11th to 14th July 2024
Castle Party Festival 2024 30th Anniversary - Day 3 with Noktva, Czarina, Naut, Funhouse, Diorama, She Past Away, Escape with Romeo, Frett and Day 4 with Ira Noctis, Lakeside-X, Nachtmahr, Orange Sector
As every year in July, we gathered at the Castle Party Festival held at the castle in Bolkow. This year, we celebrated the festival’s 30th edition, a significant milestone in itself. To mark the anniversary, the organizers invited bands that have been mainstays of the festival line-up, including DIORAMA, XIII STOLETI, and CLOSTERKELLER.
The weather was only partially cooperative - on Friday evening, around 8 p.m., a powerful storm struck, interrupting the MONO INC. concert and delaying the performances of COMBICHRIST and AND ONE. Despite the disruptions, the stage was soon restored to a usable condition, and the affected bands performed their sets, albeit in a shortened format. While there was some criticism regarding communication about the incident, it’s important to recognize that open-air festivals are inherently vulnerable to weather-related issues. Such delays or cancellations are beyond the organizers’ control. Kudos to the technicians and organizers for their efforts in persuading the bands to continue their performances. I attended concerts only on Saturday and Sunday, so I wasn’t as affected by the weather disruptions.
Day 3 - Saturday 13th July
Saturday’s line-up unfolded with a diverse array of artists, each bringing their unique style and energy to the stage. The temperatures were quite demanding so the festival goers were struggling a bit to remain at the main yard the entire time.
Noktva
The first band to perform, NOKTVA, mesmerized the audience with their spellbinding fusion of Darkwave and ethereal vocals. Their atmospheric soundscapes transported listeners to introspective realms, weaving a tapestry of haunting melodies and evocative lyrics that resonated within the ancient castle walls. NOKTVA’s performance was a testament to their ability to create a sonic landscape that captured both the imagination and emotions of the audience. I’ve known the band from quite a while - had a chance to see them last year during Prague Gothic Treffen and I must admit that their scenic charisma, emotional involvement, and artistic power are irresistible. Miriam is the perfect vocalist binding the entire scenic performance and enhancing the sonic impact. Great show!
Czarina
CZARINA followed with a commanding presence, blending electronic beats with rich, emotive vocals. Their performance was characterized by a dynamic interplay of light and shadow, as pulsating rhythms underscored introspective lyrics that explored themes of longing and introspection. CZARINA’s ability to create an immersive experience drew listeners into their world, where every note was imbued with raw emotion and depth. I must say that I eagerly awaited Vero’s performance - she is both an actress and a singer, a performer, an enchantress and stage animal and seeing all the elements she applies in her art finally on stage was a truly one of kind experience.
Naut
The next on stage was the project NAUT but at that time I had to take a short break to hydrate. NAUT is a Drum Rock project from Bristol, their most recent release entitled ‘Hunt’ was out in February 2023. Eerie yet energetic guitars and synths intertwine with a dynamic rhythm section, crafting a sound that is both dark and danceable, with an irresistibly addictive quality.
Setlist
01. Atomic: Ad Initivm
02. Ghost Machine
03. Exoskeleto
04. Wonderland
05. Excelsior
06. The Outsider (A Perfect Circle Cover)
07. Dark Star (brand new song from the next record that I premiered at Castle Party)
08. Cities In Dust (Siouxsie and The Banshees Cover)
Funhouse
FUNHOUSE injected a burst of high-octane energy into the festival with their Punk-infused set. Their raw, unapologetic performance ignited the crowd, channelling the rebellious spirit of Punk Rock while delivering infectious hooks and anthemic choruses. FUNHOUSE’s stage presence was electrifying, commanding attention, and inviting audience participation, creating an atmosphere of collective exuberance and defiance. FUNHOUSE was born in 1985 in Kalmar when friends Fredrik Täck and Mikael Körner decided to form a band after bonding over our shared musical interests. Fredrik, a guitarist in SOLDIER BLUE, and Mikael, then in the Glam Rock band SPACE FAGGOTS, named the new project FUNHOUSE after a few beers at the local pub. They initially recorded demos with Fredrik on drums and vocals, and me on bass and guitars, but soon added new members and moved to Malmö to expand our horizons. After several line-up changes and challenges, including a significant turning point when Fredrik and Göran Ekelund left to form CRAWLING KING SNAKES, Mikael took over as lead vocalist and songwriter. Over the years, FUNHOUSE has evolved through various iterations and recorded multiple albums, including ‘Girls’ in 1994 and ‘Never Again’ in 1995, with the latest line-up featuring Mikael Körner, Måns Tomsby, Peter Mårdklint, Dennis Berggren, and Jonas Elmquist. After a long hiatus, they reunited in 2019 to perform again, starting with a booking in Berlin and rekindling their musical journey.
Setlist
01. Stay with You
02. Second Coming
03. Dark &Stormy
04. Blue Light
05. Hate You
06. Care for You
07. Forever True
08. Falling
09. You Alone
10. Sometimes I Wish
11. Do You Love Me
12. What Can I Say
13. Voices
Diorama
One of the most beloved Castle Party bands DIORAMA appeared in Bolkow again after almost eight years. They always meet warm welcome, and it was similar in 2024. They continued the journey with their genre-defying blend of Electronic and Alternative Pop elements. Their performance was marked by intricate melodies, pulsating rhythms, and introspective lyrics that delved into themes of identity and existentialism. DIORAMA’s soundscapes unfolded like a cinematic narrative, captivating listeners with layers of sonic textures and emotive vocals that lingered long after the last chord faded. I was a beautiful show, marked with some personal remarks from Torben regarding the background to some lyrics, great interaction, and marvellous energy.
