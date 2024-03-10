Interview: Czarina - March 2024

Interview withWhen I first came across CZARINA’s work, I was absolutely overwhelmed by the number of areas she is involved in. CZARINA, also known as Vero Faye Kitsuné, is a versatile artist celebrated for her multifaceted contributions across various artistic domains, including electronic rock music, production, songwriting, filmmaking, and visual artistry. Originally hailing from the Philippines but now based in Galicia, Spain, CZARINA’s creative expression merges transcendental themes with her fascination for futurist culture, biomechanics, and ancient history, resulting in a distinctive artistic amalgamation.Her musical repertoire traverses diverse genres such as Dark Electro, Synthpop, Darkwave, and Gothic Rock characterized by ethereal yet commanding sounds that resonate with global audiences. Drawing inspiration from a broad spectrum of musical luminaries like NINE INCH NAILS, TOOL, BJÖRK, and DAVID BOWIE, CZARINA’s artistry is richly layered and deeply immersive, garnering acclaim and recognition from esteemed publications such as Vogue Philippines. As the co-manager of THE KITSUNÉS, a creative branding powerhouse, alongside DeadlyKawaii, CZARINA continues to shape and innovate within the realms of art, design, photography, film, and music. We talked about her art, the upcoming album ‘Exoskeleto’ that will hit the shelves on 29th March 2024, her unique style, filmmaking, fashion, her upcoming performance at Castle Party 2024 inspirations and more.: First of all, thank you very much for finding time and being so kind to answer the question and dive a bit into the world your art. The music you create exudes powerful, exquisite energy, and I must admit, hearing your vocals, especially on The Perfect Circle cover, gave me goosebumps. Does your music stem more from your heart or your mind? And what inspired your transition from the fashion industry to pursuing a diverse range of artistic expressions in music, film, and visual arts?: Thank you so much for the kindest words. I’m very happy the music resonates. I like to think that my music stems from both heart and mind. For sure it is driven by emotion and soul, but I’m also quite cerebral and like to convey the emotion through technique. There are a lot of technical elements in the creation of the music that I feel is important in order to anchor and deliver what my spirit is trying to say. A good balance of both has been very integral in this project.Ever since I was young, I’ve always pursued music, art and design congruently. I went to music and art school and then fashion school in New York City where I grew up, majoring in footwear and accessories design and engineering. However, I played and sang in a Prog Metal band the entire time right into my early years in fashion. It just so happens that life took over and the career in fashion took off much quicker than music, and I was forced to drop everything else to focus on it. A few years ago, my life changed after a series of unfortunate events (or rather - blessings in disguise) which allowed me to start life over. At that point, it has been well over a decade since the last time I worked on music. I felt it was time to go back and rekindle the passion, pick up where I left off and make the entire vision come into a reality which includes film, visual arts and aesthetics.: How do you intertwine transcendental themes with futuristic elements in your creative projects?: Going through and surviving life ordeals and challenges offer valuable lessons, and I believe that the best way to heal is to transmute all experiences into art and connect with others. Working as a designer for decades, I’ve always been wired to look ahead and see what’s next, but also being mindful of what has come to pass. I have a natural affinity for mind-boggling futuristic, alien and otherworldly visuals and aesthetics, but I also enjoy and respect nature’s profound gifts. But the future is now and I feel as artists, we are here to help shape it. As technology becomes more and more advance in the age of machines and automation, I think art is one of the few channels and vessels that can still hold spirit and humanity. At the very least, I try to uphold this sentiment in what I do.: Your music spans a wide spectrum of genres, from Dark Electro to Chamber Pop - such as the magical ‘Arcana’, the dancy ‘Candy Warrior’, or the fast-paced ‘Wonderland’, to name just a few - and I’m thoroughly impressed. How do you manage such a variety of musical styles?: I try to avoid being a “genre artist” confined within strict algorithmic walls. I prefer being “genre-fluid” at the intersection of several “waves” and dark genres. Regardless of musical style, the songs still reflect the artistic DNA and the specific sound of this project, which I think is most important. I grew up listening to dark Alternative