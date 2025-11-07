Gallery: Rome - Cologne 2025

Yard Club, Cologne, Germany25th October 2025When you hear the name ROME, you might think of the Italian capital, but this evening was all about the band ROME. Band leader Jerome Reuter derived the name from his first name. The Luxembourg native visited Cologne’s Yard Club with his band as part of their tour across Europe.The rather small room of the Yard Club gradually filled up, but this did not have a negative effect on the mood among the audience. On the contrary, the atmosphere was relaxed and very informal.After Jerome and his two band members made their way through the audience to the stage, ROME began their set. Jerome started off playing the bass drum, but he often switched to the guitar. Their music thrilled fans who had travelled from as far afield as the Netherlands and Belgium until the very end. Even when Jerome played alone on stage during the encores, the Yard Club was still full. Please enjoy our pictures of the evening.All pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg