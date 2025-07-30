20th July 2025
Amphi Festival 2025 Day 2 with Auger, Industrial Dance Video Project, Erdling, [X]-RX, The Second Sight, Dunkelsucht, Stahlmann, Alien Vampires, Wisborg, Suicide Commando, Abu Nein, Maerzfeld, Oomph!, Qual, Klangstabil, Anne Clark, Sixth June, [:SITD:], Lord of the Lost, She Past Away and Psyclon Nine
Folks, I’m honestly too old for this shit… Or maybe not just yet? After making an early exit from the Tanzbrunnen yesterday evening, I actually feel way more with it today. Deciding to head home a bit earlier and snag an extra hour or two of sleep was definitely the right move.
Plus, I’ve opted to take it a bit easier today. Today’s festival bill once again boasts some Amphi first-timers: ALIEN VAMPIRES, QUAL, SIXTH JUNE, PSYCLON NINE. And then there’s THE SECOND SIGHT, DUNKELSUCHT and ABU NEIN - all on my wish list, too. Also pencilled in for today are AUGER, SUICIDE COMMANDO, KLANGSTABIL, ANNE CLARK, [:SITD:] and SHE PAST AWAY. But, thanks to scheduling conflicts and the longer way across the Rhine to the Orbit Stage, again you’ve got to pick your battles. AUGER, THE SECOND SIGHT and KLANGSTABIL are non-negotiable must-sees. As for the rest... we’ll see. But first things first, but not necessarily in that order.
We roll up to the Tanzbrunnen a little later today than yesterday. At quarter past ten, the entrance is surprisingly chilled - no queue in sight. Only my blue press wristband causes a bit of head-scratching among the stewards. After a short debate over whether it was only valid for yesterday, I’m let through. The Main Stage already has a decent crowd gathered, so we join in and I even manage to snag a spot in the second row. When AUGER step on stage just before 11:00 to run through their final checks, the area in front of the Main Stage is already packed, and the crowd gives a welcoming cheer. But before they kick off, hosts Celene and Mark take to the mic. After a quick poll on Mark’s footwear, the duo welcome the sizeable audience and introduce today’s opener.
Auger
AUGER already made an appearance at last year’s Amphi Festival at the Orbit Stage. Their set went down so well that they were promptly invited back - this time as the Sunday opener on the Main Stage. AUGER blend elements of Goth, Rock, and Synthwave into a moody soundscape, marked by frontman Kyle’s deep vocals, catchy hooks and earworm-worthy choruses. Formed in 2017, the band is already gearing up to release their fifth album this November - and of course, we get a sneak peek today.
Drummer Alex is the first to hit the stage. The intro kicks in, the crowd immediately starts clapping along, and then Kyle - clapping in sync - steps out too. The charismatic Brit, who now calls Fürstenwalde home, throws on his guitar and off they go. Both musicians seem totally at ease on the big stage. From the very first note, the crowd is fully in - dancing, clapping, singing along with full energy. Despite the early slot, a solid crowd has already gathered at the Tanzbrunnen and they’re clearly up for it. Happy faces as far as the eye can see. That’s how you open a festival day!
By the third song, Kyle sets his guitar aside. I can’t help but notice - we’re basically wearing the same outfit today: black shirt, black kilt. What are the odds? He steps onto the front-of-stage speakers to get closer to the fans, and has the crowd completely under his spell with that one-of-a-kind voice. Then it’s back on with the guitar - and things really start to heat up with ‘This Pain I Compress’. All you see is hands in the air, clapping in time.
The crowd jumps as Kyle flies across the stage, while Alex keeps pushing the energy higher. These two work brilliantly together and are clearly having a blast. It’s infectious - you can’t help but get swept up in it. Kyle thanks the audience for all the excitement and the warm welcome. “This one is new!” - ‘My Guardian’ lands hard with the crowd and definitely ramps up the hype for the upcoming album. Now it’s Alex’s turn to come forward, switching from drums to guitar. The two trade sides on stage, constantly engaging the crowd and keeping the energy moving - impossible not to dive into it.
