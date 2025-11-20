CD Review: T.O.Y. - Night & Day

Artist: T.O.Y.Title: Night & DayGenre: Synthpop / FuturepopRelease Date: 7th November 2025Label: Artoffact Records‘Night & Day’ is the third and final single ahead of the release of T.O.Y.’s new album ‘The Prophet’, due on 5th December. The track opens in quiet melancholy - “Night’s not over, it’s not another day”. It builds towards an energetic, uplifting chorus and, after just under three and a half minutes, slips into a relaxed, almost weightless outro that fades after another three minutes - like the memory of a beautiful dream dissolving in the first rays of morning light.“The spherical guitar sound of the outstanding Tom Steinbrecher, the warm vintage electro textures, the grooving bass of Stan White (FAITHLESS) and a melody that seems to stretch into infinity blend into a sound that feels both retro and timeless.” This is how mastermind Volker Lutz aptly describes it. Built on warm analogue synthesisers, soft textures and a precise groove, ‘Night & Day’ tells a story of love, longing and farewell. The lyrics, written by Volker together with Danielle Kushner, were inspired by Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’. The moment in which Juliet says to Romeo, “It was the nightingale and not the lark”, recalls that some nights are meant to last forever - “Hold on to the night / Steal the light, steal the light from the sky / Daytime will never come / For you and I”Conclusion: T.O.Y. command the balance between timeless Pop sensibility and atmospheric depth with confidence. ‘Night & Day’ conveys both narrative and sonic maturity. The single unites melancholic intimacy with a sweeping chorus, creating a sound that feels nostalgic yet never dated. The combination of warm analogue synths, subtle guitar layers and a precise groove supports lyrics that distil longing and fleeting eternity into a coherent whole.Rating: 8.5 / 10