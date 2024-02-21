16th February 2024
Joachim Witt - “Der Fels in der Brandung” Tour 2024 - Support: Seraina Telli
On Friday, JOACHIM WITT was a guest at the Große Freiheit in Hamburg and was supported live by NINO DE ANGELO for ‘Ich hab dich nie vergessen’ and ‘Die Flut’. Support was SERAINA TELLI, a Swiss singer, composer and multi-instrumentalist of Rock, Hard Rock, Heavy Metal and Progressive Rock music. An amazing evening with spicy jokes of JOACHIM WITT.
Seraina Telli
As the former singer of the BURNING WITCHES, SERAINA TELLI made a name for herself in the scene. The 33-year-old Swiss currently runs a progressive rock band and is a solo musician under her own name. First headlining European shows are announced for 2025. Stay up to date on SERAINA TELLI social media & website https://serainatelli.com/ for Ticket information and more shows to be announced.
Music & Performance
Loud, direct, and above all, colourful. Seraina clearly wants to bring more colour to the dark world of Metal, with her numerous tattoos, colourful hair, and stylish stage costumes. Fashion and music have a lot to do with each other. “In my songs, I talk openly about my look and what it’s like as a woman in this business.” In the music industry, it is already difficult to prove yourself. As a woman in the Metal genre, she has to stand out even more. “I want to show in the songs and with my appearance that women and colours have a place in every style of music.” But she doesn’t want to lose her focus: “I have to have a look to stand out, but the music always comes first,” says Telli. Unfortunately, photo pit access was not allowed at the performance of the support band, so I took some photos from the hall, which by the way very positively accepted the music of SERAINA TELLI.
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 8
Light: 7
Sound: 8
Total: 7.5 / 10
Joachim Witt
JOACHIM WITT became famous in 1981 with ‘Goldener Reiter’ and catapulted himself back into the music business after a long break at the end of the 1990s. In 2023 he released his new album ‘Der Fels in der Brandung’. Witt is considered one of the most important representatives of Neue Deutsche Welle. He celebrates his 75th birthday on 22 February. One thing is clear for the Hamburg native: “I will celebrate in a smaller circle, with a view of the water.” http://joachimwitt.de/live/
Music & Performance
JOACHIM WITT is a brilliant representative of the German cultural scene. Not only is he celebrating his 75th birthday this year, but the legendary German musician and songwriter is heading out on his latest club tour. After a long and successful career, he has decided to give his fans, who have accompanied him through the ups and downs over the years, a very personal gift in the form of a tour. The tour already promises to be an unforgettable musical journey. Together with his band, JOACHIM WITT will present songs from the new album as well as some of his classics in favoured cities. One of these cities was of course Hamburg.
JOACHIM WITT has been successfully performing on stage for more than four decades and has proven his versatility time and time again. With ‘Der Fels in der Brandung’ you can forget about a heavy and melancholic sound. However, the album will surprise listeners on many levels. Seventh place in the German album charts btw. Already with the first two songs of the new album, ’Signale’ and ‘Weg Ins Licht’, you realise that you are listening to modern Pop-Rock with electronic and hit melodies. However, Witt has always been allowed any kind of experimentation, the fans have always been loyal to him and accepted all his transformations and experiments. So, this time the public was impressed, even though the album is anti-Metal. Or maybe Witt just wants to keep up with the times and be understood by a wider range of young listeners?
“My new work is like a musical island. A haven of comfort and reassurance in today’s world full of uncertainty and unpredictability. As an artist, I am honoured and privileged to be there for people at special moments through my music,” says Witt. Interestingly, in his everyday life, he usually listens to Jazz, Chill-Out or Dance music. But I can understand him very well.
I remember the Hamburg concert of JOACHIM WITT first of all for his humorous mood. Witt was all the time humouring on stage, he was pretending to be “drunk” and communicating with fans, he was copying someone from the front rows and making grimaces, he was pretending to be an old man who can’t hear well and doesn’t understand anything, then he was flirting and teasing everyone, saying “let’s hurry up and finish all this, I still have to have a great drink and in general I have a lot of other things to do”. When the photographers left the pit after the third song, Witt said that we all went for a pee, but he would be happy to wait for our return. In short, he was always changing his masks. He’s a bit of a comedian. Such good old black humour. The audience was rolling on the floor with laughter.
I really enjoyed the new songs live, starting with ’Propaganda’, ‘Weg ins Licht’, ‘Signale’ - a disco atmosphere reigned in the hall. Some fans were so excited about the new hits that the rest had to look for a safe place. There was a real dance floor, kind of mosh-pit, in the middle of the hall. But in any case, the highlights of the evening were ’Die Flut’ (with NINO DE ANGELO) and ‘Goldener Reiter’. The artiste’s trademark card will forever remain.
“Der Fels in der Brandung” Tour 2024 continues
08/03/2024 - Oberhausen / Turbinenhalle 2
09/03/2024 - Frankfurt A.M. / Das Bett
15/03/2024 - Ludwigsburg / Scala
16/03/2024 - Pratteln / Z7
22/03/2024 - Osnabrück / Rosenhof
05/04/2024 - Hanover / Musikzentrum
06/04/2024 - Übach-Palenberg / Rockfabrik
12/04/2024 - Munich / Backstage Halle
13/04/2024 - Vienna / Szene
18/04/2024 - Nuremberg / Hirsch
19/04/2024 - Leipzig / Anker
08/06/2024 - Wittenberg / Open Air Festival Schlosswiese
Setlist
01. Propaganda
02. Weg ins Licht
03. Es regnet in mir
04. Hörst du mich
05. Signale
06. Ohne dich
07. Geh deinen Weg
08. Bäume
09. Fels in der Brandung
10. Mein Herz
11. Revolution
12. Königreich
13. Schwör mir
14. Die Erde brennt
15. Träume im Gegenwind
16. Ich hab dich nie vergessen (with Nino de Angelo)
17. Die Flut (with Nino de Angelo)
18. Goldener Reiter
---
19. Herbergsvater
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 10
Light: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
All Pictures by Iryna Kalenska