Alex heads back to the drum kit, while Kyle’s deep vocals cut straight through to the fans’ hearts. And what better way to close out the set than with the stunning ‘Oxygen’? The crowd sings their lungs out one last time before it’s time for the farewell photo and the final goodbye. “Goodbye my friend / I hope to see you again.” // Setlist: 01. Before It Began / 02. Sound Of The Machine / 03. Dark Clouds / 04. This Pain I Compress / 05. Where Do We Go? / 06. My Guardian / 07. Goodbye / 08. Oxygen
While the stage is being prepped for the next band, we take a little stroll and then make our way over to the Orbit Stage. Naturally, you bump into familiar faces here and there and stop for a quick chat. We didn’t catch a note of the German Metallers ERDLING, so all we’ve got for you is their setlist. // Setlist: 01. Intro + Dominus Omnium / 02. Du bist Soldat / 03. Supernova / 04. Fimbulwinter / 05. Götterdämmerung / 06. Miasma / 07. Los Los Los / 08. Tieftaucher / 09. Blitz und Donner / 10. Mein Element
Since the shuttle buses between Tanzbrunnen and the Orbit Stage don’t start running until 1 pm, we decide to make our way there on foot, crossing the Hohenzollern Bridge in the direction of Cologne Cathedral. Along the roughly 400-metre-long bridge, thousands of tiny colourful padlocks immediately catch the eye. Loved-up couples have fastened them to the railings as a symbol of eternal love. The key? Traditionally tossed into the Rhine together.
Just as we reach the other side of the river, the sun breaks through the clouds. It’s getting hot - and uncomfortably humid. We’ve still got about half an hour to kill before entry to the MS RheinMagie, so we hang out in the shade near the dock. Not many people have arrived yet, and those who have are also keeping cool in whatever shade they can find. At ten to one, the first few festival-goers start heading to the entry point by the dock, and we join the small queue. Good call, it turns out - just a few minutes later, the first shuttle bus must’ve pulled up, and suddenly a whole line of black-clad people appears out of nowhere.
Right on time at 1 pm, we board the MS RheinMagie, hoping to grab a seat. I’m trying to keep things chill today - there’ll be more than enough standing later on. So, straight upstairs, left side, front third - seat secured, mission accomplished. While we’re hanging out comfortably, the boat starts to fill up. Right now, it’s actually super pleasant: cool, thanks to the air-con; shady, thanks to being below deck.
I treat myself to a Hugo (lovingly prepared). A few people are already upstairs enjoying the view. Down here, others are clearly also grateful for a seat. The front row fills up fast, and the second one’s not far behind. Only the main indoor space stays fairly empty for now. Even there, though, the few seats are quickly claimed. But five minutes before the 1:30 pm start, at least a small crowd has gathered in front of the stage - and more are still arriving.
The Second Sight
Fifteen minutes before two, the logo of THE SECOND SIGHT fades from the screen, replaced by a burning sun. The crowd in front of the stage grows denser, clapping along with anticipation. Dierk Budde (on keys and backing vocals) and Alex Vlassakakis (vocals) kick things off with a punchy, energetic start. Sure, a few more people wouldn’t hurt - but the duo probably wasn’t expecting a massive turnout at this hour on the Orbit Stage anyway. The mood among those who are there is great, and a few are already dancing in front of the stage.
Inspired by the Synth-Pop of the 80s, Dierk and Alex originally founded THE SECOND SIGHT in the early 90s, releasing a handful of singles and albums. After splitting up in 2001, the project went on a long hiatus - until the two reunited in 2015 and decided to make music together again. Now, ten years later, THE SECOND SIGHT are making their Amphi debut as openers on the Orbit Stage - and they’ve brought something special with them. Just this past Friday, the duo dropped their new single ‘Pretty Talk’, featuring a flugelhorn for the first time.
