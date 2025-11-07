Gallery: Offspring, The - Cologne 2025

Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany5th November 2025Cologne was the only stop for THE OFFSPRING on their “Let the Bad Times Roll Tour” in North Rhine-Westphalia! A must-see for all Punk Rock fans. With SIMPLE PLAN as support, the line-up was a dream come true for all visitors of the Vans and MTV generation. Please enjoy our pictures of the evening.Shortly before 7:50 p.m., the Lanxess Arena in Cologne was still basking in the early evening calm. A short time later, SIMPLE PLAN, with their funky frontman Pierre Bouvier as the opening act, broke that calm and kicked off a nostalgic Punk Rock evening.Setlist01. I’d Do Anything02, Shut Up!03. Jump04. Jet Lag05. Addicted06. Your Love Is a Lie07. Nothing Changes08. Welcome to My Life09. Summer Paradise10. Can’t Keep My Hands Off You11. What’s New Scooby Doo?12. Where I Belong (Simple Plan & State Champs song)13. I’m Just a Kid14. PerfectAfter a short break for set changes, during which the “F**K YOU CAM” zeppelin flew through the venue, it was time for the Punk Rock legends. The mood exploded right from the start with THE OFFSPRING’s opener ‘Come Out and Play’. The band led by Dexter Holland and Noodles immediately made it clear who has been calling the shots in Punk Rock for over three decades.Setlist01. Come Out and Play02. All I Want03. Want You Bad04. Looking Out for #105. Let the Bad Times Roll06. Staring at the Sun07. Hit That / Original Prankster (They played about half of both songs.)08. Hammerhead09. Make It All Right10. Bad Habit11. Paranoid (Black Sabbath cover) (Snippet)12. Crazy Train (Ozzy Osbourne cover)13. In the Hall of the Mountain King (Edvard Grieg cover)14. I Wanna Be Sedated (Ramones cover)15. Gotta Get Away16. Gone Away (Piano version)17. Hey Jude (The Beatles cover)18. Why Don’t You Get a Job?19. Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)20. The Kids Aren’t Alright---21. You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid22. Self EsteemAll Pictures by Dietmar Seifer