CD Review: Five Finger Death Punch - 20 Year of Five Finger Death Punch - Best of Vol 1

Artist: Five Finger Death PunchTitle: 20 Year of Five Finger Death Punch - Best of Vol 1Genre: HardrockRelease Date: 18th July 2025Label: Better Noise Music2005 marks the birth of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH. With their debut album ‘The Way Of The Fist’ in 2007, the band has reached gold, their sophomore ‘War Is The Answer’ in 2009 even reached platinum. Their powerful live shows, honest and straight forward songs, as well as their effort to bring attention to different topics, such as the struggles of homeless veterans, fight against cancer, suicide prevention and so much more, has made them a band to love and support. Throughout the years, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH have gathered quite an international fan base and have successfully collaborated and toured with many other bands of the Rock genre. Now, they are back with something special:It’s the 20th anniversary of the Hardrock band FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH. And they celebrate this with the release of their first best of album: ‘20 Year Of Five Finger Death Punch - Best of Vol 1’. After nine full length studio albums, the band sure has enough material for a best of album. For this best of, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH re-recorded all songs, and made one song extra special: ‘I Refuse’ now features the amazing Maria Brink of IN THIS MOMENT. But that is only one out of seventeen songs, the band has in store for you on this album, lasting for almost seventy minutes altogether.The album includes hits such as ‘Wash It All Away’, ‘Battle Born’, ‘Bad Company’, ‘House of the Rising Sun’ and many more. The collection of songs has a good balance between smooth songs, that dig deep underneath your skin - like ‘Wrong Side Of Heaven’ - and songs you want to turn up the volume on and bang your head to - such as ‘Jekyll And Hyde’. The album closes with three live tracks: ‘Trouble’, ‘Welcome To The Circus’ and ‘The Bleeding’, leaving you behind with the urge to see them live and hear more of their music.For ‘20 Year Of Five Finger Death Punch - Best of Vol 1’, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH have selected a great set of songs. Seventy minutes filled with powerful songs, loaded with energy and emotions. This album will not leave you calm - emotionally and physically. So, turn up the volume, press play and enjoy these seventeen brilliant songs by FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH. ‘20 Year Of Five Finger Death Punch - Best of Vol 1’ is out now!01. Under and Over It02. Wash It All Away03. Battle Born04. I Refuse (feat. Maria Brink of In This Moment)05. Jekyll and Hyde06. Wrong Side of Heaven07. Lift Me Up08. Far From Home09. Bad Company10. House of the Rising Sun11. Gone Away12. Remember Everything13. Coming Down14. The Bleeding15. Trouble (Live)16. Welcome To The Circus (Live)17. The Bleeding (Live)Zoltan Bathory - Rhythm GuitarIvan Moody - Lead Vocals, Occasional KeyboardsChris Kael - Bass, Backing VocalsCharlie Engen - DrumsAndy James - Lead GuitarMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10