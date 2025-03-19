18th March 2025
Midge Ure & Band Electronica - “Catalogue: The Hits” - Support: India Electric Co
When he became the frontman of the influential New Wave and Synth-Pop band ULTRAVOX in 1979, MIDGE URE had already experienced several successful musical careers in various bands. The multi-platinum and gold award-winning MIDGE URE is celebrating his “Catalogue: The Hits” tour with fans, performing ULTRAVOX hits like ‘Dancing With Tears In My Eyes’ or ‘Hymn’, his solo hits, and songs from the many band projects throughout his career.
India Electric Co
I saw the combination of MIDGE URE and INDIA ELECTRIC CO ten years ago already in Duisburg during Midge’s “Breathe Again” tour. The duo, consisting of Cole Stacey & Joseph O'Keefe, is active since 2012. Basically, the band plays folky music, travelling through various European themes, from Irish Folk to Gipsy Jazz. In March 2015 they released their debut album ‘The Girl I Left Behind me’ and in April 2024, their third album ‘Pomegranate’ saw the light of day. They’ve found themselves performing live sessions on BBC Radio 2, 6 Music, and Glastonbury Festival and are accompanying Midge on his tour not only as support act but also as part of his live band ELECTRONICA. Their little set was a really nice warm-up. I really liked their special cover of the ‘Wicked Game’, as the band stated “stripped down to its basics”. After their 30 minutes set, the audience was ready for MIDGE URE http://www.indiaelectricco.com / https://www.facebook.com/indiaelectricco
Midge Ure & Band Electronica
In the late 1970s, the musical landscape was about to change forever. The guitar-heavy Rock and Punk that had dominated the decade were fading away, while synthesizers heralded the sound of the future, and the rise of music videos transformed the pop charts. At the heart of this seismic leap into a futuristic new era were two records that set a template for much of what was to follow. VISAGE’s single ‘Fade to Grey’ from their debut album and ULTRAVOX’s single ‘Vienna’ were global hits, sharing a stark atmosphere, European aesthetics, and an electronic core. The associated albums catapulted art-school alternative music to the centre of the mainstream.
Both records were co-written, recorded, and produced by one of the leading figures in the British music scene, MIDGE URE. These works not only changed the charts worldwide but also transformed his life in the process. “In the two years prior, I had evolved from a ‘pop band’ (Slik) to a ‘post-punk band’ (The Rich Kids) and then stepped in as a guitarist for THIN LIZZY. During the autumn and winter of 1979, while working on the VISAGE project with Billy Currie, I was invited to join ULTRAVOX. The work we did that winter on the ‘Vienna’ album was an intoxicating surge of creativity like I had never experienced before.”
In 1984, MIDGE URE co-produced the famous “Band Aid” song with Bob Geldof and 36 artists, which led to the 1985 Live Aid concert and subsequent projects - a milestone in music history. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, he celebrated significant success with his solo albums ‘The Gift’, ‘Answers to Nothing’, ‘Pure’, and ‘Breathe’. He also composed film scores and organized benefit concerts featuring Sir Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Eric Clapton. Additionally, he spearheaded major concert series such as “Night of the Proms.” In 2009, ULTRAVOX reunited, toured with SIMPLE MINDS, and released a new album in 2012. Shortly before the pandemic, MIDGE URE toured to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the two groundbreaking albums from 1979. http://www.midgeure.com / https://www.facebook.com/midge.ure
Music & Performance
Yesterday, MIDGE URE transformed the historic Lichtburg in Essen into a time capsule of the New Wave era. As part of his “Catalogue: The Hits” tour, he presented a carefully curated setlist that reflected his diverse musical career. The Lichtburg, an architectural gem with its majestic columns, curved ceiling elements, and inviting red seating, provided the perfect setting for this seated concert. The balcony and the cinema’s elegant atmosphere enhanced the intimate connection between the artist and the audience. MIDGE URE opened the evening with ‘Marching Men’, a track from his time with the RICH KIDS, followed by ‘Passing Strangers’ by ULTRAVOX. The first half of the concert focused on rarities and ballads, including the moving ‘No Regrets’ and the atmospheric ULTRAVOX song ‘Lament’. This selection allowed the audience to delve deep into Ure’s musical artistry.
Ure was accompanied by the talented band Electronica, consisting of Cole Stacey, Joseph O'Keefe, and Russell Field. Interestingly, Stacey and O’Keefe had already impressed as the support act with their formation INDIA ELECTRIC CO. and once again showcased their musical versatility. The band infused the songs with a fresh dynamic that captivated both longtime and new fans. In the second half of the evening, the energy in the hall increased noticeably. With classics like ‘Vienna’, ‘Fade to Grey’ by VISAGE, and ‘Dancing With Tears in My Eyes’, Ure had the audience singing and dancing along. These hits evoked memories of the glorious days of Synth-Pop and demonstrated that their appeal remains undiminished. So one was sitting anymore, people were dancing and celebrating their youth.
The combination of Ure’s charismatic stage presence, the outstanding performance of the band Electronica, and the unique atmosphere of the Lichtburg made this evening an unforgettable experience. It was not just a journey through the musical history of an exceptional artist but also proof that great music is timeless.
Setlist
01. Marching Men (Rich Kids song)
02. Passing Strangers (Ultravox song)
03. If I Was
04. Reap the Wild Wind (Ultravox song)
05. May Your Good Lord
06. No Regrets (Tom Rush cover)
07. Sleepwalk (Ultravox song)
08. The Super-Natural (John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers cover)
09. Your Name (Has Slipped My Mind Again) (Ultravox song)
10. Lament (Ultravox song)
11. The Maker
12. Breathe
13. Fragile
14. Vienna (Ultravox song)
15. Fade to Grey (Visage song)
16. Love’s Great Adventure (Ultravox song)
17. Hymn (Ultravox song)
18. The Boys Are Back in Town (Thin Lizzy song)
19. One Small Day (Ultravox song)
20. Dancing With Tears in My Eyes (Ultravox song)
21. The Voice (Ultravox song)
