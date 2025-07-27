Live Review: Castle Party - Bolkow 2025

Castle Bolkow, Bolkow, Poland13th July 2025In a world where many festivals feel increasingly commercial and overcrowded, Castle Party continues to be a unique cultural phenomenon - part ritual, part reunion, and part beautifully gothic escape. Set against the cinematic backdrop of Bolkow Castle and the adjacent park, the 2025 edition once again drew dark souls from all over Europe and beyond.With a diverse and ambitious line-up that spanned from Post-Punk to Aggrotech, from Ethereal Wave to brutal Industrial, the festival delivered across four immersive days. This year’s program featured headliners such as CARPENTER BRUT, MYRKUR, AESTHETIC PERFECTION, CORPUS DELICTI, SWALLOW THE SUN, and the legendary ANTIMATTER.Whether it was Friday’s synth firestorm from HELL BOULEVARD, Saturday’s haunting presence of NOBODY’S WOLF CHILD, or the long-anticipated return of CORPUS DELICTI on Thursday - each night brought something distinct to the table. However, this report focuses on Sunday, the festival’s final act, which offered no less intensity or magic.While I could only attend the last day, it turned out to be a deeply rewarding experience. Castle Party remains one of those rare festivals where even a single day is enough to immerse yourself in its signature blend of music, community, and shadowy charm. Despite the capricious weather - ranging from sunshine to summer storms - the mood stayed electric and the audience undeterred. Raincoats and sunglasses swapped places throughout the day, but spirits stayed high.As always, the festival’s two main stages - the Castle Stage nestled within the medieval fortress and the Park Stage embraced by trees and tents - offered contrasting atmospheres but equal intensity. And it’s this duality, both sonic and spatial, that gives Castle Party its unmistakable flavour.Sunday opened with the energetic return of SKINNY - a vibrant act rising from the ashes of SKINNY PATRINI. Despite the early slot, the performance felt anything but warm-up. The band’s fresh configuration radiated confidence, delivering a lively, infectiously upbeat show that immediately drew the crowd in. The charismatic frontwoman clearly fed off the energy of the audience, who responded with enthusiastic dancing and applause. It was a colourful and surprising start to what would become an unforgettable day.There’s an irony - almost cinematic - in watching a band called DEAD LIGHTS perform in the blazing daylight. Yet the Berlin - London duo embraced the contradiction with style. Their set was lean, pulsing, and controlled, combining dark electronic textures with an undercurrent of Pop sensibility. It wasn’t just the sound that made them stand out, but the tension between restraint and intensity. The sharp beats and minimal visuals created a kind of industrial noir - chilled, confident, and coolly captivating.JE T’AIME, Je fume … and they definitely set the stage on fire. Returning to Castle Party with a new line-up featuring Baptiste Bertrand (SAIGON BLUE RAIN), the French Post-Punk outfit delivered one of the most vibrant sets of the day. Daniel Armand’s vocals sliced through the humid air with clarity and charisma, while Zoé Hr and Baptiste matched his energy with raw pulse and kinetic chemistry. Playful yet precise, JE T’AIME showed once again that elegance and adrenaline are not mutually exclusive.Debuting at Castle Party, Brussels-based ULTRA SUNN wasted no time winning over the audience. With their signature mix of Coldwave aesthetics and high-energy EBM pulse, they turned the castle courtyard into a throbbing dancefloor. Their set shimmered with movement and polish, offering enough edge to thrill old-school fans while staying accessible to newcomers. One of the most engaging and dynamic acts of the day.And then came the grand finale - a double blessing in the form of two legendary women. First, Mona Mur, ever the poetic warrior, delivered a set as sharp as it was refined. Her voice cut through the night air with haunting clarity, each word steeped in defiance and dignity. Then, the moment many were waiting for: Anja Huwe of XMAL DEUTSCHLAND returned to the Castle Party Stage. Drenched in intensity, she delivered a performance that felt less like a concert and more like a seance - otherworldly, commanding, and unforgettable. Together, these two artists embodied what Castle Party does best: merging history and presence, elegance and rawness, legacy and reinvention.Taking over the Park Stage as part of the Darktunes Pool, AGNIS proved she’s not just a rising name but already a force to be reckoned with. Fierce, theatrical, and sonically potent, her set merged electronic punch with emotional depth. From the first moment, she commanded attention, effortlessly navigating between seductive melodies and explosive choruses. The performance wasn’t just strong - it was galvanizing, leaving the audience both shaken and charmed.Wroclaw’s own H.EXE brought the night to a boil with their signature fusion of aggrotech precision and blackened fury. Their set was nothing short of a dark invocation - sonically violent, but meticulously controlled. The synergy between Odo’s snarling vocals, the surgical beats from Einar and Ad-X, and Łukasz’s blistering guitar work created a storm of industrial catharsis. Brutal, beautiful, and unforgettable - H.EXE turned the park into their personal altar.CASTLE PARTY 2025 once again proved that you don’t need to catch every band to feel the full pulse of the festival. Even a single day in Bolkow offers a kind of gothic immersion few events can match. Whether drenched in rain or dancing in the sun, surrounded by ruins or trees, we come back not just for the music - but for the connection, the atmosphere, and that unmistakable sense of belonging.All Pictures by Karo Kratochwil