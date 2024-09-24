CD Review: Scenius - Breezing Through It

Artist: SceniusTitle: Breezing Through ItGenre: Electronic / Post Punk / Industrial / Dark WaveRelease Date: 14th June 2024Label: Self-ReleasedHere’s the new single from SCENIUS the English / French duo consisting of Steve Whitfield, he of KLAMMER and producer of THE CURE, THE MISSION and YANN TIERSEN, and vocalist Fabrice Nauetc. The project has been in existence for four years now creating their own unique brand of Synth Pop using modern and vintage tech More info about SCENIUS can be found via my other reviews or through the links. This track was released in June this year but I've only just got around to having a listen due to other commitments but as they say, better late than never…This single has the usual signatures of SCENIUS, a spacious easy-going delivery with the trademark Gallic nonchalant sprinkles. Easy on the ear it is, no precursor to ear fatigue, the production isn’t rushed or squashed, the accompanying video backs up that point. If I’m ever sinking into negative thought patterns that take me on a downward spiral this track would shake me well and get me going, again. That’s the drift, right? Go listen and see what you think…. What we all need is more space!01. Breezing Through It02. I Want MoreFabrice Nau - VocalsSteve Whitfield – Keyboards / Programs / ProductionMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10