So today marks both their Amphi debut and the live premiere of the track - complete with Dierk’s first time playing the flugelhorn live. And honestly? It’s ridiculously good. The sound up here is much better than I remember from the MS RheinMagie stage. Did someone finally splash out on better tech? If so - worth it. For ‘Answer’, Dierk and Alex switch things up: Dierk takes over lead vocals while Alex moves to the keys and does backing vocals. Then, for ‘A Place Called Home’, they swap again. Their very first single has been rearranged, and the flugelhorn subtly weaves through the electronic layers - a really lovely touch.
Band and audience are fully in sync now. The indoor area’s filling up nicely and everyone’s dancing without a care. “Sadly, time’s running out,” the band says as they head into the final song. “You probably know the next one - and it’d be great if you’d sing along.” Naturally, the crowd doesn’t need to be asked twice - "send me an angel". Their cover of the REAL LIFE classic features the flugelhorn once more, and again, the arrangement hits just right. It just works - beautifully.
After a quick group photo, THE SECOND SIGHT wrap up their set at 2:30, leaving behind a happy, buzzing crowd. Time for us to head back to the Tanzbrunnen. // Setlist: 01. Intro + Pain in me / 02. Delicate Balance / 03. Pretty Talk / 04. World of Madness / 05. Answer / 06. Alone and Forgotten / 07. A place called home / 08. Born on the wrong side / 09. Use me / 10. Send me an Angel (REAL LIFE cover)
The sky has clouded over quite a bit, and the humidity is honestly brutal by now. For the return trip, we opt for the shuttle bus - perfect timing, as one pulls up just as we reach the stop. Nice. By the time we get back, DUNKELSUCHT have already wrapped up their set in the Theater. Up next on that stage are WISBORG. Once again, all we’ve got for you today is the setlist. // Setlist: 01. Intro + I Believe In Nothing / 02. Fall From Grace / Im Freien Fall / Apocalypse / An Erotic Funeral / Words Like Violence / Perfume & Caligari / Kalt Wie Eis / Vampyre / Spirits That I Called
On the Main Stage, [X]-RX have long since handed things over to STAHLMANN. The area at the Tanzbrunnen is absolutely rammed by now - getting through the crowd is nearly impossible. Over at the signing tent, where Anne Clark is holding a signing session, a massive queue has formed as well. Even getting to the water station to refill our now-empty bottles turns into a bit of a mission.
We make another stop at my go-to food stand for the weekend (Die vegane Fleischerei) and go for the vegan Leberkäse alternative this time. After that, it’s dessert at the Beach Club - ice cream, obviously. While we’re enjoying our treat, SUICIDE COMMANDO kick off on the Main Stage shortly after 4 pm. ‘God is in the Rain’… let’s hope that’s not some kind of bad omen. The sky’s getting pretty dark, and there’s a noticeable breeze picking up. Feels like a storm might be brewing.
Mearzfeld
We’re expecting a full house for KLANGSTABIL, so we head over there a bit early. Inside the theatre, MEARZFELD are already turning up the heat, and the air practically crackles. We grab a spot towards the back by the door - good overview, plus the odd breeze drifts in from outside. The lighting in here is way better this year, and from a distance you can really appreciate the effects. Up front, it’s absolute mayhem, but back here it’s still roomy, so we’re hoping to sneak into the front row during the break. After all, MEARZFELD and KLANGSTABIL couldn’t be more different musically, so we’re banking on a bit of a crowd swap.
Frontman Heli shouts, “beschimpft mich” (insult me) - and the audience happily obliges, hurling back lines like “Schädling, so wiederlich / Bastard, und sonderbar”. The whole place joins in with roaring chants, and even the closer ‘Schwarzer Schnee’ hits hard with the fans. As we edge a few rows forward, everyone’s singing and clapping along at full volume. “Don’t run away!” - of course, the band wants a farewell group photo before saying goodbye to the crowd - at least until the 7 pm signing session. // Setlist: 01. Still / 02. Bittersüß / 03. Es bricht / 04. Tief / 05. La Petite Mort / 06. Plötzlich tut es weh / 07. Die Sünde lebt / 08. Ich bin der Tod / 09. Lang nicht / 10. Zorn / 11. Schädling / 12. Schwarzer Schnee
Klangstabil
It’s half past five, and outside it’s absolutely bucketing down. Against all odds, we manage to make it to the front row - though the space fills back up again almost instantly. The air inside the theatre is dreadful. It’s just as humid in here as it is out there, and the air is completely still. Not even the open stage exit brings much relief. While Boris May (vocals) and Maurizio Blanco (machines) do their final soundcheck, the crowd’s already cheering loudly - no surprise there. At five to six, it’s time for host Jens to introduce KLANGSTABIL - a band he’s clearly excited about.
