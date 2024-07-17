Live Review: Rock Imperium Festival - Cartagena 2024 (Day 1 and 2)

Parque el Batel, Cartagena, Spain19th to 22nd June 2024Rock Imperium Festival 2024 - A spectacular celebration of Rock music in ancient Cartagena! For the third time, the ancient city of Cartagena, nestled under Murcia, plays host to the Rock Imperium Festival, a grand celebration of Rock music. This year marks a significant expansion of the festival, extending its duration from the usual three days to an exhilarating four-day event.The festival kicks off with a unique opening day, featuring performances on two stages instead of the customary three. Despite this, the excitement and anticipation among attendees remain high, with fans eager to experience the extended festivities. Set against the historical backdrop of Cartagena, the Rock Imperium Festival continues to offer an unforgettable blend of music, culture, and history, making it a must-visit event for rock enthusiasts from around the world.Under the riffs of Finnish Industrial and the warm Spanish sun, the crowd of metalheads gathered and began to warm up. The impressive make-up of the musicians steadfastly withstood the energetic performances and the scorching rays of the sun. The chains in which some of the musicians were shackled added a dramatic flair to their performance. The harsh northern guys performed 11 songs and passed the stage to the next band in the schedule, leaving both his faithful listeners and new fans indifferent.RONNIE ROMERO’s performance at this year’s Rock Imperium Festival was nothing short of spectacular. Many still remember his charismatic stage presence from last year’s show with Elegant Weapons, and he did not disappoint this time around. Despite the bright daylight, the visual setup was beautifully designed with blue-toned lighting, adding an aesthetic appeal to the show. Also, the band decided to shoot their performance for further DVD / BluRay and live album release, so this memorable meeting was well-documented and we can expect it in near future. The musicians actively engaged with the audience, and Ronnie masterfully manipulated his mini microphone stand, showcasing his virtuosity and flair. Romero’s band ended their performance with a cover of Dio’s Rainbow in the Dark.ECLIPSE delivered a powerhouse performance at this year’s Rock Imperium Festival, captivating the audience with their dynamic stage presence. Known for their melodic Hard Rock sound, ECLIPSE hails from Sweden and has been making waves in the rock scene since their formation in 1999. The performance was enhanced by a massive screen that dynamically displayed the band’s iconic symbols, adding movement and visual impact to their virtuoso musical display. The impressive setup perfectly complemented their set, which included 12 tracks, each performed with remarkable energy and precision.Despite their years, URIAH HEEP delivered an impressive full set at this year’s Rock Imperium Festival, showcasing their enduring talent and energy. The iconic Rock band, formed in 1969, has been a staple in the Rock world for decades, known for their pioneering contributions to the genre. Their performance was nothing short of spectacular, and they even came back for an encore with RONNIE ROMERO, closing their set with the classic hit ‘Easy Livin’.’ The crowd was ecstatic, witnessing a perfect blend of timeless rock spirit and contemporary energy.EXTREME brought their unique flair to the Rock Imperium Festival, delivering a standout performance that captivated the audience. The stage was adorned with a massive screen, which for a significant portion of the show, displayed intricately detailed live neon signs reminiscent of old America, adding a nostalgic yet vibrant atmosphere to their set. The band’s front man was a dynamo of energy, constantly engaging the other musicians and the crowd to sing along with him. He struck incredible poses on stage while the guitarists showcased their virtuosity with impeccable solos. Notably, the musicians’ stage costumes added an extra layer of visual appeal to their performance. The second half of their set was divided into two parts: one featuring acoustic compositions and the other filled with more driving and heavy tracks played on electric guitars. This seamless blend of different musical styles kept the audience enthralled and highlighted the band’s versatility and range.The headlining act of the entire Rock Imperium Festival delivered a sensational performance during the prime-time slot on the first day. The massive stage featured an elaborate suspended trident structure, complemented by an astonishing light show, impeccable sound, and stellar execution of their music. The energy from each musician was electrifying, surpassing all expectations. The visual effects were a feast for the eyes, and the moment a real motorcycle roared onto the stage, the crowd went wild. The ever-changing stage setup added to the drama, creating a mesmerizing experience that drew tens of thousands of Heavy Metal fans. The incredible show included 17 tracks, and the hour and a half flew by in what felt like an instant. This extraordinary performance left the audience exhilarated, setting a high bar for the following acts. The Folk Metal band IN EXTREMO was tasked with calming the crowd, heated by the gods of Heavy Metal, as they prepared to close the evening.IN EXTREMO closed the first day of the Rock Imperium Festival with a mesmerizing performance that captivated the audience. The stage was illuminated with vivid lights and dense fog that perfectly complemented the band’s dynamic show. Known for their unique blend of Medieval and Folk Metal, the band utilized a variety of exotic instruments, like bagpipes and harp, adding an authentic and enchanting touch to their music. The setlist of 19 songs was a testament to their originality, featuring a mix of powerful anthems and melodic tunes that kept the crowd engaged, including a new unknown track from the upcoming single. The musicians’ Folk-inspired costumes were a visual delight, with each member showcasing intricate designs that reflected their medieval theme. The front man, Michael Rhein stood out with his striking attire, which included a richly decorated tunic and a commanding presence that drew the audience’s attention. IN EXTREMO’s performance was a perfect blend of visual spectacle and musical mastery, providing a captivating end to the first day of the festival. Their ability to transport the audience to another time and place through their music and stage presence was truly remarkable.CELTIAN has a cherished tradition of frequently opening the day at the Rock Imperium Festival, enchanting audiences with their natural, elfin-themed stage setup. Their performance seamlessly blends their captivating stage personas and ethereal music, featuring an