CD Review: Arcade Fire - Pink Elephant

Artist: Arcade FireTitle: Pink ElephantGenre: Indie RockRelease Date: 9th May 2025Label: Sony MusicLet’s talk about the elephant in the room: ARCADE FIRE has released their seventh full length studio album ‘Pink Elephant’. The album comes with ten songs and lasts for forty-two minutes. But before we wander down the rabbit hole of our imagination to explore this ‘Pink Elephant’, let me give you a brief introduction of ARCADE FIRE: The Canadian Indie Rock band was founded in 2001, and accomplished an international breakthrough with their 2011 album ‘The Suburbs’. Since then, they received international attention have grown quite a fanbase. On May 9th they have released their brand-new album ‘Pink Elephant’, and here we are:‘Open Your Heart Or Die Trying’ is an epic opening, which is setting a mood filled with rising excitement. The title track ‘Pink Elephant’ comes along smooth and relaxed, giving your mind a break to pause and take a breath. ‘Year of the Snake’ continues with rhythmic arrangements, which will cause you to sway along back and forth, bringing you into a deeper and more meditative state of mind. ‘Circle of Trust’ is a rhythmic song, almost hypnotic, that will lead you deeper and deeper down the rabbit hole of your mind, while the following ‘Alien Nation’ is letting you lose track of time and space.The interlude ‘Beyond Salvation’ is giving you a smooth transfer to the dreamy song ‘Ride or Die’, which comes with catchy lyrics. ‘I Love Her Shadow’ is yet another catchy song, filled with rhythmic tunes that are pulling you along. The song spreads a spark of light and love, igniting a fire within you. The very danceable song will definitely get you going along. ‘She Cries Diamond Rain’ is yet another interlude, which will bring you closer to the end. While the interlude is spreading a positive vibe, the last song on the album, ‘Stuck In My Head’, lives up to its name: The repetitive chorus will be getting stuck in your head for sure.The album ‘Pink Elephant’ by ARCADE FIRE will leave you behind in a meditative state of mind, almost hypnotized or even in trance. This album has its very own style and spirit. One that you will either love or hate. So, check out this brand-new album by ARCADE FIRE and find out which one it is for you.01. Open Your Heart Or Die Trying02. Pink Elephant03. Year of the Snake04. Circle of Trust05. Alien Nation06. Beyond Salvation07. Ride or Die08. I Love Her Shadow09. She Cries Diamond Rain10. Stuck In My HeadWin Butler - lead and backing vocals, guitar, pianoRégine Chassagne - backing and lead vocals, accordion, piano, keyboards, hurdy gurdy, recorder, drums, percussionRichard Reed Parry - guitar, bass guitar, double bass, piano, keyboards, synthesizers, organ, celesta, accordion, drums, percussion, backing vocalsTim Kingsbury - bass guitar, guitar, double bass, keyboards, backing vocalsJeremy Gara - drums, percussion, guitar, keyboardsMusic: 8Sound: 7Total: 8 / 10