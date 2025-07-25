19th July 2025
Judas Priest - “Shield Of Pain Tour2025”
Few bands have scaled the heights that JUDAS PRIEST have during their 50-plus-year career. The legendary British Metal band was formed in Birmingham in 1969 by guitarist K. K. Downing and bassist Ian Hill. They became the core group of musicians who went on to change the face of the genre.
JUDAS PRIEST are known as pioneers of heavy music and have had an incredible impact thanks to Rob Halford’s powerful, wide-ranging vocals, their ground-breaking twin-guitar attack and their electrifying, pyrotechnic stage performances. The band is often credited with inspiring the New Wave of British Heavy Metal and popularising the iconic “metal biker” look. Having sold over 45 million albums worldwide, JUDAS PRIEST remains a pillar of the genre, continuing to influence new generations of rock fans and musicians alike.
On Saturday, the band visited the Rockhal for their electrifying “Invincible Shield” tour, celebrating their 19th album. Please enjoy out pictures of the evening.
Setlist
01. All Guns Blazing
02. Hell Patrol
03. You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’
04. Freewheel Burning
05. Breaking the Law
06. A Touch of Evil
07. Night Crawler
08. Solar Angels
09. Gates of Hell
10. One Shot at Glory
11. The Serpent and the King
12. Between the Hammer and the Anvil
13. Giants in the Sky
14. Painkiller
---
15. The Hellion
16. Electric Eye
17. Hell Bent for Leather
18. Living After Midnight
All Pictures by Elena Arens