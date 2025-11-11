Gallery: H-Blockx - Münster 2025

8th November 2025
H-Blockx - “Fillin The Blank Tour 2025” - Support: Selig
On Saturday, November 8, 2025, H-BLOCKX returned to their roots. In front of around 6,000 fans, the Halle Münsterland was buzzing with energy from the fans who had travelled there. Two days earlier, the band had been in Hamburg, and the day before that in Berlin. But frontman Henning Wehland has the most respect and anticipation for the concert in Münster. “This is the most important concert of my career,” he says.
Selig
H-BLOCKX brought the Hamburg band SELIG along as support. With songs like ‘Wenn ich wollte’ and ‘Sie hat geschrien’, the guys from the river Elbe kicked off the evening, albeit a little late. SELIG is a Hamburg Rock band that was successful in the mid-1990s and reunited in 2008 after a ten-year hiatus. With their reunion album ‘Und endlich unendlich’, they achieved gold status for the first time.
Setlist
01. Wenn ich wollte
02. Sie hat geschrien
03. Alles auf einmal
04. Lass mich rein
05. Ist es wichtig?
06. Von Ewigkeit zu Ewigkeit
07. Schau Schau
08. Ohne Dich
09. Wir werden uns wiedersehen
H-Blockx
The penultimate stop on their current tour in 2025 was the appearance by H-BLOCKX at Halle Münsterland. The last official stop this year will be the Zenith in Munich. The home game of the Crossover legends, who once began their career at Wolbeck High School and later conquered international stages with hits such as ‘Move’ and ‘Risin’ High’, was frenetically celebrated by fans. This evening was a cross-generational celebration for fans from the early days and generations X to Z, who had discovered H-BLOCKX’s music through their parents or streaming portals.
The concert was a clear statement from the band about their future. Henning still wants to play the world’s biggest stages. Rock on!
Setlist
01. Straight_Outta_Nowhere
02. Fly
03. How Do You Feel?
04. Countdown to Insanity
05. Step Back
06. Can’t Get Enough
07. Move
08. Beg to differ
09. Pour Me a Glass
10. Revolution
11. Take Me Home
12. Leave Me Alone!
13. Lights_Out
14. C’mon
15. Here I Go Again
16. Gazoline
17. Little Girl
18. Time of My Life
19. The Power
20. Risin’ High
21. Real Love / Time to Fight / Say Baby / Fuck the Facts / Do What You Wanna Do / Go Freaky / H-Blockx
22. CORNS_ABOUT_2_POP
23. CORNS_ABOUT_2_POP (Second Time)
24. Ring of Fire
All Pictures by Dietmar Seifer