Interview: Twin Tribes - December 2024

Interview withToday, we have the unique opportunity to speak with the members of TWIN TRIBES, Luis Navarro and Joel Niño Jr. This duo, renowned for their melancholic Darkwave atmosphere and captivating melodies, has long captured the hearts of fans worldwide. We caught them at an extraordinary moment: fresh off a highly successful European tour, which included over 40 performances and numerous sold-out shows.Despite their busy schedule, Luis and Joel took the time to share their memories, thoughts on music, inspirations, and future plans. In our conversation, they opened up about the electrifying energy of European audiences, their small pre-show rituals, favourite moments from the tour, and how traveling shapes their creativity. With humour, sincerity, and inspiration, they gave us a glimpse into the world where music, culture, and the unique TWIN TRIBES aesthetic converge. Join us as we delve into the universe of these remarkable artists and uncover the secrets behind their success, striking stage presence, and soulful music.: Your recent European tour had several sold-out shows. Which concert was the most memorable, and what made it so special?: It’s so difficult to choose just one. We played over 40 shows in Europe in the last couple of months and they were all special in their own way. But just to give you a few of my favourites, ending the tour in Athens at the Death Disco Festival with an amazing line-up was the absolute best ending we could’ve asked for.: So many highlights throughout the tour. A couple of standouts for me were in Madrid, Spain and Torino, Italy. Madrid was an electric crowd. Theye fed us all of the energy we could handle, and then some! Torino was special, not only because of the crowd, but because of the club. It was called Ziggy, and as you walked up the stairs to the bar / stage, you could read the lyrics to ‘Space Oddity’ by David Bowie on the walls. It was truly special for me.: Traveling from city to city must bring unique challenges and downtime. How do you like to spend your time while on the road - reading, watching movies, exploring cities, or something else?: It’s really hard for us to visit places or explore the city with so little time we have. But sometimes we are able to squeeze in quick visits like to Stonehenge in the UK, for example. That was a quick stop and we had a show that day so it was very short but breathtaking. Aside from this I love taking photos of different architecture of the cities we visit. The thing we did the most in our free time though was watch old WWE Monday Night Raw / Smackdown episodes.: Yes, a lot of wrestling on our downtime. And a lot of rest! Especially in the second leg of tour where everywhere we were visiting was cold. We try to take it easy as much as we can to recharge, and keep our mental and physical health strong.: It is safe to say you’ve spent a lot of time on the road this year. Which items do you take with you that you can’t live without on tour?: I can’t travel without my backpack which has my laptop for watching wrestling and soccer mostly, black plush blanket, neck pillow, universal power adapter and chap stick.: I have a big bottle of Vitamin C, my noise cancelling headphones, and my laptop which I’m constantly working on.: Do you have any pre-show rituals or routines that help you get into the right mindset for performing?: Nothing crazy. Just vocal warm-ups and stretches to get our bodies ready for the show.: When we get a chance, it’s become a bit of a tradition to put on a live video of KISS on in the dressing room. Gets the blood flowing!: If you could perform at any venue or event in the world, where would it be, and why?: Good question! I would love to open up for DEPECHE MODE or THE CURE anywhere in the world. They’re such iconic bands in our genre and a huge inspiration.: I’d love to play a show in Japan one day.: Your music resonates deeply with fans worldwide. Is there a moment or story from this tour that truly encapsulated the connection you have with your audience?: We feel this special connection with our fans everywhere but there was definitely a special moment for me with our fans in Berlin. Such a great energy the entire night. We just wanted to show them all our love and appreciation back.: There’s been several instances where a fan tells us how much the music has helped them through a tough moment in their life. I think back to times in my life where music got me through difficult times in my life, and to be a part of helping someone heal, or to overcome those situations, means everything to me.: What are the top three songs (by TWIN TRIBES or other artists) that you would include in a “starter