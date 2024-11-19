Live Review: Cold Hearted Festival - Dresden 2024

Alter Schlachthof, Dresden, Germany16th November 2024The third edition of the Cold Hearted Festival firmly established its place as one of the most significant events in the European Post-Punk and dark alternative scene. Held at Dresden’s historic Alter Schlachthof, the festival once again drew a sold-out crowd, marking its second consecutive year at full capacity. Known for its expertly handpicked line-up, blending legends of the genre with exciting rising stars, the event offered a night of immersive performances that showcased the best of Coldwave, Post-Punk, and Dark Electronic music. With its unique venue, electric atmosphere, and carefully crafted artistic vision, the festival has quickly become a cornerstone for fans, musicians, and enthusiasts across Europe.Opening the festival, Parisian singer-songwriter and producer SYDNEY VALETTE delivered a compelling set of Coldwave that immediately captivated the audience. Before embarking on his solo career, Valette was a classically trained pianist, and this musical foundation shone through in his intricate compositions. His 2011 debut, ‘Plutôt mourir que crever’, introduced a playful mix of Electro Pop and 8-bit sounds, but by 2013’s ‘Krystall’, he had embraced darker, Gothic elements. Since then, Valette has established himself as a major figure in France’s dark independent scene, blending influences from Eastern European Post-Punk to Trance. Tracks like ‘Enfant de Nuit’ showcased his evolution, perfectly setting the tone for the night. During the Cold Hearted Festival, Sydney delivered his characteristically vibrant and danceable mix of melodies, combined with a minimal stage setup, once again proving that the music itself is enough to get the entire hall moving. A truly powerful set.French Post-Punk outfit RENDEZ-VOUS exploded onto the stage with relentless energy, proving why they’re considered one of France’s standout acts. Tracks like ‘Euroshima’ had the crowd moving, blending Punk’s raw edge with anthemic new wave melodies. The band’s fiery rhythms and intense stage presence cemented their reputation as an unmissable live act in the scene. The band brought an electrifying energy to the stage, delivering one of the most aggressive and sonically intense performances of the festival. Their raw, unrelenting guitar riffs and ferocious stage presence hit the audience like a thunderstorm, while the vocalist’s commanding, almost confrontational delivery added to the sheer intensity of the show. The four-piece unleashed a gritty, magnetic set that was unapologetically chaotic yet captivating, ensuring no one in the crowd could look away - or tune out. It was a visceral and unforgettable highlight of the festival, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.Setlist01. Superior State02. Sheer03. Sentimental Animal04. All I Want05. Distance06. Double Zero07. Euroshima08. The Others09. Last StopWith their genre-defying mix of Darkwave and Electronic music, RUE OBERKAMPF created a dreamlike, cinematic atmosphere. Known for their haunting aesthetic and introspective lyrics, the band has built a loyal fanbase in the goth scene, constantly pushing artistic boundaries. It goes without saying that I am a devoted admirer of this trio’s music, and witnessing their performance once again was nothing short of extraordinary. Julia and her crew command the stage with a presence that is both magnetic and transformative. Their ability to blend hypnotic, mesmerizing tones with driving beats creates a sonic experience that is as enchanting as it is visceral. Particularly striking was the duo song, where the heart-wrenching vocals added a deeply emotional layer to their raw, electronic soundscape. Their music is a masterful contradiction - raw yet refined, minimal yet maximal - delivering both a delicate emotional resonance and an electrifying punch straight to the solar plexus.Julia’s performance is nothing short of spellbinding. Her ability to connect with the audience and take them on a journey through the peaks and valleys of their set is unmatched. Every time I see them, I’m reminded of her unparalleled talent to command a room and immerse everyone in the story she unfolds on stage. This was, without a doubt, one of the standout performances of the festival - powerful and beautiful at the same time.Setlist01. Hope & Fear02. Allein03. Soror04. Moths05. Congélation06. Solitude07. Deine Augen08. Glycine09. SurrenderTexas-based Darkwave duo TWIN TRIBES delivered an evocative set