Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Dennis “DeeDxg” Lindner from Drunken Swallows

Our guest today is Dennis “DeeDxg” Lindner - guitarist of the Punk Rock band DRUNKEN SWALLOWS. One of the reasons I love this project so much is that it constantly brings me into contact with artists from completely different music genres - often ones I hadn’t been aware of before, but who turn out to be really cool. That was the case this time, too. The interview was a lot of fun! You’re going to enjoy this!: When did you get your first tattoo, and what design did you choose?I got my first tattoo in 2011 at White Rabbit Tattoo Studio in New York City. The design I chose was the four LED ZEPPELIN symbols.: How long did you think about it beforehand?It was a pretty quick decision. I had wanted a tattoo for a while and just wanted to get some information - but they had an opening, so I spontaneously said, “Let’s do it.”: How many tattoos do you have in total?Uff... a lot - but definitely not enough yet.: Are there any tattoos you’d like to tell a story about - and what do they mean to you?There are quite a few! Starting with portraits of my mother, my brother, and my father, all the way to the traditional tour tattoos we get on every tour. One particularly funny one is my Wacken tattoo: We played at the Wacken Festival in 2019, and backstage they were offering free tattoos for artists. Of course, we didn’t exactly show up sober. Our former bassist Phil went first - he wanted the Wacken skull with the word “Artist” underneath. I didn’t think that was very cool, so I got the Wacken skull with “Autist” instead of “Artist”. And then, with all the fun going on, the tattoo artist made a typo and it ended up as “Authist”. He was super embarrassed, of course - but I think the story makes it a really awesome tattoo.: Are you planning to get more tattoos?Definitely! But I don’t have any specific plans at the moment.: Were all your tattoos done by the same artist?No, there have been different ones - mainly because of our band tradition: whenever we have a day off on tour, we get tattoos. And I also like to get one as a memory when I’m on vacation.: How did you choose your tattoo artists, and who created the designs?Some of the designs I sketched myself, and then I looked for someone who could bring them to life.: What was your longest tattoo session?I think that was about 10 hours.: Getting tattooed can be painful. How do you handle the pain - what helps you get through it?I think it’s manageable - sure, some spots hurt more than others, but overall, it’s bearable. I usually just answer emails during sessions.: Have you ever regretted getting a tattoo?No, never!: Are there types of tattoos that are off-limits for you - ones you’d never get or never tattoo on someone else?Absolutely - anything racist or homophobic is a no-go.: People say getting tattooed is addictive - once you start, you can’t stop. Do you agree?Oh, for sure! How far the addiction goes is different for everyone, but once you’ve got one, you want another.: Right now, tattoos are very trendy. Many people don’t really think about the fact that a tattoo stays with them for life - they just want to look cool and follow the crowd. Some go to a tattoo studio and say, “Show me what you’ve got.” Then the artist ends up not really creating art, but mass-producing. What do you think about that?People should definitely be aware that a tattoo stays with them for life. Just because something is trendy doesn’t mean you should run to the next studio and get inked. In the end, it’s art - and art has a message!: In the past, tattoos were often considered antisocial, and people with them had trouble getting jobs. Has this perception changed today, or do prejudices still exist?I think in Germany, at least, things have changed a lot. Sure, there are some jobs where not everything is possible, but the stereotype that people with tattoos are antisocial is mostly gone.: Last but not least… what advice would you give our readers who are planning their first tattoo? What should they consider when choosing a studio, artist, or style?Your first tattoo should be something timeless - so maybe skip the name of your current partner. Don’t try to save money on a tattoo. Instead, find someone who’s really good at what they do.Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria TessaPictures by Dennis “DeeDxg” Lindner