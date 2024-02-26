Artist: Scenius
Title: I Want More
Genre: Electronica / Disco / Synth Pop / Post Punk
Release Date: 16th February 2024
Label: self-released
Single Review
SCENIUS are back almost a year after I reviewed their album ‘Life Is A Thing’ with a new single called ‘I Want More’. This is a 21st century version of the 1976 single released by German experimental Rock outfit CAN and from their album ‘Flow Motion’. The original is more funky with sparser production with punched drum, wah-wah, and 70s synth noodling to fill the canvas. It’s not a displeasing listen, upbeat but not laying it on thick like a cement laden trowel. You can check it out here.
The Brian Eno inspired SCENIUS version in execution is not that much different but it has the 21st century / 1980s vibe about it. The accompanying video is shot in a Mars-like landscape where two astronauts walk, sit and take in the spacious landscape whilst communicating via their com-system. A new planet devoid of all the earthly BS sits before them along with endless possibilities, anyway. Of course synths in the 80s were an upgrade on the 70s and tech now is a further advancement but the sound is nicely stuck in the space between the two eras and without feeling dated, clichéd or boring. The drum is still punched but warmer the bass and synth noodling being synthetically thick. Also it feels as if the sound is spanning the 70s / 80s crossover with an HUMAN LEAGUE / OMD feel with a bit of FLOCK OF SEAGULLS thrown in for good measure. Very foot tap / hand tap, it puts you in a good mood for the day ahead in a neutral inoffensive manner. I write this by the way just before midnight, and I’m in the mood for a dance (I must refrain, I must refrain!). You can view the video here.
There’s nothing else to add other than I’m curious now to hear more album material! I wouldn’t be surprised that an album arrives sometime within the next few months, I’ll keep you posted!
Line-up
Fabrice Nau - Vocals
Steve Whitefield - Keyboards, Electronic Wizardry and Drums
Website
https://scenius.bandcamp.com
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Comments powered by CComment