pack” for someone who has never been enthralled with Darkwave music?: We have been told several times that our music was their introduction to Darkwave music and we both thought it was amazing and very humbling. So, to someone that isn’t very familiar with our genre or us, I would recommend ‘Shadows’, ‘Fantasmas’ and ‘Monolith’. One from each album.: THE CURE ‘Disintegration’, DRAB MAJESTY ‘39 By Design’, MINISTRY ‘Revenge’.: Do you see this new album as a continuation of your style or a bold step in a different direction?: I think you can hear our sound has evolved. ‘Pendulum’ is a bit more electronic than our previous albums but TWIN TRIBES elements are still present. Not an entirely different direction, just an evolution as musicians and as a band.: It’s both, to be honest. As we’ve created music, we’ve also evolved together as a band and individuals. I think our progression can be seen as the albums have been released.: Did touring in Europe expose you to new cultures or artistic influences that you’d like to incorporate into your future projects?: Absolutely. I think we take a little from every city or country we visit. We have a shrine of magnets and snow globes at this point but they help remind us how lucky we are to get to visit these beautiful places.: I remember talking to Luis towards the last leg of this European tour, and we were both so excited to get back home and to start writing music. There’s something about touring, seeing people, visiting far places that can get those creative juices flowing. It opens the mind to experience all of these things.: Darkwave music tends to focus on a particular mood and aesthetic. What is something unexpected or completely un-goth that has inspired your work?: Some of my influences aren’t totally goth. I’m a big Argentinian Rock fan. I love SODA STEREO, GUSTAVO CERATI, and KISS.: DAVID BOWIE, JUAN GABRIEL, PRINCE, THE HIGHWAYMEN, and even wrestling. You take a little of everything and piece it together to make something original.: Your music is steeped in mysterious, occult themes. If you could summon a spirit to jam with you, who would it be and why?: I would love to jam with GUSTAVO CERATI. His early work with SODA STEREO is a big inspiration for me along with his guitar tone aesthetic.: I’d summon PRINCE. There’s much to be learned from a person with talents that were otherworldly.: TWIN TRIBES’ visuals are just as striking as the sound. If you could score the soundtrack for any horror movie (existing or imaginary), what kind of movie would it be?: I would love to try this one day. Maybe a movie based off of the video for ‘Monolith’ would be cool. Joel and I thought about this on a drive during a tour inspired by the Sci-Fi movies and ‘The X-Files’.: I agree with the sci-fi theme being a fun time to score. I’ve recently become a huge fan of the ‘Alien’ series. I watched them all back-to-back in chronological order of release. Instant fan. That being said, being able to score something in the vein of ‘The Shining’ would be just as thrilling. Another one of my favourites.: Try to describe yourself as a person in three songs by different artists…: ‘En la ciudad de la furia’ - SODA STEREO, ‘Bocanada’ - GUSTAVO CERATI, ‘Heaven knows I’m miserable now’ - THE SMITHS: This one’s tough. I’ve just had too many different artists and songs that have inspired me into the creative being I am today. I’ll leave it at that.: Your fanbase is incredibly dedicated and growing globally. What message or sentiment would you like to share with them as the year comes to an end?: Thank you for all of the support you have shown us from the very beginning. We are very thankful for the fans that we have. Hope to see you at a show next year!: Your dedication does not go unnoticed. Every time you come to one of our shows and share a magical night with us, every tag and share on social media, and so many more things that our fans do to show support for us; we see you, and we thank you immensely.: As 2025 approaches, what are your top three goals or priorities for the next year, both as a band and individually?: As a band, we want to play everywhere we couldn’t play this year. Play Europe and South America again as well as the US. Maybe festivals we haven’t played yet too. Individually I want to purchase all the synths possible. Aside from spending time with family and loved ones, of course.: Write more music. Venture to lands untravelled. Continue to grow as a person.Official website: twin-tribes.comFacebook: facebook.com/TwinTribesInstagram: instagram.com/twin_tribesTwitter: twitter.com/twin_tribesYouTube: Twin Tribes YouTube channelBandcamp: twintribes.bandcamp.comAll Photos by Valeria Rodriguez // @plaguepop