Live Review: Knocked Loose - Berlin 2025

Columbiahalle, Berlin, GermanyDate: 27th March 2025The Hardcore scene had been eagerly awaiting this moment: KNOCKED LOOSE made a stop in Berlin on their European tour, delivering an electrifying performance at the Columbiahalle. With them were PEST CONTROL, HARM’S WAY, and BASEMENT, who were set to warm up the crowd. Unfortunately, due to a BVG strike, public transport in Berlin was in chaos, meaning I arrived well into the main act’s set, more than double the usual travel time. However, by the time I got to the venue, the atmosphere was already heating up, and the crowd was buzzing with excitement for the main act.PEST CONTROL is a British Hardcore band known for their aggressive, fast-paced sound. They bring a raw energy to their live shows, combining elements of hardcore punk with a modern twist. Their music resonates with fans who appreciate high-energy performances and brutal hardcore riffs.HARM'S WAY is an American Metalcore band hailing from Chicago. Known for their heavy, sludgy sound and punishing live performances, HARM’S WAY has become a staple in the hardcore and metalcore scenes. Their blend of hardcore with a more metallic edge has earned them a reputation for delivering punishing sets. Their most recent release, Miserable Failure, continues to receive praise for its heavy and intense sound.BASEMENT is a British Post-Hardcore band from Ipswich. With their melodic yet emotionally intense style, they have made a significant impact on the modern hardcore scene. Known for their introspective lyrics and melodic hooks, they balance aggression with moments of melody in a way that connects deeply with their fanbase. Their latest album, ‘Beside Myself’, continues to build on this established sound.KNOCKED LOOSE, hailing from Oldham County, Kentucky, are one of the leading names in modern Hardcore. Since their formation in 2013, they’ve become known for their brutal sound, which combines elements of Hardcore, Metalcore, and Beatdown. With albums like ‘Laugh Tracks’ (2016) and ‘A Different Shade of Blue’ (2019), KNOCKED LOOSE have gained a massive following. Their latest release, the 2023 EP ‘Upon Loss’, continues to showcase their talent for fusing raw emotion with aggressive energy.Music & PerformanceThe moment KNOCKED LOOSE hit the stage, the energy in the Columbiahalle exploded into chaos. From the first note of ‘Thirst’, the crowd was immediately thrown into a frenzy, with moshing and crowd surfing happening all around. Lead vocalist Bryan Garris commanded the stage with his ferocious delivery, and the band was tight, with brutal riffs and thunderous drums that kept the momentum high throughout. Songs like ‘Mistakes Like Fractures’ and ‘God Knows’ sent the crowd into a wild frenzy, while the closing tracks ‘Counting Worms’ and ‘Suffocate’ left everyone completely spent, but begging for more.The light show was minimalist but impactful, never overshadowing the raw power of the band’s performance. The sound was massive, delivering the full force of their punishing hardcore sound without becoming distorted. It was clear that KNOCKED LOOSE are at the top of their game right now, and their performance left no doubt about their place in the Hardcore scene.Setlist01. Thirst02. Deep in the Willow03. Mistakes Like Fractures04. God Knows05. Don't Reach for Me06. Trapped in the Grasp of a Memory07. Piece by Piece08. Deadringer09. Where Light Divides the Holler10. The Calm That Keeps You Awake11. Moss Covers All12. Take Me Home13. Everything Is Quiet Now14. Blinding Faith15. Billy No Mates16. Counting Worms17. Suffocate18. Sit & MournAll Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer