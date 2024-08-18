Live Review: M’era Luna Festival - Hildesheim 2024 (Day 2)

Airfield Drispenstedt, Hildesheim, Germany9th to 11th August 2024The second day of the festival offers plenty of music along with an extensive cultural program. In the hangar, there will again be interesting lectures. Early in the morning, Dr. Juliane Meyer will give a talk on “Schizophrenia: Living with Delusions - Between Fictional Pop-Cultural Representation and Forensic Reality.” Dr. Meyer, a forensic psychologist, works in forensic commitment and holds degrees in psychology, literary studies, modern history, and art history. In a clinical inpatient setting, her psychological work focuses on patients who have committed crimes due to their mental illnesses.In the evening, the lecture “Joker - Psychopath, Mass Murderer, Anarchist, and Super-Schizophrenic?” will focus on the fictional character of the Joker, Batman’s antagonist and Gotham City’s most dangerous villain. The character has fascinated audiences with its complexity and depth since its creation in the 1940s. The lecture will provide insights into the psychopathology of the Joker from a forensic psychological perspective and analyse his behaviours concerning various mental disorders. The focus will include the cinematic portrayal of the Joker in films like ‘Joker’ (2019), ‘Batman - The Dark Knight’ (2008), and various comics such as ‘Batman - The Killing Joke’ (1988).In between, you can watch the AMBIENT PAINT ACT drawing in real time. While people have painted in front of audiences before, never in this format (200 x 240 cm), in this number, or at this speed! For fifteen years now, Marc Westermann has been drawing ever-larger crowds both outdoors and indoors across Europe. Instead of “Attention, Art” it’s “Don’t Blink” or you’ll miss something! In the styling tent, you can tackle the question “Who is afraid of the blank page?” and learn “how to start writing”. The exciting workshop is led by Isa Theobald, an author, editor, translator, actress, booker and moderator. Her books are published both traditionally and through self-publishing. She also volunteers as the First Chair of the Fantasy Authors Network e.V. and in cancer counselling. Additionally, there will be makeup workshops throughout the day.Musically, the festival day begins at eleven o’clock on the Main Stage with JANREVOLUTION, the second band to win the newcomer audience vote. And today, I am also on site in time. As we make our way to the festival grounds around half past ten, there’s a lot of activity around the showers. In front of the Main Stage, a considerable crowd of early risers has already gathered in the limited shade near the stage. Many people know each other and are having lively conversations. It’s already very warm, but here in the shade, it’s still bearable. Everything is still very relaxed. The guys from JANREVOLUTION, led by founder and mastermind Jan Borkowski, released their first official EP ‘Herzdenkmal’ in 2023 after several digital single releases in recent years. With the intro to the title song, Jan, Alex, and Daniel promptly kick off the festival Sunday on the Main Stage at eleven o’clock.“Hoch die Fahnen, schwenkt sie weit!” (Raise the flags, wave them wide!) While the fans who got up early don’t have flags with them, they wave their hands high above their heads. Gradually, more and more people stream into the infield and join us. A small to medium-sized club would be well-filled, and even those who don’t know JANREVOLUTION yet are swept up by the energy of the frontman. There is dancing and singing along. Jan had initially planned not to talk much due to the limited time, but there had to be time for a thank you. The merch team, which has been with the band for a long time, is visibly moved and appreciative of the kind words, which are not taken for granted. If you missed the performance, you can watch it and other shows on the Main Stage at arte.tv . Since JANREVOLUTION went a bit over time, the guys quickly help to clear the stage for the next band, ERDLING. // Setlist: 01. Intro/Herzdenkmal / 02. Amnesia / 03. Freier Fall / 04. Chasing Through the NightAs the infield fills with metal heads and the stage is set for the melodic metal band ERDLING, we’re chatting a bit with friends here and there. Meanwhile, on the Club Stage, it’s time for EXTIZE. We head towards the Club Stage as large water balloons fly over the crowd and EXTIZE bids farewell to their fans. As the Electro-Industrial sounds give way to EDEN WEINT IM GRAB, we find ourselves a spot in the shade. We manage to snag a free bench under a parasol. It’s getting metallic in front of the stage. In their previous albums, the Berliners have combined elements of Dark Metal, Black Metal, Doom, and Gothic. The Main Stage continues to be guitar-heavy too. It was hot and sunny yesterday, and despite plenty of sunscreen, we all got a bit of sunburn. Today is even hotter and the sun is burning. Fortunately, a large part of the area in front of the Club Stage is still in the shade, and we make our way to the front of the Club Stage as EDEN WEINT IM GRAB finishes their set.Next up is one of my highlights of this festival weekend and my secret headliner of the day. Just before one o’clock, “Mental Frozen Sand” or Venys, Vallis, Wesenberg or simply FUTURE LIED TO US are scheduled to perform. The overlap with ZERAPHINE, who are playing almost simultaneously on the Main Stage, hurts me the most today. But it’s simply unbearable in the sun on the infield. Besides, this performance will be available on stream later. Apart from that, I last saw Damasius Venys (MENTAL EXILE), Vasi Vallis (FROZEN PLASMA) and Krischan Jan-Eric