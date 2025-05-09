CD Review: Peter Murphy - Silver Shade

Artist: Peter MurphyTitle: Silver ShadeGenre: Alternative RockRelease Date: 9th May 2025Label: Metropolis RecordsThe godfather of Goth is back with brand-new music. Legendary PETER MURPHY has now released his new album ‘Silver Shades’. PETER MURPHY was one of the co-founders of BAUHAUS in 1978. So, this gentleman has been making music for almost 40 years. He also began releasing solo albums in 1986 and continued doing so ever-since. His talent and brilliant voice led to international fame and a huge fanbase not just amongst Gothic and Post-Punk fans. So here is ‘Silver Shade’, the eleventh full length studio album of the BAUHAUS singer. It comes with twelve songs, lasting for 58 minutes.‘Swoon’ opens this brilliant PETER MURPHY album. The catchy and thriving arrangements, combined with the brilliant voice, will get you going along instantly. ‘Hot Roy’ continues with the same energy, infecting you with the thrive, the arrangements bring along, and pushes you forward - further and further into the album. The rhythmic song ‘Sherpa’ brings in the catchy tunes, which will be hard to resist. So let loose and start moving along, until you are fully surrounded by the ‘Silver Shade’. The title track has a strong DAVID BOWIE and IGGY POP influence. A brilliant and timeless piece of art.‘The Artroom Wonder’ adds an ethereal and gloomy atmosphere. Combined with the catchy chorus, this song will not only get you going along, but also get stuck in your head for sure. ‘Meaning Of My Life’ comes with big arrangements, that sound timeless and epic. If you are not paying full attention to the music just yet, this song will definitely catch your attention and dig deeper into your subconsciousness. ‘Xavier New Boy’ is an impressive and intense song. You can feel a certain vibration coming from this song that is resonating within you.‘Cochita Is Lame’ continues with catchy and thriving tunes, which will get you dancing along. Strong and catchy Rock tunes come blasting right at you once ‘Soothsayer’ starts. This is a song to play loud and proud and to go crazy to! ‘Time Waits’ - on the contrary - is smooth, oriental, and almost dreamy. This song will make you sit back and relax. ‘Sailmaker’s Charm’ brings in epic arrangements, that are mind blowing. This is a song to get lost in.‘Let The Flowers Grow’ gives the album an interesting spin and another mind-blowing ending: This song is with BOY GEORGE and is an emotionally loaded song with dreamy and thoughtful arrangements. I cannot decide on one favourite of the album, because all songs are extremely good and have their own style and spirit. But this one with BOY GEORGE is definitely an experience you must have listened to.Having said this, ‘Silver Shade’ is an incredibly brilliant and mind-blowing album. From first to last. Filled with magnificent arrangements, wonderful lyrics and emotions, this album will not go by unnoticed. I love it and I cannot stop listening to it. So, check out this brand-new masterpiece of music. PETER MURPHY’s ‘Silver Shade’ is out now!01. Swoon02. Hot Roy03. Sherpa04. Silver Shade05. The Artroom Wonder06. Meaning Of My Life07. Xavier New Boy08. Cochita Is Lame09. Soothsayer10. Time Waits11. Sailmaker’s Charm12. Let The Flowers Grow (with Boy George)Peter MurphyMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10