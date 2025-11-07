Gallery: Offspring, The - Cologne 2025

5th November 2025
The Offspring - “Let the Bad Times Roll Tour” - Support: Simple Plan
Cologne was the only stop for THE OFFSPRING on their “Let the Bad Times Roll Tour” in North Rhine-Westphalia! A must-see for all Punk Rock fans. With SIMPLE PLAN as support, the line-up was a dream come true for all visitors of the Vans and MTV generation. Please enjoy our pictures of the evening.
Simple Plan
Shortly before 7:50 p.m., the Lanxess Arena in Cologne was still basking in the early evening calm. A short time later, SIMPLE PLAN, with their funky frontman Pierre Bouvier as the opening act, broke that calm and kicked off a nostalgic Punk Rock evening.
Setlist
01. I’d Do Anything
02, Shut Up!
03. Jump
04. Jet Lag
05. Addicted
06. Your Love Is a Lie
07. Nothing Changes
08. Welcome to My Life
09. Summer Paradise
10. Can’t Keep My Hands Off You
11. What’s New Scooby Doo?
12. Where I Belong (Simple Plan & State Champs song)
13. I’m Just a Kid
14. Perfect
The Offspring
After a short break for set changes, during which the “F**K YOU CAM” zeppelin flew through the venue, it was time for the Punk Rock legends. The mood exploded right from the start with THE OFFSPRING’s opener ‘Come Out and Play’. The band led by Dexter Holland and Noodles immediately made it clear who has been calling the shots in Punk Rock for over three decades.
Setlist
01. Come Out and Play
02. All I Want
03. Want You Bad
04. Looking Out for #1
05. Let the Bad Times Roll
06. Staring at the Sun
07. Hit That / Original Prankster (They played about half of both songs.)
08. Hammerhead
09. Make It All Right
10. Bad Habit
11. Paranoid (Black Sabbath cover) (Snippet)
12. Crazy Train (Ozzy Osbourne cover)
13. In the Hall of the Mountain King (Edvard Grieg cover)
14. I Wanna Be Sedated (Ramones cover)
15. Gotta Get Away
16. Gone Away (Piano version)
17. Hey Jude (The Beatles cover)
18. Why Don’t You Get a Job?
19. Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)
20. The Kids Aren’t Alright
---
21. You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid
22. Self Esteem
All Pictures by Dietmar Seifer