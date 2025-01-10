Interview: Riotmiloo - January 2025

Interview withEmilie Verbieze, the creative force behind RIOTMILOO, is a visionary artist whose work pushes the boundaries of industrial and experimental music. From her “Riot Grrrl Punk” roots with VENOM SEEDS to the haunting, atmospheric landscapes of RIOTMILOO, Emilie’s evolution as a musician is both inspiring and thought-provoking. With her latest album, ‘Blackout’, delving into themes of mental health and societal stigma, and her captivating live performances, Emilie continues to leave an indelible mark on the scene. I had the opportunity to speak with Emilie about her artistic journey, the inspirations behind her powerful lyrics, and the duality of fragility and strength that defines her work.: Your recent performance at the Wroclaw Industrial Festival was electrifying, blending raw energy with a sense of ritualistic intensity. How do you approach crafting a live show that balances such primal force with haunting beauty?: Hi, it was our first time playing in Poland, and we loved every minute of it. Playing live is always a very special moment for me. It stems from presenting songs from albums while drawing from deep-down feelings. Rehearsals can’t solely prepare me enough (although they remain essential) for this magical experience. My performances are often described as raw intense experiences. Each of them feeds from the connection with people in the audience, sharing fleeting yet precious instants.: The transition from Riot Grrrl Punk with VENOM SEEDS to the experimental, industrial soundscapes of RIOTMILOO is quite striking. What inspired this evolution in your artistic journey, and what do you feel each genre has brought to your expression?: I actually started exploring experimental music when I moved to London in 2002. I first joined the band 3ANTRIOT, which had a raw sound featuring distorted vocals, circuit-bent bass (similar to MELT BANANA), and live drums. This was before my Garage-Punk-Riot-Grrrl band, VENOM SEEDS. With VENOM SEEDS, in addition to writing lyrics and screaming, I became more involved in shaping song structures and organizing mini-tours and releases. We gained a reputation for our loud, energetic live performances. Both bands played a key role in steering my musical interests toward a more intense, experimental, and performative direction. My taste in music is quite eclectic. I often find myself humming melodies or sounds over music ranging from trip-hop to death industrial and getting inspired by many different types of sounds. I’ve also been fortunate to meet interesting people with whom I could have meaningful conversations and further deepen my passion for music. When VENOM SEEDS came to an end, I felt crushed and ready to step away from music altogether. However, the deep connections I had made helped me process my thoughts and ideas, allowing me to recover and create my first album, ‘La Pierre Soudée’.: Your latest album, ‘Blackout’, explores internal turmoil and challenges societal stigmas surrounding mental health. How did you approach translating such deeply personal and universal themes into sound, and what do you hope listeners take from it?: ‘Blackout’ is a concept album that explores a wide range of themes. Initially, I wanted to write about difficult experiences related to mental suffering without specifically naming or diagnosing any conditions so that listeners could recognize and relate to their own pain. My goal was to make the personal more universal and to blur the lines between what is considered “normal” and what is seen as “madness”, ultimately challenging society’s stigma around mental health. I did extensive research and collaborated with an incredible producer, Paul Lavigne (also known as EVA|3), who also supports me on stage. I knew I wanted ominous atmospheres, dense layers, and driving beats to complement my voice and lyrics. Together, we used analogue equipment to create every track and shape the pitch-black sound of ‘Blackout’. I believe there is something for everyone in ‘Blackout’, and I hope it encourages listeners to question the idea of stigma and be more understanding when they’re not feeling their best. I also want people to understand that they are not alone, especially when the pressure to feel happy is often imposed on us as a societal norm.: With ‘Blackout’ being released eight years after ‘La Pierre Soudée’, how would you describe the growth in your music and storytelling between these two concept albums?: ‘La Pierre Soudée’ was my first attempt to use electronic music as a way to express anger and frustration with a world that makes life difficult (if not impossible) for so many women. I received immense support and encouragement from many artists who helped me transform harsh real-life stories into equally intense sounds and beats. While ‘La Pierre Soudée’ was more outward-facing, ‘Blackout’ is more introspective and complex. As I got older, I came to realize that strength cannot exist without fragility, that calm is either preceded or followed by fear. So, in ‘Blackout’, you can find more conflicting ideas coexisting. Musically, our interest in analogue sounds grew massively between the two albums. Now, the sound is richer, heavier, and denser than it used to be.: Your live audiovisual DVD, ‘Live at Iklectik’, added an eerie and mysterious dimension to your work with Jessica Hosman’s double-exposure photography. What role do visuals play in amplifying the atmosphere of your music, and how did this collaboration come to life?: My mind works a bit like Russian dolls, where one concept can hold another within itself. I love it when art spans multiple forms, and photography certainly adds a visual dimension. Jessica’s breathtaking pictures elevated the entire live experience. We first met at Slimelight, and I later discovered her double-exposure photography, which I immediately fell in love with. I expressed interest in using some of her stunning and eerie images, but then we lost touch. We reconnected when I was asked to prepare a live show designed to include people with hearing difficulties. Jessica instantly agreed to collaborate. We reworked and reassembled some of my lyrics alongside her