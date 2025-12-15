Gallery: Katatonia - Esch sur Alzette 2025

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg11th December 2025Emerging from the shadows of the early nineties, Sweden’s KATATONIA have spent over three decades creating some of the most haunting and transformative music in the world of Heavy Metal. Founded by Jonas Renkse and Anders Nyström, the band started with Doom-laden soundscapes that captured the raw essence of despair. They then evolved into an ethereal fusion of Post-Metal atmosphere and Progressive exploration.Pivotal albums such as ‘Dance of December Souls’ and ‘Brave Murder Day’ established them as trailblazers of Scandinavian melancholy. With their latest release, ‘Sky Void of Stars’, produced by Danish maestro Jacob Hansen, KATATONIA continue their evolution, blending crushing heaviness with fragile vulnerability. Tracks such as ‘Birds’ and ‘Drab Moon’ exemplify their ability to blend despair with redemption, creating an intensely emotional live experience.A KATATONIA concert is more than just a performance; it is a journey into the darker corners of the soul, balanced by glimmers of light and hope. Every note resonates as a reminder that beauty can be found in the bleakest of moments, making their shows both cathartic and uplifting. On Thursday night, the Rockhal in Luxembourg was immersed in an evening of atmospheric heaviness, courtesy of the transcendent musical storytelling and Scandinavian melancholy of KATATONIA’s live show.Setlist01. Thrice02. Soil’s Song03. The Liquid Eye04. Austerity05. Rein06. Leaders07. Dead Letters08. Nephilim09. Wind of No Change10. The Longest Year11. Old Heart Falls12. July13. Lethean14. No Beacon to Illuminate Our Fall15. In the Event Of---16. ForsakerAll Pictures by Elena Arens