Rock, Progressive Metal and Industrial. My natural inclination is more of the epic and progressive type of song structures and production as illustrated in my last record, ‘Arcana’ and songs like ‘Excelsior’, ‘Wonderland’ and my covers like of SIOUXSIE’s ‘Cities In Dust’ and ‘The Outsider’ (A PERFECT CIRCLE), but I enjoy growth, tackling some challenges, experimentations, going outside formulas, and bringing something new without deviating too far from the core of my own sound. The last few months I started working on my next record and defining the evolution of this project. It’s always exciting as it will come with what’s already expected along with some surprises.: Could you share your process for crafting the soundscapes that are both ethereal and impactful how do you keep that balance between organic and electronic?: It definitely starts with the actual songwriting, then crafting the arrangements and production around it. The song itself dictates the vibe and the arc. I have an affinity for organic and orchestral instruments, and I love composing and arranging all sorts of harmonics with string and brass sections, a wide range of percussions and also a choir section which I sing each part of. I also play piano and guitar. But I tend to temper the grand arrangements with the cool undercurrents and modern sounds of machines and both analogue synths and VSTs. The electronic aspect helps bridge the sound to dark contemporary and modern spaces so it’s not just orchestral or too classical in atmosphere. But I do end up with a giant wall of sound at times, which requires mixing and mastering in full analogue. I lean on my friend and engineer Von Hertzog to carefully mix and master the tracks like a mad scientist to maintain the production’s depth of field without losing resolution or sacrificing any of the sections.: Your artistic influences range from NINE INCH NAILS to ENYA, and from MASAMUNE SHIROW to HAYAO MIYAZAKI. How do these diverse inspirations shape your artistic vision?: I’m a Gemini and so there is a dual aspect in this project, centring around concepts of Yin and Yang and balance. There is a strong, badass and warrior-like aspect that’s always ready to take action, but there is also a lot of heart, wisdom, spirit, child-like wonder and humour. It all comes in full circle and it can’t always be serious. My influences definitely enhanced and gave me the courage to bravely embrace and articulate all sides.: Could you provide more insight into ‘Exoskeleto’ scheduled for release on March 29? How does this new release fit into your existing artistic portfolio? What can listeners expect from the new release?: ‘Exoskeleto’ is the new single coming out March 29th, part of my upcoming record slated for release later this fall. It is a Gothic Sci-Fi, Dark Ethereal Pop that talks about pain, death, rebirth and ascension into something formidable. Despite of the heavy and personal nature of the lyrics, it’s actually an upbeat, danceable track with soundscapes that are alien, futuristic and interstellar. I used some analogue synths to give it a retro-futurist vibe at parts. It still contains the grand orchestral and haunting choir arrangements, but now mixed with dark techno and industrial. ‘Exoskeleto’ represents one of the attributes of the next step in the evolution and sound of this project contained in the next record.: Can you elaborate on your experience of being featured in VOGUE Philippines alongside Apo Whang-Od, and how does it reflect your artistic journey?: Vogue Philippines was a dream come true. (I mean, who doesn’t ever want to get featured in major publications such as Vogue, right?) But what makes VOGUE Philippines strikingly different from the other Vogues is that it is centred on humanities, ecology, sustainability and culture more so than just designer fashion or lifestyle. It’s a breath of fresh air. The issue with legendary indigenous tattoo artist Apo Whang-Od had a global impact being the oldest model to land on a Vogue cover at 106-years old. But it was also an issue about preservation of indigenous art, culture and history. It was a great honour when Vogue captured my story being first known to the world as a Filipino-American footwear designer to the stars based in New York City and now as a music artist-producer based in Spain in search of meaning, rediscovering and reconnecting with my indigenous and shamanic ancestral roots. That reconnection and “return to home” after a long, arduous journey was a moment of a particular calling that shifted and further gave shape and meaning to me personally and to all I do, including my art and music. I’m so greatly humbled for my story to be recognized.: With your debut gaining recognition on Music Connection’s Hot 100 Independent Artists and your sophomore album receiving critical acclaim, how do you balance success with maintaining artistic integrity?: I don’t know if I would perceive myself as successful yet. I don’t even know what “success” is these