebbe ist
21. Weiß der Geier (Wolfgang Petry cover)
22. Geschichten aus Jarmen
---
23. Freaks dieser Stadt
24. Komplett im Arsch
25. Weit hinaus
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 9
Sound: 8
Light: 7
Total: 8 / 10
All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
Comments powered by CComment