Live Review: Combichrist - Passau 2025

Zauberberg, Passau, Germany2nd May 2025Sometimes, life aligns in the most unexpected ways. Amidst the chaos of preparing for a significant move and fulfilling family obligations, I found myself back in my hometown of Passau. To my astonishment, COMBICHRIST was scheduled to perform at the Zauberberg during my visit. It felt like fate had orchestrated this reunion, bringing me back to the roots of my musical journey.The last time I saw them was in 2009 in Atlanta, the hometown of frontman Andy LaPlegua, during my first overseas assignment. Since then, I’ve witnessed their electrifying performances countless times - at least 30 to 40 shows - but experiencing them in my own hometown was a full-circle moment that reignited the passion of that very first encounter.Kicking off the evening, ESOTERIK, the dark pop duo from the U.S., delivered a performance that was both haunting and invigorating. Allison Eckfeldt’s ethereal vocals intertwined seamlessly with Brady Bledsoe’s intricate instrumentation, creating a soundscape that transported the audience to a realm of mysticism and emotion. Their unique blend of 80s Synth Pop melodies with the raw intensity of rock set the tone for the night, leaving the crowd eager for more.Next up was CRIMSON VEIL, a dark progressive band hailing from Brighton, UK. This ensemble of talented multi-instrumentalists seamlessly fused Rock, Metal, and cinematic elements to craft a unique soundscape. Their stage presence was both theatrical and immersive, drawing the audience into their otherworldly realm. The haunting melodies and powerful vocals left an indelible mark on everyone present.Before the main act, EXTIZE took the stage, bringing with them a whirlwind of energy and dark humour. Known for their distinctive blend of electronic music and twisted theatrics, they delivered a performance that was both chaotic and exhilarating. Their set was a sensory overload, challenging conventions and setting the tone for the night’s climax.As the anticipation reached its peak, COMBICHRIST emerged, unleashing a torrent of Industrial aggression and raw energy. Andy LaPlegua, the driving force behind the band, commanded the stage with an intensity that was both ferocious and magnetic. The setlist spanned their extensive discography, including tracks from their latest album, ‘CMBCRST’, showcasing their evolution while staying true to their roots. The synergy between the band members was palpable.Eric13’s guitar riffs, Elliott Berlin’s synth layers, Dane White’s relentless drumming, and Jamie Cronander’s multifaceted contributions created a soundscape that was both brutal and beautiful. The audience was entranced, moving in unison to the pulsating beats and visceral lyrics.Setlist01. Children of Violence02. Today I Woke to the Rain of Blood03. Throat Full of Glass04. Get Your Body Beat05. Just Like Me06. Compliance07. Follow the Trail of Blood08. Can’t Control09. Electrohead10. Sonic Witch11. Modern Demon12. Violence Solves Everything, Pt I13. Violence Solves Everything Part II (The End of a Dream)---14. Denial15. They16. Never SurrenderExperiencing COMBICHRIST in Passau was more than just a concert; it was a poignant reminder of the journey music takes us on. From my first encounter in Atlanta to this unforgettable night in my hometown, the band’s evolution mirrored my own personal growth. As they continue their tour, culminating at the Wave-Gotik-Treffen in Leipzig, I eagerly anticipate our paths crossing once more. For those attending the WGT, don’t miss the chance to participate in the VIP giveaway for Andy’s iconic tour vest - a piece of history from a band that continues to redefine industrial music.All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer