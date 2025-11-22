Gallery: Katatonia - Leipzig 2025

20th November 2025
Katatonia - “UK & Europe Tour 2025” - Guests: Evergrey and Klogr
Last Thursday, the Täubchenthal in Leipzig was transformed into an atmospherically dense stage for the finest dark soundscapes. Swedish grand seigneurs of darkness, KATATONIA, are on an epic headline tour of Europe and the UK! Kicking off on November 11 in Tampere, Finland, the tour stopped also in Leipzig.
I was there for Reflections of Darkness and captured the special moments of this concert evening in pictures - from impressive lighting effects and emotional close-ups to the energy that pulsed between the stage and the audience. Enjoy the galleries.
Klogr
KLOGR opened the evening with high-energy Alternative Metal, immediately creating a powerful tension in the room. https://klogr.net/
Evergrey
EVERGREY seamlessly continued with their characteristic, emotionally gripping Progressive Metal, immersing the audience in a world of melancholy and intensity. https://evergrey.net/
Katatonia
As headliners, KATATONIA finally delivered the atmospheric climax of the evening. With their unmistakable blend of darkness, elegance, and fragile intensity, they filled the hall with a deep, almost tangible atmosphere. https://www.katatonia.com/
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer