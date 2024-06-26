Gallery: Of Mice & Men - Esch sur Alzette 2024

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg24th June 2024Social Metalcore favourites OF MICE & MEN have established themselves as one of the genre’s most ferocious live acts, consistently thrilling fans with their aggressive sound and adrenaline-fuelled performances on tour. Former ATTACK ATTACK! frontman Austin Carlile is as ferocious as ever at the group’s live shows, leading his motley crew through decibel-rattling sets of breakneck tunes as fans jump, thrash, and mosh with reckless abandon. From the hair-raising growls and screams of ‘Bones Exposed’ to the bludgeoning drums and guitars of ‘You Make Me Sick’, the Rockhal got everything they wanted on Monday night.OF MICE & MEN formed in Costa Mesa, CA in 2009 and hit the ground running, writing and recording their self-titled debut album and shooting two music videos that same year. The album peaked at #3 on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart and led to extensive touring, including stints on the Squash the Beef and Vans Warped tours. Lead singer Austin Carlile spent most of 2010 away from the band to undergo heart surgery, but returned in 2011 with more energy than ever, leading the band on another year of relentless touring in support of their second album, ‘The Flood’. After several years on the road, the band released their third album, 2014’s ‘Restoring Force’, a critically acclaimed collection of songs that topped both the Hard Rock and Indie charts. An unstoppable live act known for their ferocious energy and blistering sets, OF MICE & MEN delivered an energetic show at the Rockhal, as expected.Setlist01. Obsolete02. Castaway03. Would You Still Be There04. On the Inside05. Indigo06. Unbreakable07. You Make Me Sick08. O.G. Loko09. Bones Exposed10. Warpaint11. The Depths---12. Second & SebringAll Pictures by Elena Arens