Wesenberg (ROTERSAND) with their joint project live almost a year ago. We reported from the Fulltime Show in the SubKultur Hanover here . Since then, two new singles have been released, which will have their live premiere today. In the autumn, finally a new album is planned to be released and the trio will join SOLAR FAKE on their “Don’t Push This Button! Tour” as special guests.Back to M’era Luna, where the soundcheck already has everyone in high spirits. Both the audience and the artists are in a good mood. FUTURE LIED TO US kick off energetically with ‘Tellurian’ and quickly follow up with one of the new tracks. Many have gotten up early just for this trio and the celebration starts right away. Given the limited time, Damasius keeps his words to a minimum. In true ROTERSAND manner, the songs flow seamlessly into one another. “Are you ready to dance with us?” ‘None’, the new single released on Friday, proves to be a hit live and gets the crowd moving. After ‘Blaze in the Dark’ comes the second new song, ‘Code’. This live premiere is also a great success. Damasius commands the stage with charisma and good humour. Vasi and Krischan work the controls behind their desks. As with ROTERSAND, Krischan also provides backing vocals, which harmonize wonderfully with Damasius Venys’ fantastic voice. During ‘Embrace a World’, the musician, DJ, and producer comes forward and heats up the crowd even more, earning a hug from singer Damasius. With ‘Falling’ and ‘Born in Silence’, two of my absolute favourite tracks from the band follow, and Vasi also comes forward cheering the audience and getting a hug. To wrap up, Damasius receives a kiss from Vasi, passes it on to Krischan, and that’s it. My only criticism of this performance: it was just way too short. It’s time for another full-time show, guys! // Setlist: 01. Tellurian / 02. None / 03. Blaze in the Dark / 04. Code / 05. Embrace a World / 06. Falling / 07. Born in SilenceAfter dancing our hearts out and screaming and singing until our voices are hoarse, we need a break. We re-join our friends who have been waiting in the shade under a parasol. On the Club Stage, things stay electronic with [X]-RX and Industrial Rave from Cologne, while DARTAGNAN rocks the Main Stage with “Musketeer-Rock” from Nuremberg. The sun and heat are really taking a toll on us. We lack the energy to get excited for either the “Scandinavian Deathglam” of DEATHSTARS on the Main Stage or the pioneers of Neue Deutsche Todeskunst, DAS ICH. One thing is clear: if we give up our seats in the shade, we won’t find any more soon. So, for now, we stay put. Friends occasionally stop by, giving us time for longer conversations, which we’ve missed so far. After all, that’s part of a great festival experience too.Eventually, hunger drives us to our feet, and we reluctantly give up our spots. We make the arduous trek to the medieval market to try the vegan goulash. Halfway there, we regret leaving our shady seats. Many people crowd the few shaded areas. Every tiny patch of shade, whether from a stall, pole, parasol or even the toilets, is occupied by festival-goers. They really should come up with a way to provide more shade on the grounds. Some umbrellas remain closed because they’re unsuitable for the windy conditions at the airfield. We end up standing in the minimal shade of a food stall with our meals while at the Club Stage “Hallo, hier spricht WELLE:ERDBALL!” (hello, this is WELLE:ERDBALL!) is announced.What could be more refreshing in this heat than a delicious ice cream? Since we were so impressed by the offerings at the “Quarkerei” yesterday, my friends head to the ice cream stand while I first refill my empty water bottles at one of the free water stations. Drinking plenty of water is crucial in this weather. Besides, I wouldn’t have gotten any ice cream anyway - the delicious vegan flavours are already sold out on Sunday afternoon. On the Main Stage, SCHANDMAUL hit the nail on the head: “The night is young, the day is hot”. Since their formation in 1998, the German Medieval Folk Rock band has become one of the driving forces in the European Folk scene.As SCHANDMAUL is replaced by LORD OF THE LOST, we desperately search for a spot in the shade and end up standing next to an occupied bench where a narrow strip of shade remains. The heat seems to be taking its toll on the infield as well. Many people have settled down on picnic blankets in the back. Overall, the audience seems less engaged. But when LORD OF THE LOST encourages everyone to “jump, jump, jump”, some find unexpected energy reserves and start jumping up and down. We got lucky and the bench next to us becomes available just as people head to the Club Stage, where COMBICHRIST is keeping the Electro flag flying with an old-school set. Grateful for the seat in the shade, we pass the time until the sun slowly sinks toward the horizon and [:SITD:] takes over on the Club Stage. It’s packed there, so we find a spot a bit further back. It’s gradually getting cooler, and the shade makes it bearable.Our lethargy fades, and we enjoy another high-energy performance. [:SITD:], aka SHADOWS IN THE DARK, brings the house down, and the crowd is enthusiastic from the start. ‘Brother Death’, the current single ‘Brieselang’, ‘Cicatrix’, ‘Mundlos’ - there’s dancing, clapping, singing. Fists are raised to the sky. Singer Carsten can hardly believe how the crowd is celebrating. “What’s up with you guys? We’re just [:SITD:] from the Ruhr area.” The ‘Richtfest’ is prepared and gets a fitting conclusion with ‘Snuff Machinery’. // Setlist: 01. Porcelain (Intro) / 02. Brother Death / 03. Brieselang / 04. Cicatrix / 05. Mundlos / 06. Rot / 07. Rose Coloured Skies / 08. Greater Heights / 09. Kreuzgang / 10. Richtfest / 11. Snuff Machinery







