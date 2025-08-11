8th to 10th August 2022
M’era Luna Festival 2025 Day 1 - Impressions, Readings with Markus Heitz, Dirk Bernemann and Christian von Aster, Crypt Talk, Stimmgewalt, Lord of the Lost
25 Years of M’era Luna - An opening day full of emotion and premieres! From 8 to 10 August 2025, Hildesheim airfield once again transformed into the epicentre of the dark scene - and this time there was a very special reason to celebrate: the M’era Luna Festival marked its 25th anniversary. Sold out months in advance, 25,000 visitors from all over Europe travelled to Lower Saxony to be part of this historic event.
Those wishing to arrive on time this year had to be on site by Friday afternoon - because, unlike previous years, the festival programme began much earlier. From 2 p.m., two creative workshops drew the first crowds: the “Knot & Braid” course offered the chance to turn old T-shirts and jersey scraps into sustainable accessories such as bracelets or keychains, led by upcycling expert Alexandra Weber, aka Alextravagant. At the same time, the “Patches” workshop saw participants crafting their own personal statement patch from fabric remnants, studs, beads and paint.
At 5:30 p.m., the medieval market invited everyone to the “Dance on the Market” - a cheerful, hands-on workshop where historical dances, lively partner changes and a good dose of humour quickly broke the ice between strangers.
A highlight of the afternoon was the sixth edition of the Crypt Talk. M’era Luna chief Stephan Thanscheidt and Lord of the Lost frontman Chris Harms shared humorous and heartfelt insights into the festival’s history, the music business and the creation of the specially composed festival anthem ‘Dark Heart of the Moon’.
This was followed by three high-profile authors taking to the stage: bestselling writer Markus Heitz premiered his novel ‘Die Legendes der Albae - Blutrote Himmel, Dirk Bernemann delivered razor-sharp readings from his latest works ‘KALK’ and ‘An und für sich’, and Christian von Aster took the audience on a journey between seduction, madness and commerce – not without revealing some long-kept secrets of the dark scene.
Before the official Saturday night kick-off, the anniversary year brought a special treat: two additional concerts on the main stage. Opening the evening was the Berlin-based choir STIMMGEWALT, followed by the album release show ‘Opus Noir Vol. 1’ by LORD OF THE LOST. Its finale - the live premiere of the festival anthem ‘Dark Heart of the Moon’, performed by the specially formed supergroup ORDO M’ERA LUNA and accompanied by fireworks - gave many fans what they described as “the most spine-tingling moment in M’era Luna history.”
Another unforgettable moment was the sudden appearance of the “Dark Dinner” - a huge, lavishly decorated banquet table set up right on the runway, organised by members of the community. Here, festival-goers dined, laughed and toasted the weekend in grand style.
Before the anniversary day drew to a close, the first 13 acts for M’era Luna 2026 were announced: Within Temptation, OMD, In Extremo, Floor Jansen, Front Line Assembly, IAMX, Combichrist, L’Âme Immortelle, Nachtmahr, KMFDM, Megaherz, Agonoize and Aesthetic Perfection. Ticket sales start on Monday, 11 August, at 6 p.m.
For Stephan Thanscheidt, the first day was the perfect start to the anniversary: “The 25th M’era Luna was an emotional birthday celebration for a very special family. To be sold out more than six months in advance and to receive a birthday anthem from the most renowned voices moves us deeply.”
With its mix of music, culture, creativity and a strong sense of togetherness, the first day of M’era Luna 2025 has once again proven why this festival is much more than just a concert weekend - for many, it’s a homecoming.