steeped in 1980s Gothic Rock and Synth Pop influences. Formed in 2017 by Luis Navarro and Joel Niño Jr., the band’s music weaves elements of Rock en Español, with nods to legends like THE CURE and DEPECHE MODE. Highlights included ‘Shadows’ and ‘Fantasmas’, from their acclaimed 2024 album ‘Pendulum’, which has been praised for its rich atmospheres and emotional depth. Their innovative blend of haunting synths, electric guitar, and Latin American influences made for one of the festival’s most memorable performances. Luis Navarro and Joel Niño Jr. have firmly established a signature performative style that consistently sets a high standard, and they remain unwavering in delivering performances of exceptional quality.Their pounding beats and irresistibly danceable rhythms could breathe life into even the most reluctant audience - and at Cold Hearted Festival, they did just that. Their rendition of ‘Fantasmas’ was a standout moment, its dynamic energy impossible to resist. Bathed in a moody palette of purple and blue light, the duo radiated an electrifying presence, channeling an energy so potent it felt as though they might lift the entire Alter Schlachthof off the ground - or at least the main stage. Their mastery of atmosphere and unrelenting drive transformed their set into a true spectacle. It wasn’t just a performance; it was an experience that left the audience fully immersed and exhilarated. Bravo to the duo for yet another unforgettable show.Returning to the stage after their hiatus, London’s LINEA ASPERA delivered a stunning performance of meticulously crafted Synthwave. Vocalist Alison Lewis (Zoè Zanias) and producer Ryan Ambridge combine emotional vulnerability with sharp electronic production. Tracks like ‘Evolution’ and ‘Synapse’ drew from their 2012 classic debut and their more recent self-released LP II. Their polished set demonstrated why the duo remains a cornerstone of the dark electronic revival. If one were to highlight the most emotionally charged and impactful performances of the festival, LINEA ASPERA would undoubtedly stand at the top. Alison Lewis showcased her exceptional ability to balance beautifully crafted vocals with an energetic and commanding stage presence. Paired with the duo’s signature hard-hitting, dance-driven beats, the performance was a masterclass in intensity and precision.The concert concluded on a controversial note, with a powerful statement addressing the Israel-Palestine conflict. Alison invoked the phrase, “from the river to the sea,” which has become a focal point in discussions about the region. The phrase is widely debated for its implications: for many Palestinians and their supporters, it symbolizes liberation, dignity, and aspirations for a future state encompassing historic Palestine. Conversely, many Jewish people interpret the slogan as a direct challenge to the existence of Israel as a Jewish state, making it deeply polarizing. This phrase, which references the Jordan River in the east and the Mediterranean Sea in the west, has been used in various contexts throughout the Palestinian national struggle. Recently, amidst heightened tensions following the Israel-Hamas war, it has drawn significant attention and sparked debate at ceasefire rallies and protests worldwide. Whether seen as a call for equal rights or as a perceived threat, its use underscored the emotional gravity of the performance and sparked a wider conversation among festival attendees.Regardless of the controversy, one thing remains undisputed: LINEA ASPERA delivered a sonic and performative triumph. Alison’s magnetic stage presence, combined with the duo’s unmatched energy, left an indelible mark on the festival. It was a standout show that masterfully intertwined music and raw emotion.Setlist01. Equilibrium02. Redshift03. Hinterland04. Entropy05. Decoherence06. Lamanai07. Mycelium08. Attica09. Event Horizon10. Malarone11. Solar Flare12. Synapse13. ReunionSwedish Electro-Pop masters KITE closed the main stage with a show that was nothing short of cinematic. Formed in Malmö in 2008, the duo - Nicklas Stenemo and Christian Berg - has become synonymous with lush, immersive soundscapes. Known for their comparisons to icons like OMD and VANGELIS, KITE’s sound bridges classic 1980s synth nostalgia with modern, experimental twists. Their performance of ‘Changing’ was a breathtaking highlight, leaving the audience in awe and cementing their reputation as one of the genre’s most innovative live acts. Truth to be told - when it comes to Kite, objectivity is simply impossible for me.From the very first time I encountered their music, I’ve been utterly entranced - not only by Niklas Stenemo’s soul-stirring vocals, which seem to pierce through every emotional barrier, but also by the duo’s unparalleled ability to craft songs that oscillate effortlessly between heart-rending ballads and electrifying, high-energy anthems. As the festival’s final act, the Swedish duo delivered a performance that was nothing short of extraordinary. They transformed the stage into a realm of sheer emotion and sonic brilliance, creating an atmosphere that was as intimate as it was grand. Their rendition of ‘True Colours’ was nothing less than a moment of transcendence - a powerful, visceral experience that felt like a direct strike to the heart. It was a masterpiece of raw vulnerability and artistic precision, leaving no soul untouched. The energy emanating from the stage coursed through the packed hall, enveloping the audience in waves of sound and feeling.It wasn’t just the music that moved people; it was the magic they conjured - a connection so profound it felt almost tangible. This performance wasn’t merely memorable - it was transformative, the kind of show that lingers in your spirit long after the final note fades. KITE didn’t just close the festival; they elevated it to an entirely different plane, delivering a concert that was nothing short of breathtaking.Setlist01. Remember me02. Changing03. Heaven & Hell04. I Can’t stand05. The Rhythm06. Glassy Eyes07. True Colours08. Don’t take the light away09. Dance Again10. Jonny Boy11. Panic MusicAthens-based KALTE NACHT opened the second stage with a captivating blend of Darkwave and atmospheric synths. Originally a solo project by Nikos K., the duo - now featuring haunting vocals from Myrto Stylou - delivered icy beats and introspective melodies. Their performance embodied the post-industrial aesthetic of the festival, setting the mood for the acts that followed. The first time I saw KALTE NACHT live was in Rüsselsheim during the Cold Transmission Label Night, and since then, I’ve been following their career and artistic evolution with great curiosity and admiration. Their album ‘Urge’, released this year, is nothing short of a masterpiece - a stunning combination of the band’s finest qualities. Myrto’s magical, spine-tingling vocals that accelerate the heartbeat, the beautiful yet energetic melodies, and the impeccable electronics all come together to form a cohesive and distinctive sound that is uniquely theirs. Myrto never fails to mesmerize me, and Dresden was no exception.Her effortless stage presence exudes both professionalism and an almost ethereal charm, allowing her to forge a remarkable bond with the audience while creating an extraordinary atmosphere. Her ability to be both commanding and enchanting makes her a truly magnetic performer. Accompanying her, Nikos embodies sheer energy - his power and intensity perfectly contrast with Myrto’s elegance, amplifying the overall impact of their performance. Together, they create a dynamic synergy that elevates their music to another level, leaving the audience in awe. Their show in Dresden was yet another testament to their talent, their connection with their fans, and their ability to deliver an unforgettable live experience. Bravo to KALTE NACHT for a truly exceptional performance!Setlist01. Runaway02. In a Wild Wave03. Humans Are Mistakes04. Sanctum05. Trust Fall06. Nychta Skia07. A Howling Waltz08. Inmost Desire?09. Dare to Defy10. The Last BreathThe Los Angeles-based project SOFT VEIN, helmed by Justin Chamberlain, delivered one of the most emotionally resonant and introspective performances of the night. Known for seamlessly blending elements of Darkwave, Industrial, and EBM, Chamberlain’s music strikes a balance between raw emotional depth and sophisticated production. Tracks such as ‘God Whispers’ and ‘Falling’ showcased his ability to craft hauntingly beautiful soundscapes, enriched with a lyrical vulnerability that resonates deeply. Described as “nostalgic futurism,” SOFT VEIN’s distinctive sound merges the melancholic textures of the past with the pulsating beats of contemporary electronic music. This stylistic fusion aligned perfectly with the festival’s atmosphere, offering an immersive auditory experience that lingered long after the final note. Chamberlain’s introspective storytelling added a layer of emotional complexity, exploring themes of love, loss, and yearning with a raw sincerity that held the audience spellbound.Visually, the performance was understated yet impactful. Chamberlain opted for a minimalist stage setup - dim lighting and no elaborate props - letting the music take center stage. This stripped-back aesthetic amplified