unusual array of instruments such as flutes and violins. The charismatic front woman, along with a stunning visual display on the screen, made this year’s performance particularly memorable, leaving a lasting impression on the festival-goers.XANDRIA graced the second day of the Rock Imperium Festival with their dark costumes that perfectly complemented the band’s backdrop art and logo. Their performance was marked by a mastery and finesse in executing their tracks, captivating the audience with their intricate musicality. The band delivered seven mesmerizing songs before passing the stage to the equally energetic CIRITH UNGOL.A quite old American Heavy Metal band, that took his name from Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ and known for their pioneering role in the Heavy Metal scene since the 1970s… And they are still able to impress with their raw and intense sound, performing ten tracks from different albums during their show in the middle of second day of Rock Imperium. And the massive gong behind the drummer as a stage element attracted audience’s attention and added some dramatism to the action on the stage.Meanwhile, on the additional third stage, the Spanish Metal-Hip-Hop band ARWEN performed. Interestingly, their name is also found in the name of a character from Tolkien’s books. Despite the peak sunlight, the third stage was sufficiently shaded to showcase the beautiful lighting setup in yellow and blue tones. Their performance attracted not only fans who were eagerly waiting for them but also those who happened to be in the nearby food zone and were drawn in by the echoes of their songs.KADAVAR took to the main stage with a captivating performance featuring moderate lighting that set the perfect mood. Their set of nine tracks resonated with the gathering crowd, who were eagerly awaiting the headlining acts. The band’s charismatic guitarist, embodying a villainous persona, and the energetic drummer left a lasting impression on the audience, making their mark on the festival’s second day.RICHIE KOTZEN delivered a mesmerizing set of nine tracks, culminating in a brilliant cover of THE YARDBIRDS. Known for his prolific solo career, which includes over 20 albums, Kotzen’s performance showcased his exceptional musical talent. His well-worn bass guitar and masterful command of multiple instruments captivated the audience. The blend of his soulful voice and intricate guitar work left a lasting impression on the festival-goers, highlighting why he remains a respected figure in the rock and blues scenes.The band delivered an impressive performance on the third stage, where the darkness of the setup allowed the lighting effects to shine even during the day. The band skillfully used smoke and lights to enhance their somber and impactful set, creating an immersive atmosphere. Their interaction with the audience was energetic and engaging, adding to the overall effect of their powerful and moody performance.TNT set the Rock Imperium Festival ablaze with their high-energy performance, showcasing their astounding mastery of instruments and a drive that could ignite the entire crowd. Known for their dynamic live shows, TNT did not disappoint, delivering 13 tracks spanning various albums. Their ability to seamlessly blend songs from different eras highlighted their versatility and enduring appeal. The band’s electrifying presence and powerful sound captivated the audience, setting a high bar for the acts to follow. After their invigorating set, they passed the stage to the legendary GLENN HUGHES from DEEP PURPLE, leaving the crowd buzzing with excitement.GLENN HUGHES took the stage at Rock Imperium Festival with his band, delivering an unforgettable performance of DEEP PURPLE classics. Among the highlights was a masterful medley of ‘You Fool No One’ and ‘High Ball Shooter’, infused with numerous improvisations and captivating drum and guitar solos. This unexpected surprise delighted fans who had gathered to hear the legendary songs performed by one of the band’s iconic members. Hughes’ powerful voice and dynamic stage presence brought the timeless music of DEEP PURPLE to life, creating a memorable experience for everyone in attendance.AVANTASIA once again headlined the Rock Imperium Festival, leaving a lasting impression with their enchanting stage setup filled with numerous whimsical elements and intricate decorations. The massive dynamic screen showcased meticulously crafted scenes, while pyrotechnics added to the magical ambiance. The group’s incredible energy, combined with guest musicians Adrienne Cowan, Bob Catley, Herbie Langhans, Ralf Scheepers, Tommy Karevik, and Chiara Tricarico, created an unforgettable experience. The stage transformed instantly from dark, mystical tones to vibrant yellow and orange hues, enhancing the atmosphere with a stylized visual display. The magical lighting, precisely planned positions for each musician, and the iconic hits sung by a crowd of nearly 50,000 fans demonstrated the true power of this spectacular event, drawing attendees from around the globe. The pyrotechnics and fire effects were breathtaking, adding a thrilling intensity to the performance. One of the highlights was the legendary ‘Lost in Space’, during which the entire crowd sang along, creating a unified, euphoric atmosphere. AVANTASIA performed 17 tracks and then returned for an encore, finishing their evening with another 2-3 songs, culminating in a beautiful and memorable finale.A dense veil of smoke, pierced by thin beams of multicolored spotlights; dark, mystical figures against the backdrop, bright sparks from Bengal fires across the entire stage... This is how KAMELOT’s performance began, closing the second day of the twin main stages. Known for their symphonic and progressive elements, KAMELOT drew even the most fatigued fans to their feet, moving to the energetic onslaught of American Power Metal gods. Their stage presence, coupled with their intricate compositions and theatrical flair, captivated the audience. Fifteen flawlessly executed tracks concluded the main program of the second day, yet on the additional third stage, the most resilient headbanged vigorously to the musicians of MARDUK, their hair flying wildly.Seemingly, unlike their audience, MARDUK seemed well-rested and full of vigor, effortlessly delivering their planned setlist with energy and confidence. The performance, spanning nearly an hour and a half, demanded resilience from the crowd, who persisted through every song, extracting every last drop of enjoyment from the day. Expressive beams from vivid LED lights complemented the band’s intensity, while their costumes - particularly the front man’s - with cascading long chains, added a distinctive flair against the backdrop of Cartagena’s night sky. The reverberating noise reached distant homes on the city’s outskirts and persisted until the early hours.All Pictures by Tigran Grigorian