24th June 2025
Duran Duran & Support: Sophie and the Giants
13 years after their last German show in 2012, DURAN DURAN returned for an unforgettable concert in Düsseldorf! Thirteen years after their last performance in Germany in 2012, the legendary British Rock band returned to the land of poets and thinkers and played their first ever show in Düsseldorf where fans could enjoy a setlist packed with the band’s legendary hits, including ‘Girls on Film’, ‘The Wild Boys’, ‘The Reflex’, ‘Ordinary World’, ‘Come Undone’, and ‘Rio’, as well as fresh tracks from the latest album ‘Danse Macabre’, adding a new dimension to their celebrated repertoire.
Sophie and the Giants
SOPHIE AND THE GIANTS opened the evening with infectious energy and undeniable charm. Visibly moved, frontwoman Sophie Scott shared with the audience that they had never performed on a stage of this size before - but any nerves were well hidden. With a tight eight-song set including crowd favourites like ‘Hypnotized’, ‘DNA’, and the euphoric closer ‘A Little Bit Wild’, the Sheffield-based band delivered a confident performance that mixed Electro-Pop hooks with raw emotion.
Their rendition of ‘Shut Up and Dance’ turned the arena into a pre-party dance floor and set the tone perfectly for the night ahead. https://www.sophieandthegiants.com / https://www.facebook.com/sophieandthegiants
Setlist
01. Paradise
02. Red Light
03. In the Dark
04. Right Now
05. Hypnotized
06. DNA
07. Shut Up and Dance
08. A Little Bit Wild
Duran Duran
Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, DURAN DURAN has sold over 100 million records worldwide during their four-decade career. With 18 singles on the US charts and 21 Top-20 hits in the UK, the band has cemented their place as one of the most influential and enduring groups in music history. They also created the only James Bond theme to reach number one worldwide and have collaborated with some of the most esteemed creatives in music, film, and television, including David Lynch, who directed one of their most successful concert films. Their numerous accolades include eight Lifetime Achievement Awards and a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Formed in Birmingham in 1978, DURAN DURAN has always thrived in the shadows, embracing artistic, emotional, and aesthetic extremes. Their infectious and timeless hits such as ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’, ‘Ordinary World’, and ‘Rio’ invite fans to dance and sing along, yet there is a special magic in experiencing their music under the veil of night. Known for seamlessly blending their music with fashion, design, and technology, the band has continually pushed the boundaries of pop culture and redefined the intersection of art and innovation.
Alongside the charismatic frontman Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor, and drummer Roger Taylor, DURAN DURAN continues to stay ahead of their time, captivating a massive global audience with their unparalleled creativity and energy. Their 2021 album ‘Future Past’ received widespread critical acclaim, including praise from Rolling Stone. In 2023, the band followed up with their 16th studio album, ‘Danse Macabre’ - a dynamic collection of new songs, reimagined versions of their iconic hits, and bold covers. https://duranduran.com / https://www.facebook.com/duranduran
Music & Performance
This was an evening full of glamour, grandeur and even personal messages. Last night, the PSD Bank Dome transformed into a time machine that took the audience back to the 1980s - without ever feeling stuck in the past. DURAN DURAN demonstrated with confidence why, after more than four decades as a band, they continue to captivate fans across the globe.
The show opened with a striking stage design: the four band members - Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor - first appeared mid-stage on a grand illuminated staircase. Drummer Roger Taylor took his place to the left, keyboardist Nick Rhodes to the right, while frontman Simon Le Bon and bassist John Taylor stepped forward. They were joined by two talented backing vocalists, an additional guitarist and, occasionally, a saxophonist.
Not only was the concert rich in musical variety, it was also a visual spectacle. Carefully curated video projections on a massive LED screen accompanied the songs, enhancing their atmosphere. Midway through the performance, Simon Le Bon swapped his sleek black shirt for a vibrant pink one - a fitting reflection of the night’s colour and flair.
The setlist was a journey through the band’s extensive history - from iconic hits to lesser-played gems. The show opened with the atmospheric ‘Velvet Newton’ intro, followed by the dark and moody ‘Night Boat’ and the high-octane ‘The Wild Boys’. Fan favourites such as ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’, ‘Notorious’ and the Bond theme ‘A View to a Kill’ quickly got the crowd on their feet.
The more introspective numbers brought some of the evening’s most poignant moments. ‘Ordinary World’ was movingly dedicated to the people of Gaza, Israel, Ukraine, and - with special emphasis - Iran. Simon Le Bon’s message showed that the band remains socially conscious and willing to speak out. Another standout was ‘Come Undone’, performed as a heartfelt duet between Le Bon and one of the backing singers, giving the track a fresh emotional resonance.
The main set closed with an exhilarating string of hits, including ‘Planet Earth’, ‘The Reflex’, and ‘Girls on Film’, which playfully included a snippet of TALKING HEADS’ ‘Psycho Killer’. The encore brought the euphoric ‘Save a Prayer’ and the ever-anthemic ‘Rio’, leaving the crowd on a blissful high.
Despite the overwhelming energy, not all fans were completely satisfied - particularly when it came to the setlist. Some attendees felt key hits were missing and expressed that the band had simply played what they personally felt like performing. Others, however, embraced this choice, appreciating the authenticity and the willingness to deviate from the expected. As is often the case: you can’t please everyone.
DURAN DURAN delivered a concert in Düsseldorf that was far from a simple 80s revival - it was a rich and layered evening of glamour, thoughtfulness, and musical brilliance. While the setlist may have sparked some debate, those who came with an open mind were treated to a night that confirmed: DURAN DURAN are not just legends of the past - they remain a band with something to say, and the stage presence to say it with style.
Setlist
01. Intro: VELVET NEWTON
02. Night Boat
03. The Wild Boys
04. Hungry Like the Wolf
05. The James Bond Theme (John Barry song)
06. A View to a Kill
07. INVISIBLE
08. Notorious
09. Nite-Runner / All She Wants Is
10. Lonely in Your Nightmare / Super Freak (aka SUPER LONELY FREAK)
11. Evil Woman (Electric Light Orchestra cover)
12. Friends of Mine
13. Careless Memories
14. Ordinary World
15. Come Undone
16. (Reach Up for the) Sunrise
17. Planet Earth
18. The Reflex
19. White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It) (Grandmaster Melle Mel cover)
20. Girls on Film / Psycho Killer
---
21. Save a Prayer
22. Rio
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)