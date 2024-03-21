Interview: Aaron Van Wonterghem - March 2024

Interview withAaron Van Wonterghem is gradually carving out his path in the music world. He performs with MONOLITH, DJs sets, runs a production company, and this year saw the release of his outstanding album ‘Super Nova’. Let’s delve into his musical inspirations, the album itself, and his collaboration with family and more.: Aaron, first of all, congratulations on the recent release of ‘Super Nova’ - it’s truly an outstanding piece of work. Can you share more about the process behind creating the album? Who did you collaborate with during its production?: I am fascinated by the future and what the future has to offer. So, I went into the studio and made something that is the sound of tomorrow, and the sound of today. I didn’t have any collaborations during this creation, except my father, who remixed ‘Zero Gravity’.: I’ve also heard great things about your performance at Blasphemous Beats. Could you elaborate on that particular show and your experience?: Blasphemous Beats was amazing. Good lightshow, good sound system. And for me, there is nothing better to see that people enjoy my own music and tracks. When I’m on stage, a different world goes open.: How do you feel about live concerts? Do you experience any stage fright?: When I’m on stage, a different world goes open. I don’t experience any stage fright, no. It’s routine.: Your father, Eric, is a well-known figure in the Industrial world. Did his influence play a role in sparking your interest in music?Yes, I always listened to his sets, and music when i was a kid. So definitely.: You’re also part of MONOLITH - what’s it like working on such a legendary project, and how does it influence your own creations?: For me, the project means everything. I know my father runs the project for many, many years. So, very proud that we can make the project bigger as ever before. The unique Industrial sound is the biggest part for inspiration.: Could you tell us more about your role as a DJ and label owner? Running S.O.M Records and being a producer must keep you busy.: Well, it is. It’s a day and night routine. My role as a DJ? Mixing the right Techno / Industrial sounds at the right time, so that people fall into a kind of trance. My father and me runs S.O.M Records, which is known on Bandcamp.: Your style incorporates a mix of Industrial, Techno, and Noise elements, giving your music a dancy vibe. How connected are you to club culture?: Yes, it is. I listen a lot to new music from what is heard today. I go to clubs very often to getting inspirated. Besides that, I have my own routine with my hardware and software I use.: Is there a particular figure in the music world who you consider your hero?: Yes, I will make a top 3. First place: Eric Van Wonterghem. And I say it proudly. Second: Nico Moreno and third: ALIGNMENT.: Building your own unique style amidst a specific musical environment since childhood must have its challenges. What were the most influential factors in shaping your style?: I listened a lot to EDM, Techno, and hardstyle when I was young. So, I’m pretty sure, the kicks, basslines, and the noise effects where the most influential factors.: Following the release of ‘Super Nova,’ what are your plans for the future? What can we expect from you in the coming months?: I’m going to produce a lot these days / weeks / months. More will be announced very soon!: Thank you very much for your time!All Pictures by Anja Radiomo (EBM Radio)