They don’t play many shows each year, he says, and he loves their music. Judging by the mood in the room, he’s not alone. The theatre is absolutely packed, and Boris and Maurizio - who’ve stayed on stage - are met with loud cheers and heartfelt applause. Boris paces the stage restlessly. The intro begins. He takes off his cap, shoes, and socks, pulls up the legs of his trousers a bit - and the therapy session begins. They kick off with a brand-new track: ‘To Be Honest’. It’s been played live before, but hasn’t been officially released yet.
While Maurizio works the machines at the back, Boris stalks the stage like a caged animal. The vocals hit hard - raw, angry, intense. Then comes ‘Pay With Friendship’ - the beat pounds, the bass hits deep, and the crowd completely loses it, singing at the top of their lungs. “Lucky it’s raining outside. But you’d have come even if it weren’t, right?” Absolutely. Judging by the wild cheers, no one’s here just to stay dry. “Thank you so much! Let’s keep going, come on.” Boris doesn’t just perform these songs - he lives them. The energy pouring off the stage and surging through the crowd is almost overwhelming. You can feel how much it takes to deliver this kind of intensity.
It’s not hard to see why these two don’t perform that often. Boris looks drained - kneeling on the floor, hands covering his face - and yet still, he pushes the crowd on, encourages them to scream louder, give more. Despite being so deep in the moment, he never loses sight of the audience. Bottles of water are passed out. A fan is turned towards the crowd to give some fresh air. “All the festivals over the past two years - they were full. Full because of you. Artists live because of you. We’re all here because of you. The artists are here for you - not the other way around.”
That mindset, of course, is met with roaring applause. “There’s no other scene like this one. None are as loyal, as diverse, as tolerant, as alive. Thank you!” ‘Lauf, lauf!’ delivers probably the most emotional moment of the entire day. “Deine Kraft, deine Macht, keiner weiß das du weinst wenn du lachst... ”. Those lyrics hit hard. I’ve got tears in my eyes. With ‘Schattentanz’, every hand in the room shoots up on instinct - then jumping. KLANGSTABIL unleash a wave of pure energy. Even Maurizio throws his arms in the air, getting the crowd fired up. Then Boris puts his cap back on, Maurizio joins him at the front, and they hug - as if saying goodbye from the crowd. But wait - not yet.
Maurizio heads back to the machines, and ‘End of Us’ brings a final emotional punch to the set. Then the mic drops. Boris pulls his shoes back on, and under waves of applause and several minutes of thunderous cheering, KLANGSTABIL take their leave. // Setlist: 01. To Be Honest (intro) / 02. To Be Honest (unreleased) / 03. Pay With Friendship / 04. Math & Emotion (square root of 1) / 05. Push Yourself / 06. Twisted Words / 07. You May Start / 08. Lauf, lauf! / 09. Schattentanz / 10. End of Us
Anne Clark
It looks like the rain has finally stopped. Just in time for ANNE CLARK’s set, the sun comes back out. I’m torn. The British electro poet is a true icon - and the very first woman who really shaped my taste in music. I’ve only ever had the chance to see her live once, and that must’ve been at least 25 years ago. These days, she rarely performs, which makes this all the harder to pass up.
