CD Review: Corey Taylor - CMF2

Artist: Corey TaylorTitle: CMF2Genre: RockRelease Date: 15th September 2023Label: BMGCOREY TAYLOR released his new album a few weeks ago. ‘CMF2’ once more proves how versatile Taylor is as a musician and a songwriter. Two mouth-watering singles were released previously.‘The Box’ is an interesting track for an opener. Taylor plays the mandolin himself, and the instruments tunes are a sharp contrast to the rough vocals approach. ‘Post Traumatic Blues’ comes with what SLIPKNOT fans might expect from Taylor, growls, heavy soundscapes and some clear singing. Country anybody? Then ‘Of Fresh Smoke’ shows Taylor’s inner Country guy to you. ‘Beyond’ comes with interesting guitar lines and vocals aspects but is more Rock prone than the previous tracks, while ‘We Are The Rest’ is one for the Punk Rock dance floor.Time to catch your breath and relaxing while listening to ‘Midnight’ and the wonderful cello in the background. ‘Sorry Me’ is a wonderful deeply melancholic ballade and ‘Punchline’ kicks you out of any melancholy for sure. ‘Some Day I’ll Change Your Mind’, as song Taylor wrote for his wife, comes with beautiful piano elements and if you like psychedelic Rock, then ‘All I want is hate’ gets you into the perfect mood. Taylor kicks you out with ‘Dead Flies’ that clearly aims at a rocking audience.‘CMF2’ once more proves, that Taylor is a lot more than just the SLIPKNOT frontman. Behind the mask is a very versatile musicians, who loves to put all his influences into his songs.01. The Box02. Post Traumatic Blues03. Talk Sick04. Breath Of Fresh Smoke05. Beyond06. We Are The Rest07. Midnight08. Starmate09. Sorry Me10. Punchline11. Someday I’ll Change Your Mind12. All I Want Is Hate13. Dead FliesCorey Taylor - Vocals, Guitar, KeyboardsChristian Martucci - GuitarDustin Robert - DrumsZach Throne - GuitarEliot Lorango - BassMusic: 7Sound:8Total: 7.5 / 10