days, but I think we are in a time where every individual can define their own success. I’m simply happy and extremely grateful for being given another chance in life to pursue my passions, to express myself creatively, and for all the really cool people who acknowledge and connect with what I do. The act of creation itself gives me so much joy, and being surrounded by the right people is just as crucial. I’m definitely one of the few extremely stubborn artists who will always protect artistic integrity and make it priority at all cost. I’m not one to jump on a new fad just to gain numbers or clout. I tend to do the opposite from those who seem to make their art and entire personalities hyper-focused on outsmarting algorithms and climbing anything in constant, unrelenting search for metric growth. It’s just not fun or cool to me when that is starting to define the art and the endeavour. I understand that we want to be seen and heard and feel validated, but for me the material ambitions are an after-thought. I learned a long time ago that whenever I remain faithful to the process, and when I put my own relationship with my art and the vision first, the rest eventually follows.: As a co-founder of THE KITSUNÉS, how do you juggle your roles as a creative director, fashion designer, and musician?: I wish our bodies never needed sleep! My husband and co-founder, DeadlyKawaii, and I are often on a strict schedule and we don’t accept every project because of time or if it’s conflicting with what I need to do for music. My days are always alternating between design, music and art. Thankfully, my design work is per project and client-based so I still maintain autonomy over my time. I try to rest in between, but when inspiration strikes hard, I find it hard to stop until things are done. It is not an easy lifestyle as they each require energy and magic, but it is an extremely satisfying way of life.: Your music videos have garnered prestigious awards. Could you discuss your approach to storytelling and visual aesthetics in your music videos?: I want to become a true, bona fide filmmaker one day, and I feel like the music videos are just sweet little exercises and practice which I don’t take for granted. I work on all the visuals with DeadlyKawaii, and it is something we both tirelessly develop and work on together. We will always take every opportunity to do film work. He and I are obsessed with the process of film production and storytelling. It is the hardest medium as it’s extremely involved from sets, locations, props and costumes, makeup, sound, lighting, VFX, etc… Often, when I’m working on music, I don’t write or produce any track unless I could already see the visuals and what the videos are going to look like from the get-go. Same with an entire record. The concept for the record spearheads everything else - the ideas cascade from a higher point of view that is very visual. And it all has to connect altogether. Sometimes, I can even smell and taste the sound which I don’t think is weird even if some do.: Your visual representation is breathtaking - you’re like an artistic chameleon, with each idea resembling a living sculpture, painting, or work of art. What influences your style and aesthetics?: I love art and art history, legends, folklore and mythology and Sci-Fi fantasy novels. I enjoy putting together costumes and styling just as much as music production. They all go hand-in-hand for me. The fashion background definitely gets flexed and put into full action.: I’m curious - how do your efforts in advocating for wildlife, marine life, and ocean conservation influence and intertwine with your artistic pursuits?: I live right on the seaside cliffs of Costa Da Morte in Galicia, Spain. Moving here during the pandemic has greatly influenced everything I do and is primarily responsible for this great shift in sound and aesthetic. Living in close proximity to the majesty of nature is not only healing but incredibly inspiring. A lot of the ideas for the songs get written while I’m on the beach. You do generate oneness with it and you just want to worship and protect it at all times. The ocean and our beaches are part of my and my husband’s daily living and we participate in helping maintain them. The Sea Shepherds are our favourite badass heroes, and every now and then we raise funds to donate to their cause.: Lastly - I’m eagerly anticipating your performance at Castle Party 2024. What can attendees expect from your live show? And do you have any other plans for the upcoming months?: I’m super excited to perform at this year’s Castle Party. I am definitely planning to bring my best game. Expect new songs from the new record along with songs from Arcana. I am focused on completing the new record for the rest of the year, and I will most likely be going to have a record release event in the fall and tour announcements in 2025.: Thank you very much for your time.: Thank you so much for the opportunity.Karo Kratochwil