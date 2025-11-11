Gallery: H-Blockx - Münster 2025

Halle Münsterland, Münster, Germany8th November 2025On Saturday, November 8, 2025, H-BLOCKX returned to their roots. In front of around 6,000 fans, the Halle Münsterland was buzzing with energy from the fans who had travelled there. Two days earlier, the band had been in Hamburg, and the day before that in Berlin. But frontman Henning Wehland has the most respect and anticipation for the concert in Münster. “This is the most important concert of my career,” he says.H-BLOCKX brought the Hamburg band SELIG along as support. With songs like ‘Wenn ich wollte’ and ‘Sie hat geschrien’, the guys from the river Elbe kicked off the evening, albeit a little late. SELIG is a Hamburg Rock band that was successful in the mid-1990s and reunited in 2008 after a ten-year hiatus. With their reunion album ‘Und endlich unendlich’, they achieved gold status for the first time.Setlist01. Wenn ich wollte02. Sie hat geschrien03. Alles auf einmal04. Lass mich rein05. Ist es wichtig?06. Von Ewigkeit zu Ewigkeit07. Schau Schau08. Ohne Dich09. Wir werden uns wiedersehenThe penultimate stop on their current tour in 2025 was the appearance by H-BLOCKX at Halle Münsterland. The last official stop this year will be the Zenith in Munich. The home game of the Crossover legends, who once began their career at Wolbeck High School and later conquered international stages with hits such as ‘Move’ and ‘Risin’ High’, was frenetically celebrated by fans. This evening was a cross-generational celebration for fans from the early days and generations X to Z, who had discovered H-BLOCKX’s music through their parents or streaming portals.The concert was a clear statement from the band about their future. Henning still wants to play the world’s biggest stages. Rock on!Setlist01. Straight_Outta_Nowhere02. Fly03. How Do You Feel?04. Countdown to Insanity05. Step Back06. Can’t Get Enough07. Move08. Beg to differ09. Pour Me a Glass10. Revolution11. Take Me Home12. Leave Me Alone!13. Lights_Out14. C’mon15. Here I Go Again16. Gazoline17. Little Girl18. Time of My Life19. The Power20. Risin’ High21. Real Love / Time to Fight / Say Baby / Fuck the Facts / Do What You Wanna Do / Go Freaky / H-Blockx22. CORNS_ABOUT_2_POP23. CORNS_ABOUT_2_POP (Second Time)24. Ring of FireAll Pictures by Dietmar Seifer