Gallery: Judas Priest - Esch sur Alzette 2025

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg19th July 2025Few bands have scaled the heights that JUDAS PRIEST have during their 50-plus-year career. The legendary British Metal band was formed in Birmingham in 1969 by guitarist K. K. Downing and bassist Ian Hill. They became the core group of musicians who went on to change the face of the genre.JUDAS PRIEST are known as pioneers of heavy music and have had an incredible impact thanks to Rob Halford’s powerful, wide-ranging vocals, their ground-breaking twin-guitar attack and their electrifying, pyrotechnic stage performances. The band is often credited with inspiring the New Wave of British Heavy Metal and popularising the iconic “metal biker” look. Having sold over 45 million albums worldwide, JUDAS PRIEST remains a pillar of the genre, continuing to influence new generations of rock fans and musicians alike.On Saturday, the band visited the Rockhal for their electrifying “Invincible Shield” tour, celebrating their 19th album. Please enjoy out pictures of the evening.Setlist01. All Guns Blazing02. Hell Patrol03. You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’04. Freewheel Burning05. Breaking the Law06. A Touch of Evil07. Night Crawler08. Solar Angels09. Gates of Hell10. One Shot at Glory11. The Serpent and the King12. Between the Hammer and the Anvil13. Giants in the Sky14. Painkiller---15. The Hellion16. Electric Eye17. Hell Bent for Leather18. Living After MidnightAll Pictures by Elena Arens