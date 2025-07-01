Interview: Syco Trauma (Audiotrauma Fest) - June 2025

After years of silence and absence from the scene, Audiotrauma Fest is officially back on the European concert map - and this September, Prague will once again become a playground for the collective's trademark collision of Industrial, Noise and raw subcultural art. What once defined the fringes of the French and European underground is ready to pulse with life again, driven by the same defiant spirit that made it legendary in the first place.In this interview, one of Audiotrauma's founding minds opens up about the reasons behind the label's hiatus and what pushed him to revive the beast in 2025. He shares the doubts, the rediscovered faith, and the dreams for this next chapter - from the old philosophy of noise-as-weapon to the collective DIY mission that still burns beneath the surface. For longtime fans and curious new souls alike, it's clear: this is not just another festival. It’s a statement that some fires never truly go out.: Audiotrauma, the label you helped shape, has been dormant for some time. What inspired the revival, and what’s different - or the same - about the label in 2025?: I put an end to the label’s activities, just before the pandemic, for several reasons: A certain weariness after almost 20 years of total and absolute devotion to this noisy passion, but also for economic reasons, as record sales had plummeted. I also had the impression that something had disappeared: FAITH. In the artists, in the audience and in myself. Were we getting too old? too stupid? Too frustrated? Had comfort distanced us from our quest and its meaning? It took me a long time to find the answers...: What was the original philosophy behind Audiotrauma when it launched in 2002 - and how has that mission transformed, if at all, over the years?: That’s an excellent question. Audiotrauma wasn’t just a label or a collective, it was also a philosophy, a vision of the world. At the very start of the adventure, music was a vector, a weapon, a violent and powerful means of expressing a sincere reaction and deep indignation. The desire to turn away from the path taken by all sheep seemed to lead us, quite rightly in my opinion, to deliverance. Admittedly, there was a certain naivety in believing that by turning up the volume and screaming we could disrupt the system and destroy mediocrity and its way of thinking. At the same time, if we’re going to witness the end of times, we might as well do it surrounded by lucid, sincere, creative and caring people, and make as much noise as possible. Unfortunately, many people think that to grow up is to abandon their convictions and their struggles. That “Restart” is a second youth, and I thank from the bottom of my heart those who slapped me awake and woke me up from my silent torpor. We’ve got lots of plans... we’ll see where it takes us! The only thing I know is that it’s going to be deviant, noisy, disruptive while remaining aesthetic and poetic.: Can you share insights about the current roster or collective associated with Audiotrauma’s revival? Are there any new or returning artists you’re especially excited about?: This revival will indeed be a collective adventure. We’re going back to the basics of sub-culture and the underground: DIY and teamwork. The core group consists of Michal (aka Narco Polo), Yoann (aka Amnesy) and yours truly, myself. We already know the next 2 LPs we’ll be producing and promoting on Audiotrauma: MAC of MAD & SONIC AREA. We’ve already got an idea of the artists we’d like to support with the label and festival, but it’s still a bit early to talk about them. If we can feel a real enthusiasm when we return, then a lot of things will be possible...: Audiotrauma Fest has a reputation for being more than just a music event - it’s a community gathering, a visual and sonic collision. How would you describe the atmosphere and the vision behind this year’s edition?: Audiotrauma is really something special. Since 2002, we’ve organized events all over France (mainly in eastern France), but also in Europe. From our very first festival, Noxious Art Fest, our aim was to mix all forms of artistic expression and create a synergy. It’s partly for these reasons that our parties and festivals have become legendary. Music, videos, graphic design, performing, graffiti and body modifications could all be part of the mix. Our collective work was global. That’s what we’re going to try to re-produce it step by step.2025 is a year of transition, an attempt. If we can recapture the spirit of our audience, and if they respond, 2026 will be even more important.: The French underground Electronic / Industrial scene has gone through massive changes since Audiotrauma’s early years. How do you see the label’s place in today’s landscape?: I think our artists were the pioneers and precursors of a hybrid movement. Industrial music was certainly our root, but we mixed other musical influences with this sound, which originated in Germany. That’s probably why this scene has evolved and mutated so much: it has no boundaries. And that’s Audiotrauma’s true heritage: a noisy, powerful, melancholic, committed musical movement without borders, without limits, and that’s what we want to continue promoting now and again.: Do you see Audiotrauma’s return as a long-term commitment? Or is it more of a celebratory moment in time? What does the future hold - for both the label and you own projects?: We shall see... One thing’s for sure: we really missed it, and it’s the human side of the adventure that drives us today... Ask me again in one or two years...Pictures by Syco Trauma