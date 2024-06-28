Gallery: Five Finger Death Punch - Esch sur Alzette 2024

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg26th June 2024After their last concert in Luxembourg just before the Covid-19 lockdown, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH are back. This summer they will be playing a lot of headline dates, including major festivals, bringing their latest album ‘Afterlife’, and all the band’s classic hits to Europe. On Wednesday night they heated up the Rockhal even more than the weather did.FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is a multi-platinum, chart-topping Hard Rock band known for their energetic performances and powerful music (over 9 billion streams). 5FDP has maintained a top-three position on the Billboard Hard Rock Charts for the past five years. During this time, the band has also amassed a record-breaking 10 consecutive Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay #1s, the longest streak of consecutive #1s in the history of Mainstream Rock Airplay. Since 2007, 5FDP has amassed 28 Top 10 hit singles, 15 #1 singles, and eight consecutive studio albums, seven of which were certified gold or platinum by the RIAA, as well as two chart-topping “greatest hits” albums. In addition, 5FDP has received numerous national and international awards and accolades, including the prestigious Soldier Appreciation Award from the Association of The United States Army, an honour previously bestowed only on Elvis Presley.Having become one of the most recognizable names in music, 5FDP frequently plays all the major festivals and sell-out arenas around the world and are currently on a worldwide stadium tour with METALLICA until 2024. With a loyal global fan base, the band has consistently demonstrated its commitment to making a difference in the world by raising significant funds for various organizations.Setlist01. Welcome to the Circus02. Lift Me Up03. Trouble04. Wash It All Away05. Jekyll and Hyde06. Sham Pain07. The House of the Rising Sun (cover)08. Salvation09. Burn MF10. Remember Everything / Far From Home11. Wrong Side of Heaven12. Got Your Six13. IOU14. Under and Over It15. Never Enough16. Hard to See---17. The BleedingAll Pictures by Elena Arens