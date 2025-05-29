CD Review: Scenius - Beat The Light

Artist: SceniusTitle: Beat The LightGenre: Electronic / Post Punk / Industrial / Dark Wave / Computer MusicRelease Date: 30th May 2025Label: Self ReleasedAs promised, SCENIUS are back with the second of four singles to be released this spring which are tasters for their new album release ‘13 Billion Dark Years’ this coming Autumn. I’m not going to repeat myself here in regards to who Scenius are, I have written numerous reviews elsewhere on this website that can enlighten you. Check out my review for the previous single called ‘Funny Sky’ So, without further ado or waffle let’s check out ‘Beat The Light’.Well, it retains the nonchalant Gallic swagger and easy going vibe. The ta-boom-boom-chack percussion helps that easiness on its way whilst feeling watery, alien and nebulous. Stereo panning helps with the ‘wateriness’. There’s another quality to Fabrice Nau’s vocal that I’ve not focused on before, its feels, not sounds, like a subtle guiro rasp. I imagine in succession a vast nebulous cloud suffused with blackness and starry light and then a gloopy swishy underwater seascape with various kelps and seaweeds swaying and sashaying in the currents, blackness arm in arm with sheaths of sunlight.You can’t beat the light: as in there’s nothing better than experiencing light, or as in how dark or deep the blackness the light will find you, or lies will always reveal themselves. Or light and dark coexist in perpetual tension? Anyway, my mind wanders. Everything here as usual is not over egged. It’s not clumped or clustered and a Kraftwerk nod sits in the background to subtly remind of inspiration. There’s also an accompanying video on YouTube which will be released at the same time as the single. Nice.01. Beat The LightFabrice Nau – VocalsSteve Whitfield – Keyboards / Programs / ProductionMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10