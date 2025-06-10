6th to 8th June 2025
Rock im Park 2025 Day 3 with Knocked Loose, Weezer, A Day To Remember, Biffy Clyro, Bring Me The Horizon
Day 3 of the legendary festival arrived far too early. The weather did not promise any real improvements, but again the human capability to adjust to different conditions kicked into motion, and a look into the running order of Sunday sparked enough joy to dive in head first into the last festival day.
Knocked Loose
While the other two secret acts were only revealed at the very last minute before the performance (and were tbh underwhelming), the appearance of KNOCKED LOOSE leaked early, and created enough frenzy to draw a crowd of approximately 30,000 people in front of the Utopia stage this early in the afternoon. Known for their bone-rattling breakdowns and Bryan Garris’s distinctive, guttural vocals, the hardcore outfit delivered a performance that was raw, relentless, and undeniably cathartic for the fervent crowd. From the moment they launched into their set, the pit erupted.
KNOCKED LOOSE’s brand of heavy is tailor-made for live environments, and their tight, aggressive delivery translated perfectly to the festival stage. Tracks like ‘Counting Worms’ and ‘Deadringer’ were met with widespread pandemonium, inspiring waves of crowd surfers and a constant, swirling mosh all over the place. The band’s relatively short, sharp songs were like concentrated doses of adrenaline, each one hitting harder than the last. Bryan Garris commanded attention with his intense stage presence, stalking the stage and unleashing his signature bark. The guitar work was a masterclass in chunky, punishing riffs, perfectly complemented by the thunderous rhythm section.
Even those unfamiliar with their discography couldn’t help but be pulled into the sheer, unadulterated force of their performance. KNOCKED LOOSE didn’t rely on elaborate stage props or flashy theatrics; their power came from the purity and intensity of their sound. They proved that in the realm of heavy music, sometimes all you need is unbridled aggression and a relentless commitment to your craft. Their Rock im Park appearance was a highlight for anyone seeking a true hardcore experience, leaving a lasting impression of pure, unadulterated sonic devastation. https://knockedloose.com
Weezer
It is difficult to imagine a greater contrast: Where a few minutes before, pure unadulterated Punk Rock ferocity reigned, now a rather inconspicuous middle-aged man wearing nerdy black glasses and a puffer jacket stood with his beat-up guitar, and smirkingly greeted the 40,000 people with “Guten Tag Deutschland”. Rivers Cuomo, ever the charismatic and somewhat quirky frontman, led the charge with his unmistakable vocals and catchy guitar riffs. The band’s performance was clean, tight, and delivered with the familiar charm that has endeared them to generations of fans.
They wasted no time diving into beloved anthems, with tracks like ‘Buddy Holly’, ‘Island in the Sun’, and ‘Beverly Hills’ immediately prompting massive singalongs and a palpable wave of good cheer across the field. What makes WEEZER’s live show so effective is their ability to blend genuine musical talent with a playful, unpretentious attitude. The stage presence was less about theatricality and more about pure, unadulterated Rock‘n’Roll fun. Their set felt like a celebratory journey through their discography, touching on fan favourites from their early, iconic albums to more recent material that still carries their signature sound.
While the festival grounds might have seen their share of mud and rain over the weekend, WEEZER’s performance felt like a ray of sunshine, injecting a much-appreciated dose of rock-infused power-pop. They delivered exactly what the Rock im Park audience wanted: a set packed with beloved songs, performed with precision and a genuine sense of joy. WEEZER’s appearance was a triumphant reminder of their timeless appeal and their ability to craft perfect, unforgettable rock songs. https://weezer.com
A Day To Remember
After an overdose on Californian chill pop it was time for putting down the pedal again. And A DAY TO REMEMBER were more than up to the task. From the moment Jeremy McKinnon’s vocals kicked in, alternating between melodic singing and raw screams, the energy on stage was palpable. The band seamlessly transitioned from catchy choruses to brutal mosh-inducing sections, a testament to their mastery of their distinctive sound. Tracks like ‘The Downfall of Us All’, ‘I’m Made of Wax, Larry, What Are You Made Of?’, and ‘All Signs Point to Lauderdale’ incited massive singalongs and frantic crowd movement, demonstrating the enduring power of their early material.
A DAY TO REMEMBER’s live shows are known for its engaging stage presence and unwavering enthusiasm, and they certainly brought that to Nuremberg. The band members moved with a restless energy, interacting with each other and the audience, creating an atmosphere of shared excitement. Their set was a well-paced journey through their discography, showcasing their ability to craft songs that are both emotionally resonant and intensely heavy. They delivered a performance that was tight, powerful, and left no doubt about their continued relevance in the scene. https://adtr.com/
Biffy Clyro
Whoever did the booking of the running order on the Utopia stage this day, certainly did not do the Scottish quartet a big favour. Doing a set right before BRING ME THE HORIZON meant inevitably that the front of stage area was swamped with die-hard fans of the British Metalcore outfit, who are not necessarily reacting enthusiastically towards the slower melody-oriented Rock anthems of BIFFY CLYRO. Nevertheless, the combo delivered a solid set. Simon Neil, with his distinctive vocal delivery and shirtless stage presence, exhibiting a tattooed upper body reminiscent of vandalized middle school table led the charge with an undeniable intensity that resonated deeply with the fans.
