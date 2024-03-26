Volkan Caner (vocals, guitars, songwriting) and Doruk Ozturkcan (drums, synths, production) from She Past Away
SHE PAST AWAY is a Dark Wave / Post-Punk duo consisting now of Volkan Caner (vocals, guitars, songwriting) and Doruk Ozturkcan (drums, synths, production). Their sound blends synth aesthetics with guitar-driven music, delivering a minimalist poetry sung in Turkish that takes listeners on an epic journey in both recordings and live performances.
Since their debut EP ‘Kasvetli Kutlama’ in 2009, followed by the acclaimed albums ‘Belirdi Gece’ (2012) and ‘Narin Yalnızlık’ (2015), SHE PAST AWAY has solidified their place as influential figures in Dark Wave music. Their 2019 album ‘Disko Anksiyete’ further showcased their unique sound, and their remix album ‘X’ in 2020 celebrated a decade of musical innovation. Having signed with Metropolis Records in 2018, SHE PAST AWAY continues to captivate audiences worldwide with their introspective and driving compositions. Their latest release, the ‘Part Time Punks Session’ in 2020, showcases their dynamic live performance. SHE PAST AWAY explores themes of sentimental anxiety and existential questioning, offering a bold and introspective perspective on existence. About the music, upcoming shows and more - with Volkan and Doruk.
Reflections of Darkness [RoD]: First and foremost, thank you for taking the time to chat with me. With the summer approaching, you’re gearing up for another performance at Castle Party in Poland, preceded by an extensive tour across Europe. What can audiences anticipate from these upcoming shows, and how are you preparing for the tour?
Doruk: Hi Karo, it’s a pleasure. Well, we are constantly on tour since 2015 except a 1.5-year break during covid. Post-covid period has been busier than ever and we really felt the pressure in 2023. So, for 2024 and beyond we decided to tour less and only play bigger venues. We are working and investing on extending our stage visuality for a while. We are now at a point where we can apply these extensions, so the audience can expect an extended presentation of the classic SPA shows appreciated by many through the years.
RoD: SHE PAST AWAY has maintained a presence in the music scene for quite some time now. How do you sustain the enthusiasm for performing and the creative energy required for crafting new songs?
Volkan: Very simple, by remembering our past ambitions and refitting those ambitions into the current situation. This works for both cases, performances and creative process. Crafting new material is an exciting adventure every time, so that’s something we would never get bored of.
RoD: Given your busy schedule, with performances both on the mainland and in the States, how do you strike a balance between your professional commitments and personal life?
Doruk: That’s exactly a major problem. In 2022 and 2023 that balance was way off and we were away from home for months. The necessity to balance that is the reason that we decided to take it easier form 2024 and beyond.
RoD: Is music-making a passion for you?
Volkan: Absolutely. And it still remains so without a doubt.
RoD: Your live concerts are renowned for their magical and mysterious atmosphere. Could you share your perspective on the significance of live performances?
Doruk: It’s an amusement to see your favourite music coming to life on a stage. That music being acted by the original characters. Seeing it live makes that familiar music turn into a body, a set images, impressions, a feeling that lives with you for a long time, sometimes forever.
RoD: Your music delves into various themes. What serves as your inspiration when creating new music?
Volkan: Regular problems of modern life like anxiety, depression.
RoD: Your album ‘X’, released in 2020, features a collection of 22 remixes. How did you go about selecting the songs for this album, and what was the creative process like in working on them?
Doruk: We asked the remix artists which songs they were interested in, so we didn’t actually dictate a track list, it’s all organic. Then, we decided on how to present them on double vinyl and double CD. Vinyl can hold less play time compared to CD, so we selected 17 tracks to go on 4 sides of 2 vinyls with a consideration to musical dynamics and feelings. A playlist to fit into the rituals of listening albums on vinyl. So that was the base idea which got extended into double CD and digital playlist.
RoD: Fans have been eagerly awaiting new releases from you. Can we anticipate anything in the near future?
Doruk: They can expect to hear a single very soon. The album release is planned for the end of the year.
RoD: Thank you very much
Website: https://shepastaway.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shepastaway
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shepastaway_official/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/shepastaway
Bandcamp: https://shepastawayofficial.bandcamp.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/shepastaway_ofl
Comments powered by CComment