Setlist
00. Intro
01. Forgotten
02. Gasoline
03. Horizons (Zoodrake Remix)
04. Sensation
05. Child Of Entertainment (Mit Akk Intro)
06. Defcon
07. Ignite
08. Advance
09. Why
She Past Away
The duo took the stage with their signature blend of Post-Punk and Darkwave aesthetics. Their hypnotic melodies and driving rhythms created an atmosphere charged with melancholy and intensity, drawing the audience into a mesmerizing trance. SHE PAST AWAY’s performance was a testament to their ability to evoke deep emotions through music, blending nostalgia with a modern edge that resonated with fans of both classic and contemporary alternative music.
Setlist
01. Durdu Dünya
02. Katarsis
03. Disko Anksiyete
04. Asimilasyon
05. Ritüel
06. İnziva
07. İzole
08. Ruh
09. Sessiz orman
10. Kasvetli Kutlama
11. Bozbulanık
12. Monoton
13. İnsanlar
14. Hayaller
Escape With Romeo
After SHE PAST AWAY concert I moved quickly to park stage to see the performance of legendary ESCAPE WITH ROMEO and the project from my hometown FRETT. ESCAPE WITH ROMEO brought their distinctive fusion of Gothic Rock and New Wave influences to the forefront. Their performance was characterized by soaring melodies, infectious hooks, and a dynamic interplay of guitar-driven anthems and introspective ballads. ESCAPE WITH ROMEO’s stage presence was commanding yet introspective, inviting listeners on a sonic journey that explored themes of love, loss, and redemption with depth and authenticity. It was actually very inspiring to see them perform live.
Setlist
01. Intro / Helicopters
02. It’s Loneliness
03. Refuge
04. Black Jaguar In A Police Car
05. Here Comes The Night
06. Darknesstaker
07. Escape With Romeo
08. When The Hammer Comes Down
09. Somebody
10. Tears Of Cali
11. White Room
Frett
FRETT closed the evening with a dynamic set that pushed the boundaries of Electronic, Noize and Industrial music. Their pulsating beats, atmospheric synths, and intricate soundscapes created a visceral experience that resonated with the audience. FRETT’s performance was a masterclass in sonic experimentation and innovation, showcasing their ability to blend genres and create a distinctive sound that defied conventions while captivating listeners with its intensity and complexity. There were two encores and I must admit I always enjoy witnessing the contract between Ania and Maciek energies - also demonstrated by contrasting light they were lit by. Calm and anger, melo recitation and scream, stillness and movement - the contract they apply in their scenic performance is truly top notch. And with FRETT performance the concert day three ended for me and I run to my quarters in pouring rain. Some decided to stay for afterparty.
Day 4 - Sunday 14th July
The final day of Castle Party Festival kicked off with a diverse line-up that captivated the audience with its blend of Darkwave, Industrial beats, and energetic performances. I decided to attend park stage only - the line-up offered a variety of electro bands that I was planning to see.
Ira Noctis
IRA NOCTIS that opened the concert day punched the crowd with his strong kick melodies and harsh vocals setting the stage for a day filled with intense musical journeys. Kamil Zaradkiewicz, the author of the project blends harsh and dynamic elements in his music skilfully engaging his audience in his show. Being a one-man project is always demanding and yet he managed to deliver a full-bodied performance that was enjoyed by the audience.
Setlist
01. Intro/Break all your chains
02. The Serpent
03. Lucifer
04. Trick or Treat
05. Deaths Embrace
06. Freedom is slavery
07. Soultaker
08. Dance on your grave
09. Deceptive manipulationtlist
Lakeside-X
LAKESIDE-X followed with their unique fusion of electronic and gothic elements, infusing the air with pulsating rhythms and evocative lyrics. Their performance was a testament to the festival’s dedication to showcasing cutting-edge music that pushes boundaries and captivates the soul. It was one of the best and most energetic performances on that day, delivering both scenic perfection and truly impressive energy. Then I run quickly to main stage to see the performance of NACHMAHR.
Nachtmahr
The project took the stage by storm, delivering a high-octane set that ignited the mosh pits and had the crowd pulsating with energy. Their Industrial beats and powerful vocals reverberated through the castle grounds, creating an electrifying atmosphere that had everyone dancing into the night. I must say Thomas Rainer and his crew delivered a truly dynamic and powerful performance, exploring military inspirations in their scenic image and establishing great contact with the audience.
Orange Sector
My final show for the night was the one of ORANGE SECTOR who provided a truly enjoyable concert with their blend of EBM and electro beats, delivering a dynamic performance that fused hard-hitting beats with infectious melodies. Their set was a highlight of the evening, drawing cheers and applause from the enthusiastic audience. Martin and Eli got the entire park stage dancing which at that point was quite a challenge. Fantastic show, filled with great energy.
And this is how the festival ended for me. This is always a very intense event - the line-up may be to my liking, but the atmosphere and new and old friends are always the highlight of this event. I hope that the organizers have enough strength and patience to continue this event. The line-up for 2025 will appear in May. The first bands already announced are: AESTHETIC PERFECTION, GOTHMINISTER, AUX ANIMAUX, H.EXE, CORPUS DELICTI, JE T’AIME, ULTRA SUNN, HELL BOULEVARD, NOBODY’S WOLF CHILD, THE LAST DECADE, LOVELORN DOLLS. https://www.castleparty.com
All Pictures by Karo Kratochwil