photos for this special show, which was presented in an art gallery and was a great success. Later, I wanted to highlight Jessica’s artwork even more. We decided to project her images onto ourselves while performing live. This performance took place in London and was recorded as ‘Live at Iklectik’, later self-released as a DVD. It was an amazing experience, showcasing an uncompromising artistic vision.: Tracks like ‘Folie À Deux’ and its subsequent remixes delve into states of duality and shared madness. Could you share the story behind this track and how you feel the remixes expand or reinterpret its narrative?: ‘Folie À Deux’ is inspired by a story where two individuals implanted false beliefs in each other’s minds, which grew progressively stronger, ultimately leading to the torture and brutal murder of a third person. This deeply unsettling aspect of human psychology fascinated me. How can someone’s mind be so malleable, shaped by another person’s delusions? Paul and I fired up the machines (including the mighty DFAM synth), I quickly wrote the lyrics, and we created the hypnotic driving beats, layered harsh sounds, and recorded the whole track in one day. At the time, I never expected anyone would want to remix it (especially since, let's be honest, the lyrics are pretty intense!). However, Stefan from ANT-ZEN saw something in the track and suggested I reach out to Daniel from THOROFON. Being quite shy, it took a lot of courage, but Daniel kindly agreed right away. Before that, Mirko from SPHERICAL DISRUPTED had also expressed interest in remixing ‘Define Normal’, which made me incredibly happy. Both remixes took the songs in very different directions. Daniel added a more upbeat, ecstatic energy, which felt like the flip side of the coin. Mirko, on the other hand, brought a more melancholic, sorrowful interpretation. I love both remixes.: Your collaborations with a range of artists, from Dirk Ivens to French Techno producer MILLIMETRIC, demonstrate your versatility. What do you look for in collaborators, and how do these partnerships challenge or inspire your creative process?: It is always a pleasure and honour to collaborate with someone, and it gives me chances to explore different ways of singing. Mutual respect and appreciation for each other’s music make it work. You can feel it - either it clicks, or it doesn’t. I love when different musical worlds collide, and something beautiful emerges from that fusion. When MILLIMETRIC asked me to contribute vocals on ‘Slogan’, I knew I had to write something short, sharp, and meaningful. It became: “Where there is oppression, there is resistance,” and nothing more. I was inspired by Beta Evers to sing in the coldest, most detached way possible. With Dirk, I gave him a brief to interpret the story ‘Fly as a Pet’, and he created strong rhythmic elements while I brought in vocals that balanced fragility with despair to express the intensity of the story’s emotional journey.: Your music often balances fragility and strength, both in your vocal delivery and in the soundscapes you create. How do you navigate this duality, and how does it reflect your personal or artistic philosophy?: I believe the human psyche is complex, and no emotion exists without its opposite. We experience a wide range of feelings every day, and their intensity fluctuates until they fade away. Understanding this helps me cope with strong negative ones. No matter how overwhelming they may seem, they eventually dissipate, like waves crashing on the shore, leaving behind froth (which, in its own way, is beautiful). I find music and the arts to be incredibly cathartic. It’s always therapeutic to transform something into art. This duality - of fragility and strength - is something I aim to embody in my music, both in the soundscapes and in my vocal delivery.: Industrial electronics and analogue synths are central to your sound. What is it about these tools that resonate with you, and how do they help you convey the emotional depth and complexity of your music?: Yes, I find the sound of analogue synths fascinating, rich, multi-layered, and full of depth. For instance, the MS20 has a unique sound that's unmatched; it's versatile and can express a wide range of emotions. I also love the raw, powerful punch of the DFAM. My latest synth obsession is the Soma Pipe, and I plan to use it to create eerie vocal textures in the future. These tools allow me to add layers of emotional depth and complexity to my music, helping me create immersive soundscapes that resonate deeply with listeners.: Performing at major festivals and supporting artists like LINGUA IGNOTA and AUTHOR & PUNISHER has placed you alongside some of the most intense acts in the scene. How do these experiences shape your perspective on your own art, and what do you feel you uniquely bring to the industrial and experimental music landscape?: I was very fortunate to have the opportunity to support them. AUTHOR & PUNISHER creates his own instruments, which is truly impressive. And LINGUA IGNOTA’s vocal delivery is flawless - so raw, so powerful, and deeply moving. The audience was visibly affected, with some even crying. It was an unforgettable experience for everyone. Live performances can be incredibly emotional and inspiring. When CINDYTALK performed in Wroclaw, it took me at least five minutes after their set to collect myself - just to wipe away my tears and be able to speak again. That’s the power of music. It can take you somewhere unexpected, and sometimes, it’s a transformative experience. On my own modest level, I hope to bring a feminine perspective to industrial music. I also hope that my live performances spark enough curiosity for people to explore my music further and delve into my lyrics. There’s a lot to unpack, and each listener can interpret them in their own personal way. My wish is for my songs to provoke thought, encourage self-reflection, and open up conversations.: And my traditional closing question - what’s next? Concert-wise, music-wise, or project-wise?: I am looking forward to playing more gigs in the future. There are already some behind-the-scenes discussions underway, and I am hopeful they will lead us to new places where we can connect with more people.Social links:Pictures by Esmeralda Muñoz Torrero and Estie Joy