Some of my friends are already out at the Main Stage, where it’s apparently absolutely packed - no way I’m getting through that crowd to join them. The rest of my mates is staying here in the theatre for [:SITD:], and after much back and forth, I decide - reluctantly - to stay with them. But at least we’ve got the setlist. // Setlist: 01. Nothing Going On / 02. Alarm Call / 03. This Be the Verse / 04. Heaven / 05. Elegy for a Lost Summer / 06. Now / 07. Full Moon / 08. Instrumental (+ Intro) / 09. Echoes Remain Forever / 10. Abuse / 11. Boy Racing / Encore: 12. Sleeper in Metropolis / 13. Our Darkness
[:SITD:]
Just after quarter past seven, the unmistakable strains of ‘The Ecstasy of Gold’ - Ennio Morricone’s epic piece from Sergio Leone’s cult Spaghetti Western ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ - start echoing through the theatre. Francesco D’Angelo (keyboards, programming, sampling, backing vocals) steps onto the stage and takes his place behind the machines. Moments later, frontman Carsten ‘Casi’ Jacek joins him - and with that, the place instantly turns into a cauldron of energy.
Casi looks like he’s loving every second, grinning from ear to ear. The place is packed, the energy’s sky-high from the first beat, and the crowd is fully locked in. What more could you ask for? Well, maybe a bit more light. I’ve been praising the lighting setup in the theatre all weekend - but for [:SITD:], it feels a tad too dark for my taste. But hey, what’s my taste, eh? That’s how the band wants it, so fair enough. Casi storms around the stage with so much energy he accidentally knocks over the fan Boris had kindly pointed toward the audience earlier. Not that it made much of a difference - down here, there’s barely a whiff of fresh air anyway. “It’s time to dance!” Casi shouts.
The crowd claps in rhythm, sings along at full volume, jumps like mad, and just lets it all out. Clothes are soaked, sweat’s running in rivers, and nobody gives a damn. Casi heads to the barrier, high-fiving the front row, who eagerly reach out to return the gesture. During ‘Amnesia’, Francesco gets his moment in the spotlight - even if he’d rather stay in the dark. This track was a collaboration with FROZEN PLASMA, and Francesco takes over Felix Marc’s vocal part brilliantly.
The man’s got pipes, no question. He proves that again with the powerful backing vocals on ‘Kreuzgang’. For ‘Greater Heights’ Casi introduces his bandmate to a roar of approval, and the crowd goes wild again. Hands shoot into the air, and Casi looks absolutely chuffed. “A thousand thanks, Amphi!” The grand finale? ‘Snuff Machinery’ - an absolute crowd favourite. The audience belts it out, Casi’s back at the front again, this time working the other side of the barrier, slapping hands and sprinting the full length of the row before hopping back on stage.
At 8:10 sharp, [:SITD:] take their leave to thundering applause. But Francesco doesn’t slip away without giving a little extra - handing out setlists to fans at the front, who gratefully snatch them up. // Setlist: 01. The Ecstasys of Gold (Intro - Ennio Morricone) / 02. Laughingstock / 03. Brieselang / 04. Mundlos / 05. Rot / 06. Amnesia (Collab w/ FROZEN PLASMA / 07. Kreuzgang / 08. Greater Heights / 09. Richtfest / 10. Snuff Machinery
We’re in desperate need of some fresh air - and clearly, we’re not the only ones. Everyone’s spilling out into the open, gulping in oxygen like it’s gold dust. We top up our water bottles - hydration is just as vital right now. One last pit stop at Die Vegane Fleischerei for a quick bite, then we find a quiet bench and listen to LORD OF THE LOST from a distance. ‘Smalltown Boy’ drifts over from the Tanzbrunnen as we make our farewell tour around the site. Just before 9:30 pm, we say our goodbyes to our friends and to Amphi 2025 and ride off, exhausted but happy, into the sunset.
What did you love most about this year’s Amphi? What didn’t hit the mark? And who would you love to see at the big 20th anniversary edition next year? Share your thoughts in the official visitor survey at https://amphi-festival.de/umfrage-2025/. All participants will be entered into a prize draw to win 5 x 2 VIP tickets for Amphi 2026. Definitely worth a shot!
All Pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet) except The Second Sight & Orbit Stage by Aileen Ritter