Artist: Damiano DavidTitle: Funny Little FearsGenre: PopRelease Date: 16th May 2025Label: Sony MusicDAMIANO DAVID’s highly anticipated debut solo album is finally out! The MÅNESKIN singer has decided to try his own thing. While MÅNESKIN creates Rock music at its finest, DAMIANO DAVID decided on creating a Pop album. The charismatic singer has received attention in the local music business with MÅNESKIN through winning the Italian talent show X-FACTOR in 2017, then even international attention in 2021 by winning SANREMO MUSICAL FESTIVAL and finally by winning the EUROVISION SONG CONTEST in the same year. Since then, MÅNESKIN has grown quite an international fanbase. So here is the singers debut solo album ‘Funny Little Fears’. An incredible album that comes with fourteen songs that will blow your mind.The first song on the album, ‘Voices’, already brings along catchy tunes, which are getting you along right away. Just like you might know and love it from MÅNESKIN. On it goes with ‘Next Summer’, which adds an emotional and extremely personal spin to the music. This heartfelt song will not go by unnoticed. ‘Zombie Lady’ - on the other hand - brings back the dance tunes. The bright arrangements bring sunshine into your heart while listening, and feature the female singer D4VD.‘The Bruise’ keeps it smooth with acoustic arrangements. The lyrics are digging deep, especially since DAMIANO DAVID gets the support of SUKI WATERHOUSE. ‘Sick Of Myself’ is yet another emotional song, that will go deep underneath your skin. ‘Angel’ is slightly more upbeat. The rhythmic tunes will get you moving you along again. It comes with a chorus, which will definitely get stuck in your heart. This brilliant song will definitely catch your attention. ‘Tango’ bringing you back onto the dance floor for good and the catchy hit single ‘Born With A Broken Heart’ will definitely keep you there.‘Tangerine’ brings in the hula spirit, while ‘Mars’ has an old school soundtrack vibe to it. DAMIANO DAVID is marching forward with ‘The First Time’, a powerful and energizing song. Honest and authentic tunes come at you once ‘Perfect Life’ begins. This sing is smooth and slow, getting you to sway back and forth with its perfect singer-songwriter vibe. ‘Silverlines’ pierces you right in the heart. This ballad is highly emotional and has a strong potential to cause you goosebumps while listening. The album closes with an honest and very personal ‘Solitude (No One Understands Me)’, leaving you behind with a full heart and a big sigh, longing for more.DAMIANO DAVID has released an incredible banger with ‘Funny Little Fears’. All songs are absolutely relatable, packed with emotions that will dig deep while listening and rhythms that are highly addictive. Each song has its own style and vibe, which makes the album even more interesting. With ‘Funny Little Fears’ DAMIANO DAVID is showing the world his full potential. No wonder, all European dates of his upcoming world tour are sold out already. Don’t be late to the party and check out this incredible release ‘Funny Little Fears’ by the absolutely talented DAMIANO DAVID.01. Voices02. Next Summer03. Zombie Lady04. The Bruise05. Sick Of Myself06. Angel07. Tango08. Born With A Broken Heart09. Tangerine10. Mars11. The First Time12. Perfect Life13. Silverlines14. Solitude (No One Understands Me)Damiano DavidMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10