the emotional weight of the performance, creating an intimate connection between the artist and the audience. Despite the small stage, Chamberlain’s energy and artistry transformed the space, making it feel vibrant and alive. The simplicity of the visuals only heightened the richness of the music, proving that SOFT VEIN’s strength lies in its ability to evoke profound emotion through sound alone. Chamberlain’s ability to make the small stage feel dynamic and alive, purely through his music, was a testament to his skill as both a performer and a storyteller. It was a deeply engaging and musically fulfilling performance, and one of the standout sets of the evening.Setlist01. Violentia02. God Whispers03. Colder04. Bloodletting05. Falling06. Gray Space07. GiveuptheghostGreek project DEUS EX LUMINA delivered an immersive set, blending AMBIENT and Post-Industrial soundscapes. Their ethereal track ‘Aether’ created a meditative atmosphere, pulling the audience into a surreal, otherworldly experience. Their performance was a masterclass in sonic artistry, offering a refreshing contrast to the night’s more intense rhythms. I took a break during their show so I cannot fully report on the performance.Belgium’s ULTRA SUNN electrified the second stage with their dynamic EBM performance, injecting the venue with relentless energy and turning it into a pulsating dance floor. Their commanding beats and meticulously crafted rhythms created a powerful sonic atmosphere that had the crowd moving from the very first note. Tracks like ‘Keep Your Eyes Peeled’ and ‘Young Foxes’ highlighted their ability to combine hypnotic grooves with anthemic moments, making their set one of the most memorable of the evening. It was my first time experiencing ULTRA SUNN live, and I was thoroughly impressed. Sam’s on-stage presence was nothing short of remarkable - his boundless energy and charismatic connection with the audience elevated the performance to another level.Whether dancing with unrestrained enthusiasm, engaging the crowd in conversation, or simply commanding the stage, he exuded an infectious vitality that drew everyone into the moment. The performance was an explosion of energy and movement, a masterclass in how to blend precision and spontaneity in a live setting. The simplicity of their setup allowed the music and their natural stage charisma to shine through, creating an immersive, dance-heavy experience that was as joyful as it was intense. ULTRA SUNN delivered a show that was not only energetic but also deeply engaging, showcasing their ability to fuse technical prowess with raw emotion. The spark and vitality they brought to the stage ensured their performance was a true highlight.Closing the second stage, New York’s TEMPERS delivered a poignant performance of minimalist SYNTHPOP. Known for their elegant, introspective sound, the duo’s performance of tracks like ‘Strange Harvest’ was a fitting and emotional conclusion to the evening. Their delicate melodies and heartfelt lyrics left the audience in a reflective and contemplative mood.Setlist01. Runaway02. In a Wild Wave03. Humans Are Mistakes04. Sanctum05. Inmost Desire?06. Nychta Ska07. A Howling Waltz08. They Fall09. A Rose to Doom10. To the Last BreathCold Hearted Festival 2024 reaffirmed its position as one of Europe’s premier events for Coldwave, Post-Punk, and Dark Electronic music. Held at the historic Alter Schlachthof in Dresden, the festival delivered an unforgettable experience with a meticulously curated line-up that showcased the best of both established pioneers and emerging talents within the scene. The atmosphere throughout the event was electric, with each performance bringing a unique energy - from the haunting introspection of LINEA ASPERA to the relentless EBM dynamism of ULTRA SUNN, and the transcendent closing set by KITE. Every act contributed to a celebration of the diversity and creativity that defines this musical movement, leaving audiences inspired and exhilarated.Beyond the music, the festival fostered a deep sense of community and connection among fans, artists, and organizers alike. The combination of passionate performances, an exceptional venue, and an engaged audience created a truly immersive experience that resonated far beyond the final notes. With this year’s success, anticipation is already building for the next chapter. The Cold Hearted Festival will return on 15th November 2025, promising another extraordinary showcase of the genre’s finest. It’s an event that continues to grow in significance, a true must-attend highlight on the European alternative music calendar.All Pictures by Karo Kratochwil