The band’s setlist was a well-curated journey through their diverse discography, seamlessly weaving together the intricate guitar work and dynamic shifts that have become their trademark. Tracks from ‘Only Revolutions’ like ‘Mountains’ and ‘Many of Horror’ (known to many as ‘When We Collide’) ignited massive singalongs, demonstrating the widespread appeal of their more mainstream hits. However, they also delved into the heavier, more experimental elements of their earlier work and recent albums, proving their versatility and musicianship.
James Johnston’s thundering bass lines and Ben Johnston’s precise, powerful drumming formed the backbone of their expansive sound, allowing Simon Neil’s intricate guitar melodies and soaring vocals to truly shine. The visual production, while not overly extravagant, was effective in enhancing the band’s atmospheric and sometimes brooding aesthetic, creating a powerful experience for the audience.
BIFFY CLYRO’s performance at Rock im Park was a testament to their unique identity in the rock landscape. They delivered a show that was both emotionally charged and sonically massive, solidifying their reputation as a band that consistently pushes boundaries while still crafting undeniably memorable songs. For fans old and new, it was a reminder of why BIFFY CLYRO remains one of the most exciting and innovative acts in modern rock. www.biffyclyro.com
Bring Me The Horizon
Only two years after their memorable performance scorched the second biggest Mandora stage, BRING ME THE HORIZON were due to appear on the biggest stage as headliners of the last day of Rock im Park. And the area in front of the Utopia stage was brimming with anticipation of over 60,000 people. This btw. left only a small portion for THE PRODIGY, playing the neighbouring stage, which illustrates the insane type of choices one had to make during this festival.
Turns out BRING ME THE HORIZON have significantly upgraded their computer game / AI / Dystopia-inspired production. After the intro of Final Fantasy Series (with the chosen game level “insane”) with dramatic opening of ‘DArkSide’ it was clear this was no ordinary festival set. The stage was transformed into a digital wonderland with a fuckton of screens, with elaborate video projections partially involving face recognition simulations of fans, and a compelling narrative woven throughout the performance.
Oli Sykes, ever the provocateur, didn’t hold back, playfully challenging the German crowd to deliver “real fucking German quality mosh pits!” and even demanding they “shake their dicks!” before ‘LosT’. The setlist was a dynamic blend of their diverse discography, showcasing their journey from metalcore roots to stadium-filling anthems. Crowd favourites like ‘MANTRA’, ‘Happy Song’, ‘Teardrops’, and ‘Kool-Aid’ elicited massive reactions, with singalongs and chaotic mosh pits forming across the field. ‘Shadow Moses’ was a particular highlight, set against a frozen, Game of Thrones-esque backdrop, with its ‘This is sempiternal’ breakdown still one of the most exhilarating live moments in modern Rock.
One of the most talked-about moments was their unexpected, yet absolutely mesmerizing cover of OASIS’ ‘Wonderwall’. It was a bold move that not only showcased their ability to make any song their own but also united the crowd in a raucous, beer-soaked singalong, proving their ability to bridge musical gaps. What truly sets BRING ME THE HORIZON apart as headliners is the balance between their sky-high production values and raw, human connection. For every bit of slick CGI and choreographed effects, there was Oli Sykes’ unvarnished banter, urging for bigger pits or requesting a “condensed Bon Jovi concert” during ‘Follow You’.
This blend keeps them grounded, the same lads from 15 years ago, but now with significantly more explosions, lasers, smoke, and confetti. This journey was documented in a small video sequence ahead of the encore, which featured the powerful trio of ‘Doomed’, ‘Drown’, and ‘Throne’, leaving the Rock im Park audience in awe. BRING ME THE HORIZON didn’t just play a headlining set; they owned the night, delivering an unforgettable, blockbusting performance that further solidified their position as untouchable titans of the festival circuit. www.bmthofficial.com
Summary of Day 3
Sunday was a memorable farewell day in the Park. Once you accepted the fate not to switch stages after the end of a lager band’s performance, the overall experience became more bearable. However, this meant that the visitor had to sacrifice checking out the wealth of other bands out there. But there are always sacrifices to be made in a setting like this, and with no one less than LINKIN PARK having been announced as the first headliner, Rock im Park will not be getting significantly smaller soon. So get your tickets while you still can, as this for sure is going to be legendary!
Pictures by Christian Beyermann