While the Club Stage is being prepared for the grand finale with DIE KRUPPS, I go along with the majority and head to the Main Stage with my friends. There, the Dutch Symphonic Metal band EPICA is rocking out. The band, along with NIGHTWISH and WITHIN TEMPTATION, is one of the biggest and most successful groups in this genre. They enrich their bombastic overall sound with elements of Gothic, Power Metal and oriental music, as well as thrash riffs and progressive song structures. Their success seems to be a charismatic front woman with a strong voice. Both in front of and on the Main Stage, heads are banging and people are jumping up and down until the sun finally sets on the horizon. // Setlist: 01. Abyss of Time - Countdown to Singularity / 02. The Essence of Silence / 03. Victims of Contingency / 04. Unchain Utopia / 05. The Skeleton Key / 06. Code of Life / 07. Cry for the Moon / 08. Beyond the Matrix / 09. Consign to Oblivion







On to the grand finale on the Main Stage. VNV NATION really needs no introduction. So, I’ll skip that. If anyone doesn’t know the project led by mastermind Ronan Harris, I highly recommend the stream on arte.tv. Even though the energy and emotions that Ronan and his live musicians generate may only come through partially on the screen, there are certainly worse ways to spend your time. VNV NATION is always a sure bet for a worthy end to a festival like this. From our position, there’s hardly anything to see on the stage, so I almost miss the beginning. Suddenly, they’re just there. However, the fantastic light show looks better from a distance anyway and I can occasionally catch a glimpse of the action on the screen installed at the side. Somehow, that’s not even important. The epic soundscapes, the wonderful melodies and the emotional lyrics have their effect even without a clear view of the stage and I have my eyes closed for much of the concert anyway.







For tonight, Ronan has put together a wonderful set that includes many of my favourite VNV NATION songs. It starts with ‘Space & Time’ and thousands of hands are in the air and people singing along loudly. The projections on the screen support the lyrics. The lights visualize the music and carry it high into the sky. During ‘Gratitude’ colourful balloons fly over the heads of the crowd in the back rows, slowly making their way to the front of the stage. The atmosphere is simply fantastic. Songs from the current album ‘Electric Sun’ alternate with classics like ‘Nemesis’ and ‘Control’. Then there’s a song that has been rarely played in recent years, ‘Perpetual’. A delighted sigh gives way to loud cheers. “Let there be, let there always be never-ending light” and all hands automatically reach for the sky. The audience sings this song with full fervour - what an uplifting moment. And then ‘Illusion’, a song that is simply thoroughly great and wonderful. My eyes won’t stay dry whenever I hear this song alone at home or in the car. And today, here in this atmosphere.







“I want to hear you singing this song as loud as you can and just simply expressing what this song means to you. I don’t care if it’s five people or a hundred or all of you, but sing it as your victory song.” Here, with thousands of voices singing together, it doesn’t take long before tears are streaming down my cheeks. But I hardly notice. “That was so beautiful.” But it’s not over yet. Just when I think I can catch my breath, ‘Nova’ starts playing, and I have tears in my eyes again. “But now, this picture from me fades, from still’s cold hand there’s no reprieve, light the fire in me” - thousands of phone flashlights shine above the heads of the fans. Until I can catch a glimpse of the screen, I can only imagine what an incredible and uplifting sight this must be from the stage. I’m completely blown away and barely register ‘All Our Sins’. Ronan bids farewell (also on behalf of his bandmates). In February the double album ‘Construct // Destruct’ will be released and VNV NATION will go on tour, starting on 5th February. // Setlist: 01. Space & Time / 02. Only Satellites / 03. Nemesis / 04. When Is the Future? / 05. The Game / 06. Gratitude / 07. Run / 08. Control / 09. Prophet / 10. Perpetual / 11. Illusion / 12. Nova / 13. All Our Sins



