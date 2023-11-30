CD Review: Duran Duran - Danse Macabre

Artist: Duran DuranTitle: Danse MacabreGenre: New WaveRelease Date: 27th October 2023Label: Tape Modern / BMGWhen the project of a DURAN DURAN cover album was announced, a kind of panic took the fans. The ‘Thank You’ 1994 cover album is still a very painful memory to most of them (critical and commercial failure just after the epic come back of the ‘Wedding Album’.) But the more we got info about it, the more it became a very exciting project. Initiated by their Halloween Special Concert from last year, it turned out to be a weird mixture of covers, re-recorded versions of dark old tracks and new songs. And most of all, ‘Danse Macabre’ saw the return of Andy Taylor (playing on 11 tracks!), Warren Cuccurullo (2 tracks) and again, long-time collaborator Nile Rodgers (2 tracks). Adding their touring guitar player, Dom Brown (1 track), to the equation and you have all historical guitar players of the band in one go! Note that touring back vocalists Anna Ross & Rachael O’Connor also perform on the whole album, which is a first.So… how does it sound in the end? Very surprisingly, the album despite so various songs sources, forms a very coherent and solid piece of work. A real journey through the dark side of DURAN DURAN. The album opens up with 1981’s cult track ‘Nightboat’ and it sounds more relevant than ever. To those who still think DURAN DURAN was just an 80s boys’ band in Versace suits on yacht, this song proves they had a darker edge since day one. This new recording showcases the strong songwriting skills the kids already had at the time. A new track follows, ‘Black Moonlight”, that features Andy & Nile on guitars, and it’s a pure DURAN DURAN DNA hit, merging with talent Funk grooves and New Wave.‘Love Voudou’ is a re-recording of ‘Love Voodoo’ from the ‘Wedding Album’ and sees Warren (this track was one of his songs). The original one was already one of my favourites back in 1992, and this new version emphasizes the groove and sensuality of it. Follow two covers, BILLIE ELLISH’s ‘Bury A Friend’ sung beautifully by a very emotional Simon Le Bon, giving the track a true gothic colour, and CERRONE’s ‘Supernature’. ‘Danse Macabre’ is another new song and it’s a real smash. DURAN DURAN is still very innovative. This mid-tempo groovy number allies both the Dark and Pop sides of Duran. It features both Andy and Warren on guitars.‘Secret Oktober 31st’ is probably one of the most anticipated tracks for fans. Originally, it was the B-side of ‘Union Of The Snake’ from 1983. It was considered by many as one of the most beautiful songs of the band. DURAN DURAN performed it for the first time on the 1998 ‘Greatest Hits’ song in a beautiful version, embellished by Warren’s guitar and is regularly performed by the band since then. Useless to say fans were eagerly waiting for a re-recorded version of it… and the band heard the message. This version is close to the Live one and will certainly establish the song as a cult one forever.The 2nd half of the album consist in excellent covers from THE SPECIALS (‘Ghost Town’), THE ROLLING STONES (‘Paint It Black’), a mash up of DURAN DURAN’s ‘Lonely in Your Nightmare’ and Rick James’ ‘Super Freak’ entitled ‘Super Lonely Freak’, SIOUSXIE & THE BANSHEES (‘Spellbound’) and TALKING HEADS (‘Psycho Killer’ featuring MANESKIN’s bass player, Victoria De Angelis). The album ends up on a new song, ‘Confession In The Afterlife’.In conclusion, this ‘Danse Macabre’ is not doomed to follow ‘Thank You’‘s destiny and will count as real and great album of DURAN DURAN’s already solid catalogue. The band takes full ownership of the covers making it their own, re-recorded versions of old tracks sound just as fresh and relevant as the new numbers. DURAN DURAN proves they are far away from even thinking about retirement and that, just two years after the masterpiece ‘Future Past’, they can deliver some exciting new albums anytime.01. Nightboat02. Black Moonlight03. Love Vodou04. Bury A Friend05. Supernature06. Danse Macabre07. Secret Oktober 31st08. Ghost Town09. Paint It Black10. Super Lonely Nightmare11. Spellbound12. Psycho Killer (feat Victoria De Angelis)13. Confession In The AfterlifeSimon Le Bon - VocalsNick Rhodes - KeyboardsJohn Taylor - Bass GuitarRoger Taylor - Drums---Andy Taylor - Electric Guitar (except 3 & 13)Nile Rodgers - Electric Guitar on 2 & 5Warren Cuccurullo - Electric Guitar on 3 & 6Music: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10